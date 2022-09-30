ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chagrin Falls, OH

Cleveland.com

Music in our midst and for a worthy cause: Sun Messages

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The pandemic wreaked havoc on families and businesses, with many showing remarkable resilience nonetheless. But recovery takes time. Music, a universal language, has a palpable effect on the human nervous system, lifts spirits, brings people together. Music can be one tool for healing. And so can...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House

MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

For 90 years, local brides have passed down a wedding heirloom

When Ruth Klinger Borstein walked down the aisle in 1932, chiffon handkerchief in hand, she began a tradition that has lasted 90 years, crossed four generations and connected more than 85 brides. After her own wedding, she passed the handkerchief on to friends and eventually her daughter, Joan Borstein Rogoff...
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Stan Hywet’s Ohio Mart Is a Feast of Crafts

Sun 10/9 @ 10AM-4PM Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron has been hosting the public for decades for many long-running events. One of those is Ohio Mart, now in its 55th year. The artisan craft fair, a fundraiser for the historical facility, features more than 120 vendors who work in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, garden art and photography. But there’s more! Curious Goods and Vintage Finds will be selling collectibles and vintage items, and the Garden Committee will have its dried flower arrangements made with flowers from Stan Hywet’s own garden. And the Ex Libris book tent will be offering used books.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler

HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s hiking The Ledges Trail and loving the view

PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers hikers spectacular views of towering cliffs, rock formations and a breathtaking overlook. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton puts on his hiking boots and explores this popular destination and also learns about a variety of educational opportunities. Click here for more information about The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
PENINSULA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
