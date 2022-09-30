Read full article on original website
The Point, Oct. 4, 2022: Death toll in Southwest Florida continues to mount as recovery effort continues
WUFT News: Gainesville residents divided on exclusionary zoning elimination. "With such widespread and building opposition, it is questionable if the Gainesville City Commission will enact such a change. Even so, city commissioners initially approved the measure Aug. 4 in a close 4-3 vote. It now faces a final vote by the commission on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m."
Drivers are struggling to get through Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Coastal hurricane evacuees who live north of Ian’s wrath are eager to get back to their unscathed homes, their jobs and the lives they left behind. But there’s a problem, the Peace River has crested making their journey home difficult. The river crested two days after Hurricane Ian...
The Point, Oct. 3, 2022: Scenes from Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian
WUFT News: Lifelines after landfall: Southwest Florida grapples with Hurricane Ian's impact. "Residents quickly rallied to return to some sense of normalcy, sorting through rubbish as sewage leaked out of manholes into the river. The air was still tainted by the smell of gasoline and oil."
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Cape Coral
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – As rescue efforts continue in Southwest Florida, first responders from around the country are joining in. Three days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, Ohio Task Force One arrived to assist in search and recovery. The task force is stationed at what is left of Cape Coral Yacht Club with federal recovery agents who have been searching the area since Thursday.
