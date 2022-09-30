ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

NBC Connecticut

Family-Friendly Halloween Events in Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here soon and there are lots of fun Halloween events across Connecticut that the whole family can attend and enjoy. Sept. 17-Oct. 31: Pumpkintown U.S.A., East Hampton. Pumpkintown U.S.A. is for all ages. See 100 Pumpkinhead people and their pets. It is open daily, 10 a.m. to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Britain Herald

Dawn (Aurore) Frasier

Dawn (Aurore) Frasier, 72, of New Britain, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. She was surrounded by family when she went to see Jesus. She was born Nov. 4, 1949, in Frenchville, ME, and was the daughter of the late Lucien and Rosalie (Ouellette) Paradis.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Spooky Halloween Events Across Connecticut in 2022

Halloween will be here before we know it and there are several events across Connecticut. Here are some local events where you just might get a little spooked and have some fun at the same time. 2022 Halloween Events in CT. Sept. 24-Nov. 5: Legends of Fear, Shelton. Organizers of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Bristol Press

Mary Immaculate's '72 graduates reunite after 50 years

Fifty years leaves a lot to catch up on, and this group took their time. Close to a dozen members of Mary Immaculate Academy’s Class of 1972 gathered inside Portofino’s Restaurant Sunday afternoon to reminisce about being teenagers together at the former all-girls parochial high school in New Britain and catch up on all of life’s precious moments since.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Register Citizen

A taste of Italy in downtown Clinton with the Italian Food Store, offering authentic fare

CLINTON — For as far back as Fran D’Urso can remember, Italian food has been an essential part of his life. From the family dinner, with his grandfather reigning over the crowd from the head of the table, to the cooking lessons from his mother and aunt, to his foray into restaurants and specialty markets, D’Urso has embraced his heritage through food.
CLINTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Marian Klaje Sorbo

Marian Klaje Sorbo, age 91, passed away peacefully at her home Sept. 30, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 12, 1930, to Helen and Paul Klaje in New Britain. The baby of the family, she was adored by her three siblings, Florence Zup, Paul Klaje, and Helen Ellert, all who predeceased her. She married the love of her life, Paul Joseph Sorbo in May of 1952 who preceded her in death in 2006. Their devotion to each other was always evident, and their marriage was a model for the family.
WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

Milford Library's new assistant director is a familiar face

MILFORD — Librarian was not among Suzanne Harrison-Thomas' job dreams when she first joined Milford Library as a page during her college days. But the library grew on her, she says, and 24 years later, Harrison-Thomas was recently named the operation’s assistant director. “I’m excited but also heartbroken,”...
MILFORD, CT
granbydrummer.com

Hundreds of visitors experience the joy of Holcomb Farm

It’s October in Granby, and that means our agricultural roots are in their glory. (See what I did there?) It’s not just a nice history lesson, however. Agriculture is alive and well in Granby, and the Friends of Holcomb Farm take this opportunity to thank the Agricultural Commission for all it does to keep this way of life—and way of making a living—alive and well in our special town. As this month’s update from Holcomb Farm is written, we are basking in the glow of a fabulous Open Farm Day. As is surely profiled throughout this month’s Drummer, 13 of our farms welcomed hundreds of visitors in, showcasing everything from apples to agroforestry, and from horses to hostas.
GRANBY, CT
Scribe

39 CHURCH ST

Spacious and Private - 1-Bedroom in Downtown New Haven! - Beautiful and spacious, 1-bedroom on 4th floor of vintage Ninth Square building. Designer touches throughout - wide plank wood floors, island-style kitchens with custom quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances (refrig, gas range, dishwasher and microwave), washer/dryer, individually controlled heat/AC, and tiled bathroom.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Witch Bitch Thrift Creates New Haunt In New Haven

Something new is brewing behind the paper-covered windows of 105 Whitney Ave., and business owners Virginia Semeghini and Eva Ray are hoping you’ll want to come down and be a part of it. Witch Bitch Thrift, the online thrift shopping site that became a cherished Bridgeport storefront has now moved its headquarters to New Haven in the former home of Take 5 Audio. The plan is to continue to foster a community that has its roots in one person’s dream of making a space where she could not only sell thrift clothing and other treasures, but also build a treasured group of supportive friends.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Britain Herald

Hundreds walk to end Alzheimer's in Bristol Sunday

BRISTOL – Rockwell Park was filled with families yearning for a cure to one of the most debilitating and agonizing diseases Sunday morning. Central CT’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s drew in hundreds of people, to raise money for research and treatment and to help families impacted by the disease.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
CLINTON, CT

