Bills WR Jamison Crowder Breaks Ankle vs. Ravens; What’s Next?
The Buffalo Bills (3-1) are happy to return to the win column in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens (2-2) in comeback fashion ... but it came at a price. According to NFL Network, veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder broke his ankle and won't be playing for the foreseeable future.
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
Mike Tomlin Expects Mitch Trubisky to Contribute Despite Benching
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their quarterback change official. Head coach Mike Tomlin announced that the team will stick with rookie Kenny Pickett, who unseated established starter Mitch Trubisky at halftime of last week's 24-20 loss to the New York Jets, when they travel to face the Buffalo Bills this week.
Bears Defense Getting the Run-Around
Last at stopping the run in the NFL, the Bears are an open invitation for offenses across the league. Coach Matt Eberflus knows it. "It's tough," Eberflus said. "The NFL's tough now. If you show something that you had, they're going to keep attacking it. "So you gotta make sure...
Mahomes’ TD toss to Edwards-Helaire was amazing. Andy Reid liked this one just as much
Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown pass to Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the one where he scrambled, spun near the sideline to avoid a defender and flipped a pass to complete the 2-yard score against the Tampa Bay Bucs, got a real-time chuckle from NBC analyst Cris Collinsworth. ”Stop it,” Collinsworth said during the...
Saquon Barkley Trade to Buffalo Bills? What’s Shannon Sharpe Giants Reason for Idea?
It is no secret that NFL teams will always seek out ways to get better and improve their chances of winning the Super Bowl, whether via offseason signings or trade. The Buffalo Bills, who entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, are a team that on paper doesn't have many flaws. They are led by MVP candidate quarterback Josh Allen and superstar receiver Stefon Diggs on offense, boasting one of the top offenses in the NFL.
Watch: Ted Karras Mic’d Up For Cincinnati Bengals’ Win Over Miami Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Dolphins 27-15 in Week 4. Starting center Ted Karras was mic'd up for the win. Watch the entire session that the team released below. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You...
NFL Insider Expects Steelers to Trade Mitch Trubisky
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a change at quarterback, replacing Mitch Trubisky for Kenny Pickett as the starter. And, of course, the trade speculations have started rather immediately about the now backup. Washington Post's Jason La Canfora believes that move could be coming rather soon. In his most...
Giants Loss is Eagles Gain with James Bradberry Making Big Impact on Defense
PHILADELPHIA – There was the perception that James Bradberry didn’t play well last year with the New York Giants, mainly because his Pro Football Focus grade was low. Bradberry, though, had four interceptions on the season, and four interceptions are, well, four interceptions. The Eagles would take that.
Jaguars Stock Report: Rayshawn Jenkins, Cam Robinson Rising After Loss to Eagles
The Jacksonville Jaguars were close in Week 4, but close doesn't get teams to where they need to be. The Jaguars learned this the hard way, blowing a 14-0 lead and losing 29-21 to the Philadelphia Eagles in a mistake-filled game. “Really, after a game like yesterday, you’re ready to...
Drake London: Falcons Could ‘Easily’ Be Undefeated as Atlanta Readies for Tom Brady’s Bucs
The Atlanta Falcons could "easily'' be undefeated right now, asserts rookie receiver Drake London. Atlanta started the 2022 NFL season by losing to the New Orleans Saints by just one point, 27-26 in Week 1. So ... check. In Week 2, Atlanta lost to the Rams, 30-27. So ... check.
Nick Sirianni’s Directive Pushes Eagles to Top of the Turnover Heap
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles were nondescript when it came to turnovers in the 2021 season, finishing dead even in the giveaway/takeaway dynamic and far off the big-play leaders, NFC East rival Dallas, which finished No. 1 in the NFL with a plus-14 differential. In Jonathan Gannon's first season as defensive...
Pats Release WR Laquon Treadwell From Practice Squad: New England Patriots Roster Tracker
FOXBORO — With the 2022 NFL Season well underway, the New England Patriots continue to make both additions and subtractions to their active roster, as well as their practice squad based on position battles and individual performances. Follow Patriots Country's live tracker here all day to keep up to...
Former Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Billy Price Has a New Team
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals first round pick Billy Price is back on a 53-man roster. The 27-year-old was signed by the Cardinals on Tuesday according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He was on the Raiders practice squad. Arizona released wide receiver Andy Isabella to make room for Price...
Broncos Fall to Raiders 32-23: The Good, Bad & Ugly
The Denver Broncos' 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders feels worse than just a deficit in points. For many fans, it was a breach of confidence in the Broncos' ability to compete against a desperate opponent fighting to remain relevant in the vaunted AFC West. The Raiders appeared determined...
Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle
Missing extra points in your debut with a new team is not going to bode well for a kicker's future with an NFL franchise. After kicker Dominik Eberle, who was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was quite apparent his days were numbered in Detroit.
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Vikings Signing Ex-Bears NT Khyiris Tonga Off Falcons’ Practice Squad
The Vikings are signing second-year nose tackle Khyiris Tonga off of the Falcons' practice squad, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Tonga was drafted by the Bears in the seventh round in 2021 after a standout career at BYU. He appeared in 15 games as a rookie, starting two of them and playing 217 defensive snaps. Tonga had 24 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 fumble recovery, 1 QB pressure, and a mediocre 52.1 PFF grade last season. He was charged with six missed tackles, per PFF.
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
Justin Fields Forced to Withstand Severe Pressure
When Matt Eberflus spoke positively about Justin Fields' effort on Sunday, it said a good deal about his passing and maybe even more about his guts. Fields stood in and delivered at times or got out of the pocket at times against some unbelievable pressure up the middle by rushers working against Sam Mustipher and sometimes Lucas Patrick.
