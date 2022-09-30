ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

45th Annual East Georgia Marching Band Championship taking place at Statesboro High School Oct. 29

Come one, come all and experience the local premier band competition this fall!. The Statesboro High School Band will be hosting its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition on October 29th, 2022. The event will be held in the SHS football stadium and will begin promptly at 11am and go until the awards ceremony concludes at 9:30pm that evening.
STATESBORO, GA
Jean Williams McCown Lee

Mrs. Jean Williams McCown Lee, age 90, passed away Friday at East Georgia Regional Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Pahokee, Florida and was a longtime resident of Bulloch County. Jean worked for many years in the banking industry before retiring in the early 90’s. She was a longtime member of the Statesboro First Baptist Church and the Alathean Sunday School Class.
STATESBORO, GA
Henderson Library hosts Georgia Open History exhibit

Georgia Southern spread knowledge about Georgia’s formative years with the arrival of the Georgia Open History Library Travel Exhibit. This exhibit was at the Henderson library on the Georgia Southern Statesboro Campus and was made available to the public from September 12th to September 26th. The display was a...
STATESBORO, GA
Georgia Southern celebrates ‘40 Under 40’ Class of 2022

The Georgia Southern University Alumni Association “40 Under 40” Class of 2022 was recognized at a ceremony on Sept. 23 at the Eugene M. Bishop Alumni Center in Statesboro. The annual honor recognizes young alumni who have made significant strides in business, leadership, community, educational or philanthropic endeavors.
STATESBORO, GA
16 Best Restaurants in Savannah, GA

Cobblestone streets. Gurgling fountains in Old-World squares. Spanish moss hanging from majestic oaks. Savannah has become a popular destination with its Old and New World charm. And now, Georgia’s oldest city is the hottest culinary destination in the US. The city boasts an eclectic array of elegant restaurants and funky...
SAVANNAH, GA
Benedictine senior planning domestic violence awareness football game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Saturday is the beginning of October which is Domestic Violence Awareness month and one senior football player at Benedictine wants to help bring this cause more attention by sharing his own story. We want to warn you - this story references domestic violence and thoughts of...
SAVANNAH, GA
Dive Savannah looking to expand their services

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local nonprofit in Savannah that serves the homeless is looking to expand their services. The Dive Savannah helps feed people experiencing homelessness in the city and also has a day center. They operate out of Christ Church Anglican on Bull Street. Leaders with the organization...
SAVANNAH, GA
Rev. Willie Brown

With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Rev. Willie Brown. Rev. Willie Brown, age 72, passed peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Hospital after an extended illness. He was a Bryan County...
STATESBORO, GA
What’s going on this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Consider the last “This Weekend in Savannah” article a false alarm. Instead, here’s some stuff that has not been canceled due to the storm. Final Friday Fire When: Friday, September 30 at 8 p.m. Where: Stafford’s Public House Price: $5 More information is available through the link here. Fall Botanical Bash […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival Returns for 23rd Year

The annual Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival is returning for its 23rd year as one of the largest seafood festivals in the Southeast. With live music and amusement rides to accompany the mouth-watering seafood, the festival will host more than 25 thousand people over a three-day period. The Richmond Hill-Bryan County Chamber of Commerce, the festival’s organizing body, will bring over 25 different types of exhibitors along with a lively carnival. Saturday night’s live music lineup includes Maggie Baugh, Warren Zeiders, Deana Carter and John Michael Montgomery. This showcase of delicious seafood, local musicians, and artists offers something for people of all ages and interests. Admission and beer ticket sales through credit or debit cards. Children five and under are granted free admission, except on Saturday after 5 p.m.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
Last chance to become a contestant in SCORE’s 5th Annual “BizPitch Savannah™” Entrepreneurial Competition

Aspiring local entrepreneurs with ideas for exciting new businesses have until midnight on Monday, Oct. 3 to submit their application to become a contestant in Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” Entrepreneurial Competition. A kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank”, “BizPitch Savannah™”, now in its fifth...
SAVANNAH, GA
Local franchise owner prepares to travel with donations for Fort Myers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Savannah area was under a hurricane and storm surge warning as Hurricane Ian moved towards the Georgia-Carolina coast. Meanwhile, Florida is still recovering after the storm blew through a couple of days ago. Friday, we heard from a man with connections to both cities. He’s...
AUGUSTA, GA
Peggy Anne Moore

Peggy Anne Owens Moore, age 87, passed away Friday September 23, 2022 at Hospice of the Golden Isles in Brunswick. Peggy was a lifelong native of Glynn County and graduated from Glynn Academy in 1952. She was raised as a member of Norwich Street Baptist Church where she served as the Young Adult Sunday School Teacher, held various Children’s Sunday school teacher positions, participated in the WMU (Woman’s Missionary Union) and was a Vacation Bible School teacher.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Four people displaced following kitchen fire in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Four people are displaced following a Sunday evening kitchen fire in Savannah. The fire broke out at around 5:30 p.m. at a single-story home on the 1100 block of Althea Parkway. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw smoke streaming from the home. This content is...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

