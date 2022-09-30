Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Coastal ENC residents feeling effects of remnants of Hurricane Ian
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina — Ian moved through Eastern North Carolina on Friday, September 30th, people living in the area said they are still feeling the effects of the storm in the form of strong winds and coastal flooding. Atlantic Beach was one area that saw flooding during the...
wcti12.com
N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving
NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
After Ian, North Carolina coast braces for ‘major’ flooding 3 days this week
"Large breaking waves of 8 to 12 feet are expected in the surf zone from tomorrow morning through Wednesday," officials warned.
islandfreepress.org
Ocean overwash reported with Monday’s high tide; N.C. Highway 12 remains open
Ocean overwash was reported in several locations along northern Hatteras Island ahead of Monday’s 2:00 p.m. high tide, but the highway remained open as of 1:45 p.m., per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). “We are seeing some overwash at the Canal Zone just south...
wcti12.com
ENC first responders collect supplies to help Hurricane Ian relief in Florida
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — In 2018, after Hurricane Florence, first responders from Lee County in Florida sent first responders to Morehead City to help. After the destruction left by Hurricane Ian, Morehead City Fire and EMS along with other area departments returned the favor. They are now collecting much needed supplies.
wcti12.com
Several ENC towns to take part in National Night Out
Several towns in Eastern North Carolina are taking part in National Night Out on October 4th. The Beaufort Police Department is kicking off their event at 5:30 p.m., it's all happening at the Boys and Girls Club on Mulberry St. The event is free for all and features fun activities,...
WITN
Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
WITN
Updated COVID-19 map shows 7 of 12 state counties at high-risk are in ENC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new map from the CDC shows that seven out of the 12 counties with a high risk of illness and strain on the health care system in North Carolina are in the East. The seven counties in Eastern Carolina are Hyde, Tyrrell, Washington, Martin, Edgecombe,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties
EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
wcti12.com
Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses
Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
islandfreepress.org
N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning
N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning, October 1, however, some sand and standing water remain on the roadway in several locations, and travelers are advised to slow down and use caution. Per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), crews will be out...
wcti12.com
Onslow County seeing flooding from Ian in some areas
SWANSBORO, Onslow County — Like its surrounding ENC counties, areas of Onslow County also were dealing with flooding issues from Ian. Coastal roads were pooling up, making them potentially dangerous for drivers.
wcti12.com
Teenager missing from Carteret County
CARTERET COUNTY — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described as 5'5" tall, 116 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Sept. 30, 2022.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Striped mullet scoping meetings held; comment deadline Oct. 7
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries seeks public input on management strategies for the striped mullet fishery management plan. Amendment 2 to the striped mullet plan is in development now. The current meetings are during the scoping period. On Sept. 27, 2022, division staff held an in-person meeting in Manteo.
wcti12.com
Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian
NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3
Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
WITN
US-70 closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - US-70 is closed in both directions in Carteret County near Merrimon Road. The state Department of Transportation says the road is impassable and the impact is high. Merrimon Road is east of Beaufort right before crossing the North River near East Carteret High School. Do...
publicradioeast.org
Expert says Ian's biggest threat to ENC will be effects of heavy rainfall and coastal and river flooding
With Hurricane Ian approaching eastern North Carolina, one expert says the biggest threat will be water produced by heavy rainfall and coastal and river flooding. Dr. Rick Luettich is the Director of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City and he said often in storms like this people choose to ride it out – and that can be dangerous.
carolinacoastonline.com
Local restaurants featured in national spotlight
CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
