Wichita Eagle
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
Wichita Eagle
Drake London: Falcons Could ‘Easily’ Be Undefeated as Atlanta Readies for Tom Brady’s Bucs
The Atlanta Falcons could "easily'' be undefeated right now, asserts rookie receiver Drake London. Atlanta started the 2022 NFL season by losing to the New Orleans Saints by just one point, 27-26 in Week 1. So ... check. In Week 2, Atlanta lost to the Rams, 30-27. So ... check.
Wichita Eagle
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s Our Quarterback’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reassures Commitment to Davis Mills
HOUSTON — In the months leading up to the 2022 season, the Houston Texans had a simple plan for second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the organization had given Mills an entire season to prove that he could be the franchise quarterback for the future.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Commentator Compares Magic Johnson To Recent NFL MVP
Immortal Showtime Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson's legend looms so large he continues to serve as a point of reference for commentators across other sports!. View the original article to see embedded media. This happened as recently as this past NFL Sunday! As recounted by Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop...
Wichita Eagle
Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle
Missing extra points in your debut with a new team is not going to bode well for a kicker's future with an NFL franchise. After kicker Dominik Eberle, who was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was quite apparent his days were numbered in Detroit.
Wichita Eagle
Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Billy Price Has a New Team
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price is back on a 53-man roster. The 27-year-old was signed by the Cardinals on Tuesday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He was on the Raiders practice squad. Arizona released wide receiver Andy Isabella to make room for Price...
Wichita Eagle
Chestnut Returns; Okuayinonu Promoted
NASHVILLE – Julius Chestnut is not going anywhere. At least not right now. The Tennessee Titans signed the rookie running back to their practice squad Tuesday after he cleared waivers. Chestnut was released on Saturday. Also Tuesday, defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu was signed to the active roster from the...
Wichita Eagle
Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad
The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown
The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team. Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game. Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7...
Wichita Eagle
Eagles Stock Report: Market Corrections for Jaguars
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles persevered through a rough start to top Doug Pederson and Jacksonville, 29-21, in monsoon-like conditions at Lincoln Financial Field. The story of that game was Philadelphia advancing to 4-0 for the first time since 2004 by market-correcting the Jaguars' early success in stopping the run and taking care of the football.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Will Lakers’ ”Big Three” Play In First Preseason Bout Tomorrow?
Following a Saturday scrimmage at the Pechanga Recreation Center in Temecula, your Los Angeles Lakers will get to enjoy a reprieve today. Tomorrow, the heavily-reconstituted club will reconvene for a morning shootaround ahead of its first competitive action since April 10th, 2022, a meaningless 146-141 overtime victory against the Denver Nuggets to cap off an already-lost 33-49 season.
