It’s October in Granby, and that means our agricultural roots are in their glory. (See what I did there?) It’s not just a nice history lesson, however. Agriculture is alive and well in Granby, and the Friends of Holcomb Farm take this opportunity to thank the Agricultural Commission for all it does to keep this way of life—and way of making a living—alive and well in our special town. As this month’s update from Holcomb Farm is written, we are basking in the glow of a fabulous Open Farm Day. As is surely profiled throughout this month’s Drummer, 13 of our farms welcomed hundreds of visitors in, showcasing everything from apples to agroforestry, and from horses to hostas.

GRANBY, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO