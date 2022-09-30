Read full article on original website
NDA reports two additional cases of HPAI in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced two more confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
Monday marks first day of mail-in ballot distribution in Nebraska
If you've requested a ballot to be sent to you, it may be a good idea to start checking your mailbox soon. Monday is the first day that ballots can be sent out for the General Election. The election commissioner in Hall County said more than 1,800 ballots were sent...
Nebraska Extension: Manage fall insects
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As we get more into the fall season, there are some insects that you may need to be aware of. Nebraska Extension Educator Elizabeth Exstrom has more on what you can do to manage them. Right now we are in the peak of the pirate...
NTV's Grow: October 2, 2022
Aksarben may be Nebraska backwards, but the stock show is moving forwards, building youth with a passion for livestock. We see how the stock show challenges kids. Plus change is coming to ethanol policy and biofuels groups stand united. And harvest gets underway, we take a look at how the...
Big Red Rundown: Huskers change 4th-quarter narrative in win over the Hoosiers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska won their first Big Ten game in almost a year on Saturday, defeating Indiana 35-21. The NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey of the Saturday Tradition to discuss the importance of this win for Mickey Joseph and how the Huskers re-wrote their traditional storyline of close losses.
