Met Gala 2023 theme, exhibit will celebrate work of late designer Karl Lagerfeld

The theme for the 2023 Met Gala has been revealed.

Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour convened a huddle of top Paris Fashion Week insiders Friday to announce that the theme of next year’s annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute will be the work of the late designer Karl Lagerfeld .

The world-famous event — also billed as the Oscars of fashion — will celebrate the German-born couturier, who worked for decades simultaneously as creative director of French (Chanel), Italian (Fendi) and eponymous international fashion labels. He died in 2019 at 85.

The Met Gala will take place on May 1, in its traditional spot on the first Monday in May.

The gala calls on designers to adorn stars, models and sometimes influencers in the fashions of a selected theme to match a wing of the museum's exhibit. Next year’s will be entitled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" and will see some 150 of his creations assembled together to see his "stylistic language," a Met press release says . Lagerfeld’s original sketches will also be on display.

The star-studded event returned to the first Monday in May this year after getting pushed to September in 2021 and going virtual in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 theme was "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" and called for a "gilded glamour" dress code — and it was a glamorous affair if ever there was one.

The red carpet hosted a seemingly endless stream of stars , from Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who posed for the cameras before trekking up the famed steps of the Met.

Kardashian's look became one of the biggest talkers of the night: she showed up wearing the original skin-tight, sparkling Bob Mackie dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

She was praised for her stunning look, but there was some backlash too, both in concerns for her rapid weight loss to wear the dress and for fears she might have damaged the historic piece . The reality TV star said she lost 16 pounds to fit into the figure-hugging nude dress that she borrowed from Ripley's Believe It or Not, before changing into a replica.

In the weeks following the event, a visual artist said he observed irreparable damage to the gown, which features more than 2,500 handstitched crystals. Ripley's denied the claims, saying the dress was returned "in the same condition it started in."

Other eye-popping looks came from Janelle Monáe, Alicia Keys, Gemma Chan, Megan Thee Stallion and Gigi Hadid.

