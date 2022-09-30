ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saddle River, NJ

therealdeal.com

NJ town concocts new excuse for rejecting affordable housing

A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. Coincidentally or not, some area residents have fiercely opposed the development. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The...
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
therealdeal.com

Developers struggle to sell 421a sites as construction deadline looms

A few months ago, Douglaston Development’s Jed Resnick thought he’d discovered an opportunity in the death of the 421a tax break. It wasn’t in condominiums or luxury rentals, the only types of apartment projects that developers say are financially viable without the incentive. The silver lining Resnick...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

White Plains multifamily community trades for $113M

San Francisco-based Friedkin Property Group is making a multifamily play on the opposite coast, snapping up a Westchester County apartment building for $113 million. The real estate investment group purchased Windsor at The Gramercy in White Plains, Real Estate Weekly reported. GID Development Group was the seller. The property last traded hands in 2006 for $78 million, according to Multi-Housing News.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
NJ.com

Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday

Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
Daily News

Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values

As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
eastnewyork.com

Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York

The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Metro area’s resi market slowdown drags on

September homebuying activity in New York City and its suburbs would look relatively busy if not for last year’s frenzy. New signed contracts last month were down 20 to 30 percent across the board compared with a year ago in the city and the greater tri-state area, according to a monthly report authored by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

A Stylish One-Bedroom Hell’s Kitchen Condo with Ample Amenities

If you’re ready to go from renting to owning in Manhattan, this one-bedroom condo in a Hell’s Kitchen building with ample amenities may just be the right move. Located at 517 West 46th Street in the 406 Unit, the recently updated and move-in-ready residence is on the market for $925,000. Douglas Elliman agent Victor Larroche represents the listing.
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Annie Leibovitz snaps up West Village condo

Annie Leibovitz is snapping more than just photos in the West Village. The famed portrait photographer bought a condo at 495 West Street last week for $6.5 million, records show. Leibovitz paid about $500,000 below-ask for the 3,000-square-foot apartment, according to StreetEasy, which indicates the condo hit the market in...
MANHATTAN, NY
therealdeal.com

Outer boroughs rival Manhattan for big real estate loans

Residential projects continued to command the attention of lenders in August, as the city’s 10 largest outer-borough real estate loans totaled $1.5 billion. Manhattan’s biggest loans fetched about the same amount last month. The 10 Brooklyn, Queens and Bronx loans outpaced the total from last month as well...
MANHATTAN, NY
NJ.com

She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.

It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
MOUNT ARLINGTON, NJ
therealdeal.com

Facebook signs out of Midtown South

Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
MANHATTAN, NY
Gothamist

Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns

An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
BRONX, NY

