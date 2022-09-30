ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcti12.com

N.C. 43 to have lane closures due to repaving

NEW BERN, Craven County — Drivers using a section of N.C. 43 North in New Bern will have daytime lane closures and delays starting this week for resurfacing. Work is schedule to start Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2022 and will take until mid-November to be finished. Drivers should expect delays...
NEW BERN, NC
wcti12.com

Several ENC towns to take part in National Night Out

Several towns in Eastern North Carolina are taking part in National Night Out on October 4th. The Beaufort Police Department is kicking off their event at 5:30 p.m., it's all happening at the Boys and Girls Club on Mulberry St. The event is free for all and features fun activities,...
HAVELOCK, NC
WITN

Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Emissions testing ending in some N.C. counties

EDEN, N.C. — On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in some counties in North Carolina. On November 1, vehicle emissions testing will end in Lee, Onslow, and Rockingham counties. This may impact the environment. Emissions testing is also preventative maintenance in some cases. In counties such as...
EDEN, NC
wcti12.com

Flooding in Onslow County impacts homes and businesses

Onslow County, North Carolina — In Onslow County, the heavy showers from Ian caused some localized flooding. In Swansboro, several areas were submerged in water from the White Oak River. Heavy rains and gusty winds all day made it hard for Jason Corlette to get his business open. We're...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
islandfreepress.org

N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning

N.C. Highway 12 remains open and accessible on Saturday morning, October 1, however, some sand and standing water remain on the roadway in several locations, and travelers are advised to slow down and use caution. Per an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), crews will be out...
RODANTHE, NC
wcti12.com

Teenager missing from Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials with the Carteret County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing teenager. Sebastian Gustavo Sanchez, 15, went missing from his home in Peletier. Sanchez is described as 5'5" tall, 116 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen on Sept. 30, 2022.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Striped mullet scoping meetings held; comment deadline Oct. 7

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries seeks public input on management strategies for the striped mullet fishery management plan. Amendment 2 to the striped mullet plan is in development now. The current meetings are during the scoping period. On Sept. 27, 2022, division staff held an in-person meeting in Manteo.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
wcti12.com

Craven County seeing some areas with flooding due to Ian

NEW BERN, Craven County — In Craven County, several areas have been getting flooding from the rain from Ian. Andrew Barksdale with the NCDOT said all roads were open in Craven and surrounding counties. He did say there are some roads with localized flooding and for drivers to be...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 1, 2 & 3

Lydia "Kris" Freshour, 63, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2022, at home. Kris's life will be celebrated privately by her family. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Jacqueline Shelton. Jacqueline Shelton, 67, passed...
NEWPORT, NC
publicradioeast.org

Expert says Ian's biggest threat to ENC will be effects of heavy rainfall and coastal and river flooding

With Hurricane Ian approaching eastern North Carolina, one expert says the biggest threat will be water produced by heavy rainfall and coastal and river flooding. Dr. Rick Luettich is the Director of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences in Morehead City and he said often in storms like this people choose to ride it out – and that can be dangerous.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Local restaurants featured in national spotlight

CARTERET COUNTY - When the self-proclaimed "Mayor of Flavortown" walks into your restaurant, people take notice. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri recently visited the Crystal Coast to film episodes of his hit series "Diners, drive-ins and dives." During the show, Fieri travels across the country to sample the best food offered in America.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC

