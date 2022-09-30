Read full article on original website
Gov. Stitt signs bill to prevent gender transition services at OU Children's Hospital
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill on Tuesday that blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital at OU Health. The bill, SB 3XX, went into effect immediately with Stitt's signature. “By signing this bill today we are taking...
Governor Abbott announces new Chief of School Safety and Security after Uvalde tragedy
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott named John P. Scott as the new Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA), starting Monday, October 3. Following the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Abbott said the Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature, and effective at implementing programs. The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the office of the Governor to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.
Abbott and O'Rourke accused each other of misinforming Texans. Here are the facts.
The title of this story has been edited for length. "Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke accused each other of misinforming Texans during their debate. Here are the facts." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Oklahoma wheat farmers devastated by heat conditions while scientists develop solutions
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Drought conditions in Oklahoma, especially in the western part of the state, are having severe impacts on farmers but scientists at Oklahoma State University want to help farmers even through the toughest weather conditions. Normally this time of year fields are filled with crops...
Florida residents, along with their pets, rescued from Hurricane Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Several Florida residents, along with their pets, were evacuated or forced out of their homes due to Hurricane Ian. But Orange County, Florida Government shared multiple photos on Facebook, saying many pets were rescued with their owners. Pets are family. Period," the post noted. While one...
CNS may operate Pantex for up to 3 more years after contract extension
CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KVII) (KVII) — Consolidated Nuclear Security will have more time to operate the Pantex plant after a contract extension announced by the National Nuclear Security Administration Monday. The federal government had been looking for a new operator after announcing in 2020 that they would not renew...
Cloudy and rainy mid-week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Temperatures will stay below normal Wednesday through Friday due to a lack of sunshine with highs mainly in the 60s and 70s. Rain chances are on the rise but they will favor the western counties. Wednesday appears to be the best day for scattered to numerous showers across the area. While confidence in rain is high, the expectation on rain totals is somewhat pessimistic. In general, we are looking at totals between 0.25-0.5" through the entire week with localized totals a bit higher than that in New Mexico.
