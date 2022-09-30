ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Eagle

Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?

The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around

Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
CHICAGO, IL
Wichita Eagle

Saquon Barkley Trade to Buffalo Bills? What’s Shannon Sharpe Giants Reason for Idea?

It is no secret that NFL teams will always seek out ways to get better and improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl, whether via offseason signings or trade. The Buffalo Bills, who entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, are a team that on paper doesn't have many flaws. They are led by MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen and superstar receiver Stefon Diggs on offense, boasting one of the top offenses in the NFL.
NFL
Wichita Eagle

NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, replacing Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett as the starter. And, of course, the trade speculations have started rather immediately about the now backup. Washington Post's Jason La Canfora believes that move could be coming rather soon. In his most...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Nick Sirianni’s Directive Pushes Eagles to Top of the Turnover Heap

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were nondescript when it came to turnovers in the 2021 season, finishing dead even in the giveaway/takeaway dynamic and far off the big-play leaders, NFC East rival Dallas, which finished No. 1 in the NFL with a plus-14 differential. In Jonathan Gannon's first season as defensive...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Billy Price Has a New Team

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price is back on a 53-man roster. The 27-year-old was signed by the Cardinals on Tuesday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He was on the Raiders practice squad. Arizona released wide receiver Andy Isabella to make room for Price...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Broncos Fall to Raiders 32-23: The Good, Bad & Ugly

The Denver Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders feels worse than just a deficit in points. For many fans, it was a breach of confidence in the Broncos' ability to compete against a desperate opponent fighting to remain relevant in the vaunted AFC West. The Raiders appeared determined...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle

Missing extra points in your debut with a new team is not going to bode well for a kicker's future with an NFL franchise. After kicker Dominik Eberle, who was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was quite apparent his days were numbered in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
NORMAN, OK
Wichita Eagle

Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad

The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Justin Fields Forced to Withstand Severe Pressure

When Matt Eberflus spoke positively about Justin Fields' effort on Sunday, it said a good deal about his passing and maybe even more about his guts. Fields stood in and delivered at times or got out of the pocket at times against some unbelievable pressure up the middle by rushers working against Sam Mustipher and sometimes Lucas Patrick.
