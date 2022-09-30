It is no secret that NFL teams will always seek out ways to get better and improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl, whether via offseason signings or trade. The Buffalo Bills, who entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, are a team that on paper doesn't have many flaws. They are led by MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen and superstar receiver Stefon Diggs on offense, boasting one of the top offenses in the NFL.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO