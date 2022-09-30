Read full article on original website
Josh Donaldson gone from 2023 New York Yankees if report is valid
Getting angry at Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge would be the perfect way to be removed from the New York Yankees’ plans going forward. That could be the case with Josh Donaldson. Sister site Yanks Go Yard posted that Donaldson was irritated with the pair of sluggers during their...
Are Twins benching Luis Arráez to keep Yankees’ Aaron Judge from Triple Crown?
As the race for the batting title heated up last week, one of the frontrunners was nowhere to be found over the weekend. Minnesota Twins second baseman Luis Arráez has missed two of the last three games, coincidentally, right as he took a narrow lead over New York Yankees star Aaron Judge for the top average in the American League.
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years
The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
The 5 most disappointing MLB teams for the 2022 season
There were a lot of MLB teams who surprised us this year, the most obvious being the October-bound Cleveland Guardians. We also had teams like the San Francisco Giants, who won 107 games last year and now may finish below .500. Let’s take a look at five MLB teams who...
MLB・
Aaron Boone’s awkward Luis Severino no-hitter huddle was the right call
Would Yankees No. 3 starter Luis Severino have completed a no-hitter in Texas Monday night, if left to his own devices? According to the man himself, “One-thousand percent.”. According to any observer, subjective or otherwise, “Agreed.”. But over the course of a 162-game MLB season, sometimes hitting the...
Can the Chicago Cubs really make the postseason in 2023?
With all the (justified) excitement over the possibility that Carlos Correa might sign with the Chicago Cubs in the winter in exchange for an asteroid’s worth of currency, and the (less justified) hope that a certifiable ace such as Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander might join the club, it’s worth evaluating the depth of the hole in which the Cubs currently find themselves, and how far they might be from the playoffs next season. WAR figures in this post are from Baseball Reference.
