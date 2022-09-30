Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
NDA reports two additional cases of HPAI in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) in conjunction with the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has announced two more confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI). This brings the total number of cases of HPAI in Nebraska to 11.
NebraskaTV
Monday marks first day of mail-in ballot distribution in Nebraska
If you've requested a ballot to be sent to you, it may be a good idea to start checking your mailbox soon. Monday is the first day that ballots can be sent out for the General Election. The election commissioner in Hall County said more than 1,800 ballots were sent...
NebraskaTV
NTV's Grow: October 2, 2022
Aksarben may be Nebraska backwards, but the stock show is moving forwards, building youth with a passion for livestock. We see how the stock show challenges kids. Plus change is coming to ethanol policy and biofuels groups stand united. And harvest gets underway, we take a look at how the...
NebraskaTV
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
Big Red Rundown: Huskers change 4th-quarter narrative in win over the Hoosiers
LINCOLN, Neb. — Nebraska won their first Big Ten game in almost a year on Saturday, defeating Indiana 35-21. The NTV crew chats with Alex Hickey of the Saturday Tradition to discuss the importance of this win for Mickey Joseph and how the Huskers re-wrote their traditional storyline of close losses.
Comments / 0