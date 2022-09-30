Read full article on original website
Related
Wichita Eagle
What To Expect From Jalen Duren’s Rookie Season
In a league where shooting has become king, why did Troy Weaver, the general manager of the Detroit Pistons, become so interested in a prospect who didn’t attempt a three his whole college career to trade for pick 13 and take him there? Of course, that player is the former Memphis Tiger center, Jalen Duren. While he might not be the shooting 4 or 5 big man that it seems every front office has become infatuated with, the 6-11, 250 lb Duren presents a skillset still valuable to the modern league.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Commentator Compares Magic Johnson To Recent NFL MVP
Immortal Showtime Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson's legend looms so large he continues to serve as a point of reference for commentators across other sports!. View the original article to see embedded media. This happened as recently as this past NFL Sunday! As recounted by Bally Sports' Brandon "Scoop...
Wichita Eagle
Former Oklahoma QB Says 2022 a ‘Failed Season Already’
View the original article to see embedded media. There was a fair amount of panic when Lincoln Riley left Oklahoma for USC this past offseason and some fans are already throwing in the towel after a 3–2 start to the year. Former Sooners quarterback Trevor Knight has joined in and was critical of new coach Brent Venables during a recent podcast appearance.
Wichita Eagle
Steve Kerr Gives Update on Jordan Poole Contract Extension Talks
View the original article to see embedded media. The Golden State Warriors have some difficult decisions to make soon with their extension-eligible players. One of these players eligible for a contract extension is Jordan Poole, and with the recent Tyler Herro extension, there may now be a clear price that Golden State must meet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wichita Eagle
Longhorns Stifling Defense vs. West Virginia Offers Hope for Big 12 Play
The Texas Longhorns entered their Week 5 matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers looking to get back on track after a stunning upset loss the week before to the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Doing so, however, would not come easy as the Mountaineers' offense was averaging 490 yards of total...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Updates Injury of Rookie DB Derek Stingley Jr. After Chargers Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans rookie defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. sustained a bruised arm during their 34-24 defeat to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at NRG Stadium. Stingley suffered the injury midway through the fourth quarter after making a tackle on Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams. He re-entered the game twice after two quick evaluations by the Texans' medical staff.
Wichita Eagle
Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown
The Thunder signed forward Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the team. Killeya-Jones played 20 games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in around 30 minutes per game. Killeya-Jones played sparingly in college, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging just 11.7...
Wichita Eagle
‘He’s Our Quarterback’: Texans Coach Lovie Smith Reassures Commitment to Davis Mills
HOUSTON — In the months leading up to the 2022 season, the Houston Texans had a simple plan for second-year quarterback Davis Mills. Under new head coach Lovie Smith and offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton, the organization had given Mills an entire season to prove that he could be the franchise quarterback for the future.
RELATED PEOPLE
Wichita Eagle
NBA GMs Show Lack of MVP Love for Sixers’ Joel Embiid
The 2022-2023 season will begin shortly. As the new basketball year approaches, NBAgeneral managers participated in a league-wide survey, voting for their award favorites. Considering the Philadelphia 76ers employ a few stars, they were relevant in this year’s survey. Sixers center Joel Embiid is one of the top players...
Wichita Eagle
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
Wichita Eagle
Here is the Indiana Pacers preseason scheudle
The last time the Indiana Pacers played in an NBA arena was 177 days ago in Brooklyn. That will soon change. The Pacers kick off preseason play later this week as their 2022-23 campaign begins. The blue and gold are embarking on a long-term project with their roster, and preseason action this year will be the first time that many fans get to see the new-look group in action.
Comments / 0