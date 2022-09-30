Bozeman man facing charge after striking woman in head with axe

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man was charged with attempted deliberate homicide after he reportedly struck a woman in the head with an axe on Friday morning.

Will McIntosh, 19, was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court and faces a $250,000 bond.

On September 30, 2022, at approximately 1:38 am, Detective Kaci Hansen with the Bozeman Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance call between Will McIntosh and a woman.

According to charging documents, McIntosh and the woman lived together in an apartment in Bozeman.

The woman told officers that she was celebrating her 21st birthday by having drinks with McIntosh and two friends at their apartment, but left to go downtown for drinks with another friend and McIntosh was upset with her. When she returned, McIntosh allegedly locked the woman out of the apartment and she attempted to gain entry through a window. At this time, McIntosh reportedly was holding an axe and threatened to hit her if she came inside.

The woman was allegedly struck in the head with an axe by McIntosh and was later transported to the hospital to treat a 3-inch-long laceration on her scalp. Prior to police arrival on the scene, McIntosh had fled the residence.

While in the hospital, the woman received a message from McIntosh stating he was going to turn himself in. Soon after, McIntosh arrived at the Law and Justice Center to turn himself in where he was detained.

McIntosh's next court date is set for Oct. 14, 2022, for district court.