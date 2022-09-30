Read full article on original website
Lighthouse
Looking for relatively easy high-tier loot and equipment? The Lighthouse is the map you should explore in Escape from Tarkov. By following a few tips and directions, you’ll discover that this region has a lot of potential for filling every free space in your inventory with gear that will help you in your combat or that you can sell for quite some money.
Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond
Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
Entergalactic - Review
Netflix’s Entergalactic – which was originally planned as a series, but ultimately executed as a TV special to accompany Kid Cudi’s upcoming album – is a pleasant surprise. Filled with talented young actors and popular musicians engulfed in imaginative animation, there was no doubt that the special would entertain, despite being a promotional device for future music. Thankfully, Entergalactic proves to be more than just a visual playlist. It’s actually a dope animated film in its own right.
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
Crafting Guide
This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
Peaceful Meadow
The Peaceful Meadow is the second area that'll you'll visit in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This location guide will detail everything you need to know about the Peaceful Meadow, including the critters and characters you'll find when roaming the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more.
Magic Landfill
Magic Landfill is one of the two worlds you may need to traverse as Shovel Knight Dig's third and penultimate region. Compared to the other worlds, Magic Landfill has minimal traps in the terrain but, this region is far from a breeze as it introduces several new mechanics that help incorporate environmental puzzles.
How to Unlock the What Happened to Amy Archer Achievement
Amy Archer is one of the two actresses that take part in Two of Everything, a movie that takes place decades after the events of Minsky. This Immortality guide will explain everything you'll need to know about unlocking the What Happened to Amy Archer secret achievement. How to Unlock the...
Mister Freeze
This page contains information on the character Mister Freeze (Victor Fries) and his biography in Gotham Knights. This includes his backstory in this particular setting of Gotham, what happened to him leading up to the events of the game, and how they impact the story. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information; we will update it accordingly once the game releases on October 21.
How to Unlock Relics
Shovel Knight Dig features several items that can improve your kit and Relics are arguably the most powerful of these Collectibles. Relics add either a new move or a new attack to your arsenal so you can better combat the enemies and hazards looking to send you back to the surface. When you first jump into the well, you'll have the chance to obtain any of the five Relics available and even more of them can be unlocked.
How to Unlock Accessories
Shovel Knight Dig features powerups known as Accessories that imbue Shovel Knight with various stat buffs, immunities, special abilities, and more. When you begin your journey, you'll already have 15 Accessories unlocked and you'll be able to find them during your runs through the well. But you can never have too many powerups.
How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level
Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
Ubisoft Announces Playtests for a New Co-Op Shooter, Project U
Ubisoft has just announced a new co-op shooter, Project U. Almost nothing is known about the upcoming game, which was announced today, but Ubisoft has already opened registration for its upcoming playtests. “Codename ‘Project U’ explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter, where many players unite to prevail against...
Aussie Streaming Guide: The Best TV & Movies for October 2022
Welcome to October, usherer of spring and Square-eye City for fans of top TV. There’s a bounty of blockbuster movies, attention seizing series and original content on offer, so you’re going to need a guide. That or the ability to clone yourself a few times over—there’s way too many watchables for one person to sift through.
Hori Split Pad Compact Review
Nintendo made it difficult for third-party Switch controllers to really shine, as they will struggle to work in all the different situations the Switch console itself can find itself in. Some Switch controllers may try to offer flexibility or just rely on a wireless connection, while others will try to mimic the Switch Joy-Con. Hori’s new Split Pad Compact controllers fall into the latter camp. They also follow up the Hori Split Pad Pro with a more colorful design and reduced size. Ultimately, they serve as a size and capability upgrade to the Joy-Con while coming in at a lower price. Unfortunately, there are some trade-offs that prevent them from being a complete substitute for Nintendo’s original controllers. Let’s dig in.
Poetry on Odyssey: Where God Was Too Weary To Stay A God
So we embark on journeys together. Where dreams are too tired and lost to stay dreams. Where God was too weary to stay a God. Israel may have called this Babylon. Into the town where our hearts won't be the same. The road to the once-civilization. Which only has at...
Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing Guide
Track down hidden blessings and treasures in Genshin Impact Fecund Blessing, one of the Genshin Impact 3.1 events, and earn some decorations for your charity stall in the process. This Genshin Impact guide covers everything you need to know about this part of the Of Ballads and Brews event and where to find every Fecund Hamper.
Sunlit Plateau
This Disney Dreamlight Valley location guide will detail everything you need to know about the Sunlit Plateau, including the critters and characters you'll find when exploring the area, the materials that you can discover foraging and mining, the Quests that can be unlocked, and much more. Sunlit Plateau Overview. Looking...
House Of The Dragon - Episode 7 Review
Warning: the below contains full spoilers for Episode 7 of House Of The Dragon, which aired on HBO on Oct. 2, 2022. To refresh your memory, check out our review of last week's episode. Knives and forks ready, because this week’s House Of The Dragon is a banquet, positively overflowing...
God of War Ragnarok Preload Date for PS4 and PS5 Revealed
The excitement for the sequel to 2018 Game of the Year winner God of War continues to build, as the title is around a month away from release. With Santa Monica Studio returning to the Norse realm, fans are hyped about seeing the return of the Greek God of War Kratos and his son Atreus, as they continue their adventure, which will be filled with all kinds of threats.
