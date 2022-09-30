ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season

In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
DETROIT, MI
Lakers News: Commentator Compares Magic Johnson To Recent NFL MVP

Immortal Showtime Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson's legend looms so large he continues to serve as a point of reference for commentators across other sports!. View the original article to see embedded media. This happened as recently as this past NFL Sunday! As recounted by Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’

View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
NORMAN, OK
Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks

View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Wichita Eagle

Wichita Eagle

Wichita Eagle

NBA GMs Show Lack of MVP Love for Sixers’ Joel Embiid

The 2022-2023 season will begin shortly. As the new basketball year approaches, NBAgeneral managers participated in a league-wide survey, voting for their award favorites. Considering the Philadelphia 76ers employ a few stars, they were relevant in this year’s survey. Sixers center Joel Embiid is one of the top players...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle

The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

