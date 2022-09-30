Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy OhioTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Places To Get Burgers in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
3 Coffee Shops To Check Out in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Place at Great Northern Mall Serves Surprisingly Good Hibachi Chicken and SushiIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
Related
Strongsville receives $725,000 ODNR grant for town center redesign project
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has awarded a $725,000 grant for Strongsville’s town center redesign project. In addition, Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Heights has contributed $5,000 toward the project, officially dubbed the Strongsville Town Center Enhancement & Walkability Initiative.
Solon council retains Kasimov as planning department consultant
SOLON, Ohio -- City Council has authorized Mayor Ed Kraus to retain the services of Frank Kasimov Consulting for the city’s planning department. On Monday (Oct. 3), council voted to extend the contracted services of Kasimov, a retired city planner who was hired as a consultant this summer, through Dec. 31.
MetroHealth set to open new behavioral care hospital in Cleveland Heights: City Council recap
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City officials welcomed this weekend’s opening of the new Cleveland Heights Behavioral Health Center on the MetroHealth Severance campus as a needed resource on a number of fronts. The $42 million project -- consisting of a new three-story, 79,000-square-foot building and 21,000 square feet of...
Pedestrian bridge in Bay Village’s Cahoon Park may soon be rebuilt
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- The pedestrian bridge in Cahoon Park looks like it may finally be rebuilt. Jon Liskovec, the city’s director of public services and properties, told the story of the bridge. The quick history goes like this. “Many years ago, in the early 2000s, the bridge was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beachwood will begin culling deer in partnership with Shaker Heights
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- City Council narrowly approved legislation Monday (Oct. 3) that will have the city partnering with Shaker Heights on a deer management program. Shaker Heights has been culling deer for six years, using the services of Precision Wildlife Management, a firm established by former Shaker Heights police officer James Mariano.
Cuyahoga County officials explain how they narrowed jail search to toxic Transport Road site
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County’s preferred location for a new jail has been mired in controversy over whether toxic conditions can be remediated for safe use, but county officials say it’s the only property that meets all their criteria. The county’s Public Works Director Michael Dever recently...
Brunswick Food Pantry’s new Pearl Road location open for business
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- After having to relocate earlier this year, there is one message Brunswick Food Pantry representatives want to get out to the community: They have moved, but they are very much still in business. Brunswick Food Pantry Co-Directors Bob and Phyllis Siedler said that after 10 years at...
Developer of Cleveland Meijer store, facing rising construction costs, to receive more public money
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The developer behind a Meijer grocery store and apartments near Cleveland Clinic’s main campus is set to receive a $1.5 million loan from the city of Cleveland to cover a financing gap brought on by rising construction costs. A City Council committee approved the loan...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mexican restaurant coming to former Burger King space in Avon Lake: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- Ever since the former Burger King restaurant, 519 Avon Belden Road, closed its doors nearly two years ago in Avon Lake, many wondered what would become of the space. Construction crews have been at the location for several weeks and I can now confirm that the...
Avon Lake to add security cameras in public spaces
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- City Council voted 9-0 Sept. 26 to enter into a contract with Simvay Systems LLC of Westlake for the purchase of four more security cameras to place around the city. Mayor Greg Zilka said the cameras are expected to be mounted this fall. The locations include...
Community is key at Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Community engagement was the central theme of the Middleburg Heights Police Station dedication ceremony, held Saturday (Oct. 1) in the station’s new outdoor courtyard. A large, appreciative crowd listened as Mayor Matt Castelli, Police Chief Ed Tomba and other dignitaries expressed their gratitude to all...
City of Akron accepting applications for Citizen Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio – Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron City Council are accepting applications for the Citizen Oversight Board. City Council approved the creation of the Citizen Oversight Board Sept. 26. The creation of the ordinance was expedited following the June 27 police shooting of Jayland Walker, which sparked protests in Akron and brought national attention to the city and its police department. Eight officers fired dozens of times at Walker, 25, who was unarmed when he died.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
Justice Center Steering Committee rejects toxic Transport Road site for new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County Executive Steering Committee helping guide decisions for a new jail rejected the county’s plans to buy a contaminated site on Tuesday. While five members of the body did believe that 2700 Transport Road was an “acceptable” location, six voted against it and...
Hired consultant concludes Cuyahoga County jail renovation ‘possible’ but ‘not practical’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cuyahoga County jail can be renovated, but it might not be the most practical option, requiring extensive work and “many compromises,” the independent consultant concluded after a two-month assessment of whether the existing facility can be salvaged. The jail was designed for “custody...
Neighbors argue over parking space: Brunswick Police Blotter
A man was cited for disorderly conduct at 8:33 p.m. Sept. 9 after officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Maiden Court. Police found a group of people arguing about a neighbor not parking his vehicle in accordance with homeowners’ association guidelines. HOA board members were attempting to have the vehicle towed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tax increment financing proposal introduced for Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook project
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- City Council has introduced a proposed tax increment financing (TIF) agreement for the Cedar-Lee-Meadowbrook development, for first reading only. The tentative deal could include some additional incentives for the Cleveland Heights-University Heights City School District -- which also needs to approve the TIF proposal -- with new perks such as a possible “50-50″ split on city income taxes collected from construction workers at the project site.
Ignite Brewing Company to open new location in Brunswick
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Plans for a new Ignite Brewing Company location inside the upper level of the Swish 365 building at 1255 N. Carpenter Road are expected to be completed by early next year, Ignite representatives said this month. “We are super excited,” said Ignite District Manager Rachelle Halchak. “We...
Canton man arrested for threatening bartender: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Menacing: Richmond Road. At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29, police charged a Canton man, 27, with menacing after he threatened to assault a bartender at Bomba Tacos, 2101 Richmond Road. Warrant arrest: George Zeiger Drive. At 7 p.m. Sept. 28, an officer stopped a car because of its...
10 safety tips for bike commuters in Cleveland (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- I had never seen a bike-specific traffic light before, let alone used a two-stage left-turn bike box. As a novice cyclist, I was learning on the fly as I cruised across the Detroit-Superior Bridge toward downtown. Fortunately, I was riding with bike attorney Ken Knabe, who was...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0