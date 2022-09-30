Read full article on original website
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Bronx Residents Angry at New York's 'Tent City': They Feel Like Prisoners in Their Neighborhoods!justpene50Bronx, NY
Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYCAlissa LyonsNew York City, NY
A fifth grader boy sold one of his paintings for $230,000Anita DurairajSan Diego, CA
Rat sightings in NYC are at their highest since 2010Alissa LyonsNew York City, NY
therealdeal.com
NJ town concocts new excuse for rejecting affordable housing
A New Jersey planning board handed a developer a frosty response, denying a project application over inadequate snow removal plans. Coincidentally or not, some area residents have fiercely opposed the development. The Saddle River Planning Board rejected the 60-unit project application from Saddle River Investors on Wednesday, NorthJersey.com reported. The...
Fight to save Brooklyn Botanical Garden possibly coming to an end
After fighting for nearly a half-decade, the fight to save the Brooklyn Botanical Garden may soon be coming to an end.
therealdeal.com
Developers struggle to sell 421a sites as construction deadline looms
A few months ago, Douglaston Development’s Jed Resnick thought he’d discovered an opportunity in the death of the 421a tax break. It wasn’t in condominiums or luxury rentals, the only types of apartment projects that developers say are financially viable without the incentive. The silver lining Resnick...
therealdeal.com
White Plains multifamily community trades for $113M
San Francisco-based Friedkin Property Group is making a multifamily play on the opposite coast, snapping up a Westchester County apartment building for $113 million. The real estate investment group purchased Windsor at The Gramercy in White Plains, Real Estate Weekly reported. GID Development Group was the seller. The property last traded hands in 2006 for $78 million, according to Multi-Housing News.
Rockland County Executive Unveils Proposed $812M Spending Plan
Rockland County Executive Ed Day unveiled a proposed $812.4 million spending plan for 2023. Day announced the proposed budget at the Allison Parris County Office Building in New City on Monday, Oct. 3. He said the county has recovered from its $138 million deficit in 2014 and currently has a...
Garden State Parkway ramp to close for 8 months starting Tuesday
Drivers going to the Garden State Parkway south from Route 36 in Tinton Falls will have to take the long way around starting Tuesday, when a ramp closes for construction. The entrance ramp at the Exit 105 interchange will be closed for about eight months beginning at 10 p.m. today, until mid-May 2023. Detour signs will be posted to help drivers access the southbound Parkway by other routes.
Hold on tight: How NYC and state must prepare for the possible implosion of commercial real-estate values
As those who got used to working from home refuse to return five days a week — and businesses shed the expensive Manhattan footprints giving every employee a desk — the value of America’s costliest real estate is likely to crater. That means that commercial property tax collections, which account for a fifth of all municipal revenue, may soon crater, too. New York has two choices: Wait for ...
Lake Hopatcong Mansion Of Former Actress Listed At $3.5 Million (LOOK INSIDE)
The home of an actress famous in the 1800s has hit the real estate market at nearly $3.5 million. The waterfront home in Lake Hopatcong has been renovated over the years, was at one point home to Lotta Crabtree, according to its Zillow listing. Crabtree was "the most celebrated actress...
Staten Island Home of the Week: Stone and stucco, panoramic water views, Eltingville, $2.7M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — This single-family, five-bedroom, four-bath, storm and stucco Colonial-style home boasts panoramic water views, according to the listing on SILive.com. The home is located at 98 Seacrest Ave., Eltingville, and is priced at $2,735,000. The home features a top deck, top-of-the-line kitchen and appliances, and bedroom...
eastnewyork.com
Affordable Housing Application Process Ends Oct. 22 for This New Development in East New York
The Lottery Application process for this development ends in 12 days on Oct 12, 2022. There is a preference for residents of Brooklyn Community Board 5. Parking is subject to an additional fee of $275 monthly. To request an application by mail, send a self-addressed envelope to: 2817 Atlantic Avenue Apartments C/O Reside New York, 349 Keap Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211. Only send one application per development. – Tenant is responsible for electricity with stove, heat and hot water – Minimum incomes calculated based on the tenant share of the utilities – A portion of units were allocated through referrals of applicants from city agencies.
rcbizjournal.com
Rockland Green Puts Cart Before Horse; Fails To Follow Its Own Guidelines On Property Acquisition
Wayne Kleinman Asks Rockland Green Chairman To Stop Confusing Public About Petition Asking Boulders To Use Noiseless Fireworks; Petition Did Not Ask For Hi-Tor Animal Shelter To Be Relocated. Howard Phillips, in his capacity as Chairman of Rockland Green (former Rockland County Solid Waste Management Authority), is actively negotiating to...
therealdeal.com
Metro area’s resi market slowdown drags on
September homebuying activity in New York City and its suburbs would look relatively busy if not for last year’s frenzy. New signed contracts last month were down 20 to 30 percent across the board compared with a year ago in the city and the greater tri-state area, according to a monthly report authored by Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
Turning a Newark ‘no-man’s land’ into a residential neighborhood
Jay Dunbar had just hustled across Newark’s busy intersection of Broadway, Broad and Clay streets on a recent weekday when he paused to describe the nondescript neighborhood surrounding it. “It’s definitely a no-man’s land,” said Dunbar, 22, of West Orange, who had been shopping for Caribbean food a few...
therealdeal.com
A Stylish One-Bedroom Hell’s Kitchen Condo with Ample Amenities
If you’re ready to go from renting to owning in Manhattan, this one-bedroom condo in a Hell’s Kitchen building with ample amenities may just be the right move. Located at 517 West 46th Street in the 406 Unit, the recently updated and move-in-ready residence is on the market for $925,000. Douglas Elliman agent Victor Larroche represents the listing.
therealdeal.com
Annie Leibovitz snaps up West Village condo
Annie Leibovitz is snapping more than just photos in the West Village. The famed portrait photographer bought a condo at 495 West Street last week for $6.5 million, records show. Leibovitz paid about $500,000 below-ask for the 3,000-square-foot apartment, according to StreetEasy, which indicates the condo hit the market in...
therealdeal.com
Outer boroughs rival Manhattan for big real estate loans
Residential projects continued to command the attention of lenders in August, as the city’s 10 largest outer-borough real estate loans totaled $1.5 billion. Manhattan’s biggest loans fetched about the same amount last month. The 10 Brooklyn, Queens and Bronx loans outpaced the total from last month as well...
She was a famous actress in the 1800s. Her N.J. mansion is on the market for $3.5M.
It’s called the Lotta Crabtree “Cottage,” but this sprawling lakefront home is large in size, history and modern amenities. The home has 8 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms — plus another that is being finished now by the contractor/owner — and there is a potential bathroom roughed out in the basement, said listing agent Robin Dora of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty.
therealdeal.com
Facebook signs out of Midtown South
Facebook is ditching one of its earlier Manhattan office spaces in another sign that Big Tech’s appetite for real estate is not as all-consuming as it was a few years ago. The company, now known as Meta, terminated its lease at 225 Park Avenue South, where it occupied more than 200,000 square feet, a spokesperson confirmed to The Real Deal.
2 NJ Locations of a Popular National Restaurant Chain Have Abruptly Closed
In an example of "here today, gone tomorrow," a company that owns a well-known restaurant chain has rather abruptly closed two locations in New Jersey. Consider this: just days ago at one of the restaurants, its employees were handing out coupons and people were still scheduled to come in for job interviews.
Flooding hits site of planned migrant ‘tent city’ in the Bronx, intensifying safety concerns
An aerial photo taken Friday with a drone shows emergency tents being assembled to house some of the migrants arriving each week to the city in the parking lot of Orchard Beach in the Bronx. The area was inundated with rain over the weekend. Amid weekend showers, water was seen inundating the parking lot where asylum seekers will soon be temporarily housed. [ more › ]
