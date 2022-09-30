ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

IDOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss

By John Clark
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMFYI_0iGwQbO200

PEORIA, Ill. (WTVO) — As the automotive industry makes a shift toward electric vehicles, the Illinois Department of Transportation says it is considering taxing EV charging stations in an effort to offset the projected revenue loss from fuel sales.

State gasoline taxes currently fund much of Illinois’ road and bridge projects.

According to IDOT Transportation Secretary Omer Osman, the department is looking at several ways to tax EV drivers to make up for a projected shortfall, once more EVs go on the roads.

“At some point in time down the road, maybe gradually, as the electric vehicle takes over, then someone’s gotta come up with a different mechanism for us,” said at a meeting of the Illinois News Broadcasters Association, according to WCBU .

One proposal is including a tax at the charging station, or at the dealership when a vehicle is purchased.

“I think you really cannot take anything off the table,” he said.

For an electric car, Illinois charges $100 over the cost of the annual license plate renewal fee in lieu of the payment of motor fuel taxes.

Currently, Illinois is trying to incentivize owners to buy an electric vehicle, by offering a $4,000 rebate off the purchase price.

The clean energy policy, signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker, has a goal of having 1 million EVs on the road by 2030.

The Biden administration has awarded $53.7 million to Illinois to build an electric vehicle charging network along the state’s highways.

The funds, established by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, will allow Illinois to install approximately 2,573 public charging ports every 50 miles along 1,562 miles of interstates.

Illinois currently has 1,005 publicly accessible charging stations, but only 96 are fast charging stations. Of those, the plan reports that only 21 support the power level required by the federal government.

Gov. Pritzker also signed a bill designed to attract EV manufacturers to Illinois.

Illinois is already making headway on electric cars, as Rivian produced the first ever, battery-electric pickup truck at the former Mitsubishi plant in Normal.

Last year, Governor Pritzker announced the creation of two new Manufacturing Training Academies in Illinois, including a first-of-its-kind Electric Vehicle-Energy Storage Manufacturing Training Academy which specializes in training the Illinois workforce for careers in the EV industry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois lawmakers debate major railroad merger

(WTVO) — The fight continues against a proposed merger of two major railroads. The debate centers around Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads. Officials in Illinois are calling for an honest assessment of how merging the companies would impact the Chicago area. Several suburbs said that a merger would slow down first responders’ response […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

ComEd prices up 26% from last year

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — New ComEd energy rates, effective October 1st, are 26% higher than last year, according to the Illinois Citizen’s Utility Board. ComEd’s new rate for “non-summer” pricing is 9.765¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh). The new rate is in effect until March 2023. Residents will see some relief through the Climate & Equitable Jobs […]
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Peoria, IL
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Illinois Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

IL Chamber of Commerce endorses Mendoza

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Comptroller Susana Mendoza has been endorsed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce on Monday for re-election. She is the only Democratic statewide candidate to be endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce. “Voters from both parties should rest assured that Susana is the right person to take on the difficult tasks ahead […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Stateline counties file lawsuits against SAFE-T Act

(WTVO) — The Jo Daviess County and Ogle County State’s Attorneys are filing separate lawsuits against the “no cash bail” provisions of the SAFE-T Act. They both released a statement Tuesday questioning the Constitutionality of this part of the SAFE-T Act. They join several counties across Illinois that have also filed lawsuits seeking to declare […]
OGLE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Mitsubishi Electric#Electric Cars#Linus Business#Ev#Idot Transportation#Wcbu
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Cost of Florida produce expected to rise

(WTVO) — The effects of Hurricane Ian could make orange juice more expensive. A commodity expert said that 79% of Florida’s citrus production is concentrated in five counties. Four of those counties took a direct hit from the hurricane. Prices for orange juice, strawberries, watermelons and cabbage could all go up in a few weeks.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker, Bailey face off in first Illinois governor’s race debate

(WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and State Senator Darren Bailey faced off in their first debate of the general election campaign Friday. A 45 minute virtual meeting, sponsored by the Illinois Associated Press Media Editors, took place. Pritzker said that his Republican opponent is a far-right politician who would take the state backwards, while […]
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy