ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 3

Related
wuft.org

The Point, Oct. 4, 2022: Death toll in Southwest Florida continues to mount as recovery effort continues

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Gainesville residents divided on exclusionary zoning elimination. “With such widespread and building opposition, it is questionable if the Gainesville City Commission will enact such a change. Even so, city commissioners initially approved the measure Aug. 4 in a close 4-3 vote. It now faces a final vote by the commission on Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.”
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

The Point, Oct. 3, 2022: Scenes from Southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian

Subscribe to The Point, arriving in your inbox Monday through Friday at 8 a.m. • WUFT News: Lifelines after landfall: Southwest Florida grapples with Hurricane Ian’s impact. “Residents quickly rallied to return to some sense of normalcy, sorting through rubbish as sewage leaked out of manholes into the river. The air was still tainted by the smell of gasoline and oil.”
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
wuft.org

Ohio Task Force 1 arrived in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – As rescue efforts continue in Southwest Florida, first responders from around the country are joining in. Three days after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida, Ohio Task Force One arrived to assist in search and recovery. The task force is stationed at what is left of Cape Coral Yacht Club with federal recovery agents who have been searching the area since Thursday.
CAPE CORAL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy