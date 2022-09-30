Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: Jerod and Jacob Smith, twin defensive ends for Loomis Chaffee, stole show in prep school game filled with top talent
AVON — Twenty minutes before kickoff, the Avon Old Farms student body, dressed in white, arrived yelling and screaming before settling into the stands. Early in the first quarter, Loomis Chaffee students, dressed in black, poured out of buses and onto their team’s sidelines. The entirety of Ryan...
NewsTimes
Connecticut boys soccer top performances, games to watch
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Kyle Sullivan, South Windsor: The senior goalkeeper was on point all game but especially in stopping a penalty kick to preserve the shutout as South Windsor defeated Enfield 3-0. It was the fifth clean sheet of the season for Sullivan.
NewsTimes
Oklahoma City 112, Denver 101
Percentages: FG .488, FT .680. 3-Point Goals: 13-35, .371 (Wiggins 4-4, Mann 3-6, Giddey 2-2, Waters III 2-3, Pokusevski 1-2, Dieng 1-5, Omoruyi 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-2, Bazley 0-3, K.Williams 0-3, Robinson-Earl 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Bazley, Dieng, Dieng, Giddey, Mann, Pokusevski). Turnovers: 21 (Jal.Williams...
Comments / 0