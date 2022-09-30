ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brook Park, OH

Solon council retains Kasimov as planning department consultant

SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to retain the services of Frank Kasimov Consulting for the city’s planning department. On Monday (Oct. 3), council voted to extend the contracted services of Kasimov, a retired city planner who was hired as a consultant this summer, through Dec. 31.
Avon Lake to add security cameras in public spaces

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- City Council voted 9-0 Sept. 26 to enter into a contract with Simvay Systems LLC of Westlake for the purchase of four more security cameras to place around the city. Mayor Greg Zilka said the cameras are expected to be mounted this fall. The locations include...
City of Akron accepting applications for Citizen Oversight Board

AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council are accepting applications for the Citizen Oversight Board. City Council approved the creation of the Citizen Oversight Board Sept. 26. The creation of the ordinance was expedited following the June 27 police shooting of Jayland Walker, which sparked protests in Akron and brought national attention to the city and its police department. Eight officers fired dozens of times at Walker, 25, who was unarmed when he died.
Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
Neighbors argue over parking space: Brunswick Police Blotter

A man was cited for disorderly conduct at 8:33 p.m. Sept. 9 after officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Maiden Court. Police found a group of people arguing about a neighbor not parking his vehicle in accordance with homeowners’ association guidelines. HOA board members were attempting to have the vehicle towed.
Tax increment financing proposal introduced for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council has introduced a proposed tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development, for first reading only. The tentative deal could include some additional incentives for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District -- which also needs to approve the TIF proposal -- with new perks such as a possible “50-50″ split on city income taxes collected from construction workers at the project site.
Ignite Brewing Company to open new location in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Plans for a new Ignite Brewing Company location inside the upper level of the Swish 365 building at 1255 N. Carpenter Road are expected to be completed by early next year, Ignite representatives said this month. “We are super excited,” said Ignite District Manager Rachelle Halchak. “We...
10 safety tips for bike commuters in Cleveland (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I had never seen a bike-specific traffic light before, let alone used a two-stage left-turn bike box. As a novice cyclist, I was learning on the fly as I cruised across the Detroit-Superior Bridge toward downtown. Fortunately, I was riding with bike attorney Ken Knabe, who was...
