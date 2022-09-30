Read full article on original website
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Music in our midst and for a worthy cause: Sun Messages
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- The pandemic wreaked havoc on families and businesses, with many showing remarkable resilience nonetheless. But recovery takes time. Music, a universal language, has a palpable effect on the human nervous system, lifts spirits, brings people together. Music can be one tool for healing. And so can...
Speakeasy ‘raided’ at Medina’s McDowell-Phillips House
MEDINA, Ohio -- “Speakeasy -- a saloon or nightclub selling alcoholic beverages illegally, especially during Prohibition (1920-1933).”. The Medina County Historical Society held a fundraising “Speakeasy” Saturday (Oct. 1) at the McDowell-Phillips House museum, 205 S. Prospect St. in Medina. Alcoholic spirits were served -- legally --...
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
Cleveland Jewish News
For 90 years, local brides have passed down a wedding heirloom
When Ruth Klinger Borstein walked down the aisle in 1932, chiffon handkerchief in hand, she began a tradition that has lasted 90 years, crossed four generations and connected more than 85 brides. After her own wedding, she passed the handkerchief on to friends and eventually her daughter, Joan Borstein Rogoff...
coolcleveland.com
Stan Hywet’s Ohio Mart Is a Feast of Crafts
Sun 10/9 @ 10AM-4PM Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens in Akron has been hosting the public for decades for many long-running events. One of those is Ohio Mart, now in its 55th year. The artisan craft fair, a fundraiser for the historical facility, features more than 120 vendors who work in mediums such as ceramics, jewelry, textiles, garden art and photography. But there’s more! Curious Goods and Vintage Finds will be selling collectibles and vintage items, and the Garden Committee will have its dried flower arrangements made with flowers from Stan Hywet’s own garden. And the Ex Libris book tent will be offering used books.
Shaker joins new recycling initiative with Cleveland Heights, Waste Management of Ohio
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- After spending $112,000 annually on recycling in recent years, the city should soon find more green -- environmentally and financially -- with a new contract through Waste Management of Ohio. With some help from the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District (CCSWD), residents can now recycle more...
Old building finds new life -- in a Chagrin Falls cemetery
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- It’s not every day that you see an old building traveling down the road. But that’s what passersby witnessed Friday (Sept. 30) when the old Chagrin Falls Savings and Loan structure was moved down South Franklin Street to Evergreen Hill Cemetery. Once at the...
Vermilion celebrates 50th Woollybear Festival
The 50th annual Woollybear Festival is this Sunday and everyone around Vermilion is working around the clock to make sure the golden anniversary celebration is perfect.
cleveland19.com
CAUGHT ON CAM: Teens with guns break into Cleveland business
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are searching for three teens who were all caught on camera breaking into a business Sept. 21. It happened around 2 a.m. on East 79th Street and Bessemer Avenue in the North Broadway neighborhood. 19 News talked to a man who leases the building. “These...
Upcoming Playhouse Square facelift to include colorful new marquees for principal theaters
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Playhouse Square is gearing up for its next big facelift, a $10 million-plus upgrade that will include replacing its aging, battered, and visually uncoordinated theater marquees. Scheduled for completion by June 2023, the revamp will endow the city’s theater district with six new, gold-colored marquees glittering...
spectrumnews1.com
Pizza shop owner represents Cleveland in Hulu competition show
MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio—Picking out a perfect package of cheese is a part of Michael LaMarca’s profession. “I always like to use a parmesan reggiano,” LaMarca said. “It's a, I think a harder cheese so, it's more, you know, has a little bit of a salty finish at the end.”
A possible civil war in Cuyahoga County government over a toxic jail site: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley, Common Pleas Administrative Judge Brendan Sheehan and Public Defender Cullen Sweeney are threatening to sue the county if council moves forward with plans to buy the controversial Transport Road property for a new jail. We’re talking about how rare the move...
Mexican restaurant coming to former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm that the...
Cleveland fishing tournament ends in controversy as winners caught with weights in walleye
CLEVELAND — This fish tale starts in Cleveland, at a tournament on Lake Erie. Walleye were weighed and a champion named, but something seemed off. It wasn't just the catch that was "fishy," and a quick knife down one walleye sunk the new champions hopes of taking any prizes home when weights and fillets were found inside.
A dilemma of indifference: Timothy D. Goler
HAMPTON, Virginia -- Why do we have limited success addressing simmering crises caused by marginalization in cities like Cleveland?. It’s true that Cleveland has consistently ranked among the poorest cities in the nation. Black residents in Cleveland experience poverty at a rate of almost 40%, significantly higher than the national rate. Cleveland was ranked worst in the United States for Black women. I could go on.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s hiking The Ledges Trail and loving the view
PENINSULA, Ohio (WJW) — The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park offers hikers spectacular views of towering cliffs, rock formations and a breathtaking overlook. Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton puts on his hiking boots and explores this popular destination and also learns about a variety of educational opportunities. Click here for more information about The Ledges Trail in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.
Cleveland Orchestra announces third season of ‘In Focus’ programs on Adella
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Fear not, fans of digital Cleveland Orchestra concerts. A new season of “In Focus” is in the works. This week, days before it begins, the Cleveland Orchestra announced a third of season of digital “In Focus” programs on its Adella streaming platform. The first of 14 new presentations goes live Friday, Oct. 7.
CWRU, Duke receive $15.75 million NIH grant to map nerve, develop treatments for heart, intestinal disease
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Case Western Reserve and Duke universities have received a $15.75 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to seek new treatment options for conditions such as hypertension, heart failure and gastrointestinal disorders, CWRU announced Monday. The three-year research project will map the vagus nerve, which...
Skip the burgers and the fries: Here are the best (and worst) fast-food chicken salads
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When we think of eating healthier, most popular fast-food chains don’t come to mind. And that’s for good reason. Fast food consumption has been linked to everything from obesity to high blood pressure. As Americans get more and more concerned with their health and work...
Let your thoughts be known on vision for Severance Center: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Give your thoughts on vision for Severance Center: The Cleveland Heights Board of Control is asking residents for feedback on a newly drafted Vision Statement for Severance Town Center. A city release states: As the heart of Cleveland Heights, Severance Town Center demands redevelopment and re-imagination...
