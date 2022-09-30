Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
Cremains of 13 people found inside auctioned storage unit in south Alabama
Now a story that crosses both sides of Mobile Bay. It involves the cremated remains of more than a dozen people that have been hidden away in a storage unit until recently when that storage unit was sold at auction.
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Pops performance well received in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Pops Orchestra put on a well-received show Sunday night. This was their fall concert, and they had a live audience out at the Spanish Fort Community Center. The Mobile Pops is comprised of all volunteer musicians who put on about a dozen free...
WALA-TV FOX10
Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show happening this weekend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The first Veterans Helping Veterans Charity Auto & Motorcycle Show is happening this weekend. They just ask that if you can bring an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. Cars and vehicles will be judged by the Frankie Kucera Group. P. L. Wilson Detachment 447 -...
Woman strangled, cuts alleged attacker with knife: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department arrested a man after a woman was attacked Sunday, Oct. 7. Jeremy Inman, 27, was arrested after deputies were called to the 1000 block of Petaluma Court for a possible stabbing. When officers arrived on scene, they found Inman was suffering from a wound. Officers determined that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum hosting 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Pensacola Lighthouse and Maritime Museum is hosting their 2nd Annual Lighthouse Luau. A Tiki-themed fundraiser that will support our mission of “Preserving the past to Enlighten our Future.” The event will include a catered dinner, desserts, drinks, live music, games & activities, and a fundraising auction.
Mobile Police at LeFlore High School for fight, 1 student taken to hospital, 1 detained
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are on scene at LeFlore High School investigating after a student was injured in a fight. Police said that student was transported to the hospital. The student is dealing with “non-life-threatening” injuries. The MPD has detained one student. WKRG is on scene working to learn […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Bird and Conservation Expo held in Spanish Fort
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - People in Spanish Fort attended the Bird and Conservation Expo at 5 Rivers Delta. The expo was part of the 18th Annual Alabama Coastal Bird Fest’s four-day event. The expo featured activities and exhibits that included a raptor show, touch tanks, face painting and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: ‘100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die’
The following information was provided by the author:. Reedy Press is pleased to announce the release of our newest guidebook, 100 Things to Do in Mobile Before You Die, by Jodie Cain Smith. Mobile, Alabama, is proud to be the birthplace of Mardi Gras, but carnival season is just one...
Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile. Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
Fugitive of the Week: Gerald Hall
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG News 5 has teamed up with the United States Marshals Service South Alabama Warrants Squad to bring wanted fugitives back to justice. This week, we’re bringing you information about Gerald Hall, who Marshals say could be in the Wilmer area. Gerald HALL is wanted for Supervised Release Violation in the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Gulf Coast Spotlight: University of Mobile Leadership Banquet 2022
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - From designing shoes to surviving “Survivor: The Australian Outback” to not surviving “The View,” Elisabeth Hasselbeck has learned more about standing up for her convictions in the public eye than she ever thought she would when she applied for a reality TV show on a whim two decades ago.
WALA-TV FOX10
Accessories for your home at Barrow Fine Furniture
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether preparing for fall or the holidays, the time to accessorize is now! We took a trip to Barrow Fine Furniture to take a look at the many goodies you can find around the store. From lamps to artwork, you’ll have to take a trip to Barrow’s to see for yourself.
20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
Man arrested for Linnet Drive shooting was victim in 2021 Ladd-Peebles shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One of the six people arrested for a shooting on Linnet Drive Monday was also a victim in the Ladd Peebles Stadium shooting that happened in 2021. Jakobe Morgan, 19, was arrested Monday along with five others after leading officers on a chase and firing a gun. Morgan was just 18 […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Highs will reach middle 80s
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Clouds are tracking east into our area and we’ll see a partly cloudy sky this morning, and that will possibly go mostly cloudy this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s again and we’ll see mid to upper 80s each day this week. A...
Man who crashed into house wanted in murder case: Mobile Police
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department identified the man who led officers on a police chase and crashed into a home off Ryland Street Monday night. Billy Norwood, 55, was arrested he struck an abandoned home at the 1300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. Norwood, also known as “Billy […]
Middle schooler runs away from school, steals car: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a child after their officers were called to a local middle school for a runaway. Officers arrived at Washington Middle School, on Andrews Street, around noon on Monday, Oct. 3 to find that a boy had left the school campus on foot. […]
WALA-TV FOX10
From hot to hopeful; folks enjoying the weather across Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is here and for the first time in a long while, it actually feels like fall. Many people in the Port City are taking advantage of the gorgeous weather. With temperatures in the low 80s, locals were out and about doing different activities. But one...
WALA-TV FOX10
Recipe: Rouses Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chef Nino from Rouses joined us with a recipe for Amylu Breakfast Quiche Bites. 1 9-ounce package Amylu Apple & Maple Chicken Mini Links, cooked according to package directions and cut into ¼-inch pieces. 1 cup shredded cheese of your choice • ½ white onion,...
