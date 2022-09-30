ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Yemen truce deadline approaches as wait for peace drags on

By Khaled Ziad, AHMAD AL-BASHA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zqEm_0iGwQAkX00
A ceasefire between Yemen's warring sides, in place since April, has brought some respite to a people exhausted by eight years of war /AFP/File

As a ceasefire deadline in war-ravaged Yemen draws near, civilians hope the truce will be extended -- fearing any fresh fighting would wipe out the small gains they have made.

In the rebel-held capital Sanaa, agriculture graduate Loujain al-Ouazir has been working to raise goats and poultry for three years on a farm on top of one the ancient city's iconic mud brick tower houses.

Ouazir only managed to make the farm successful in recent months as the truce allowed goods to flow more freely and cut the price of supplies.

"Thanks to the truce, the prices of animal feed and fuel have come down," Ouazir said.

Yemen's war between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and a Saudi-led coalition has left hundreds of thousands dead and created what the United Nations calls the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

A UN-brokered ceasefire, which took effect in April and has twice been renewed, has reduced casualties by 60 percent and quadrupled fuel imports into the rebel-held port of Hodeida, more than 40 humanitarian groups said on Thursday.

The truce has largely held, although the rival sides have traded blame over violations.

On Friday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on each side to extend the ceasefire.

"I strongly urge the Yemeni parties not only to renew but also to expand the truceâs terms and duration," his spokesman said in a statement.

- October 2 deadline -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PKBKN_0iGwQAkX00
A seige remains in place on Taez, a large city in the southwest controlled by the government but surrounded by Huthi forces /AFP/File

Ouazir said the relative peace -- especially an end to air strikes in Sanaa -- has created a safer environment for her business of selling milk and eggs.

"I hope the truce will continue until the war stops completely," she said, adding that she dreamt of expanding her farm "on the ground, and not on the roof of the house".

The truce is due to expire on Sunday, with the UN working to ensure each side agrees to extend once again.

Under the truce, commercial flights have resumed from the rebel-held capital Sanaa to Jordan and Egypt, while oil tankers have been able to dock in Hodeida.

The successive truces have brought some respite to a people exhausted by eight years of war, in a country where about 23.4 million of the 30 million population rely on humanitarian aid.

But there has been little fundamental progress towards peace.

A siege remains in place on Taez, Yemen's third largest city, which is controlled by the government but surrounded by Huthi forces.

Despite the ceasefire, the main roads in and out of the mountain city remain shut.

In the centre of Taez, old pickups are packed tight with passengers who want to go to the nearby town of Al-Hawban, taking bumpy back roads through the mountains.

Before the war, it was a simple journey of 15 minutes.

"Now I need four or five hours," Taez resident Bassem al-Sabri said.

- 'Moral imperative' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJIy9_0iGwQAkX00
Analysts and UN officials say that while the truce has improved the situation for many Yemenis, divisions have nonetheless deepened between parties to the conflict /AFP/File

Diego Zorrilla, UN deputy humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said the truce had improved the situation "in many respects" but "life remains difficult" for the vast majority.

"From a humanitarian point of view, the renewal of the truce on October 2 is a moral imperative," Zorrilla said.

"Only a resolution of the conflict can allow the economy to recover, lift people out of poverty and reduce humanitarian needs."

Talks to strike a lasting peace deal remain at a standstill.

In May, the UN envoy for Yemen, Hans Grundberg, said the truce "presented a window of opportunity to break with the violence and suffering of the past".

Analyst Thomas Juneau, from the University of Ottawa, said the truce had "fundamentally changed nothing" in terms of advancing peace talks and was proving "a failure in certain respects".

"On the Huthi side, there is no serious will to negotiate and therefore to make compromises with the government," Juneau said.

On the government side, differences between the multiple anti-rebel factions have widened.

"We have seen the lines of fracture, which were very deep, widen, tensions worsen and, in many cases, become violent," he said.

For Juneau, there is an "absurdity in renewing a truce which does not work", and which therefore only "delays the return" of violence.

But, he added: "I don't see any other alternative."

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Burkina junta leader resigns, flees after coup

Burkina Faso's junta leader agreed to step down on Sunday, religious and community leaders said, two days after military officers announced his ouster in a coup that sparked internal unrest and international condemnation. The religious and community leaders also said Damiba had set "seven conditions" for stepping down.
AFRICA
Fox News

The end is near for Putin's war against Ukraine

The end is near. For Putin’s military options in Ukraine, that is. Wednesday in Moscow, Putin said he will call up reservists and hold political referenda in captured Ukrainian territory. And yet again, he threatened to use nuclear weapons if Russian territory is in danger. Despite the scary language,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian commanders in Kherson face mutiny as entire regiment refuses to fight due to lack of supplies and no pay while Ukraine continues a series of counterattacks

Russian commanders in occupied southern Ukraine are facing mass mutinies as regiments refuse to fight due to a lack of basic supplies and no pay, it has been claimed. The Russian 127th regiment of the 1st army corps reportedly ignored orders to join a battle near the southern city of Kherson, according to intelligence cited by Ukraine's southern operational command.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Saudi#The United Nations#Un#Yemeni
Daily Beast

Surrender Fever Sweeps Through Putin’s Troops After Russian Collapse in North

Picture this: You’re a Russian soldier, stuck in Kherson, waiting for a Ukrainian assault. Your supply route across the Dnipro River has been cut off by rocket attacks. Your ammunition dumps keep getting blown up. And you’ve watched thousands of your colleagues flee the battleground after a stunning Ukrainian offensive in the northeast of the country.
POLITICS
Newsweek

Russian Wagner Commander Killed in Ukraine's Donbas

A senior commander in Russia's Wagner Group, a private military contractor close to the Kremlin, has reportedly been killed in Ukraine by Kyiv's troops. Alexei Nagin, 41, was killed near Bakhmut in Ukraine's Donetsk province on September 20, according to WhereisRussiaToday, a website that tracks the Russian military. Wagner mercenaries...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Egypt
msn.com

Ukrainian Air-Defenses Mauled A Russian Fighter Regiment, Shooting Down A Quarter Of Its Crews

The Ukrainian armed forces’ aggressive counterattacks in the south and east starting in late August have chewed up several of the Russian military’s most important formations. The elite 1st Guards Tanks Army and its supporting 144th Guards Motor Rifle Division, to name two. Also, the essential 3rd Army Corps—the Kremlin’s main reserve formation for the Ukraine war.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

Russian 'Commandant' Of Occupied Ukraine City Loses Both Legs To Car Explosion

A Moscow-appointed official in a Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine is now in critical condition after losing both his legs in a car explosion in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Officials for the Russian-imposed administration of the occupied city of Berdyansk initially reported that commandant Artem Bardin had died in a car explosion near the administration's building on Sept. 6. Officials later retracted their statement and said Bardin had lost both his legs and a significant amount of blood in the incident.
ACCIDENTS
AFP

Burkina junta chief urges putschists to 'come to their senses'

Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they claimed to have ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. Making his first comments since the putsch, Damiba in a written statement urged his rivals "to come to their senses to avoid a fratricidal war that Burkina Faso doesn't need".
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Top Diplomat Warns Russian ‘Army of Trojan Horsemen’ Hides Among Us

Ukraine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations warned Thursday he is concerned that some men fleeing Russia to ostensibly avoid conscription might actually be Kremlin “Trojan horses” meant to wreak havoc later.“While genuine members of opposition should be considered for temporary protection in Europe and elsewhere, the army of Trojan horsemen of would-be Russian soldiers in Europe may pose a security threat, especially to neighboring countries and beyond,” the ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, said.“Why should we turn a blind eye to the high probability that hundreds of thousands of conscript-refugees now infiltrating Europe [are] the same people who remained loyal &...
MILITARY
Newsweek

Ukraine Troops Encircling Russian Forces as Putin Faces Major Defeat

Ukrainian troops are encircling Russian forces in Lyman, an occupied town in the northeast of the country, as Kyiv presses on with its counteroffensive to recapture seized territory. Maps detailing Ukrainian advance in the region amid a continued counteroffensive show its forces moving north across the Siverskyi Donets river from...
MILITARY
AFP

Civilians lie slain as Russian troops flee Ukraine push

Ukraine's forces pushed forward their counteroffensive against Russian troops in the Kharkiv region on Friday, as more evidence emerged of violence against civilians in formerly occupied territory. Russian forces have often been accused of murdering civilians in occupied areas during the seven-month-old war, and on Friday a Russian strike killed 25 civilians in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

86K+
Followers
34K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy