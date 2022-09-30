Brave the Shave participants raise funds, shave heads for childhood cancer awareness

On Sept. 29, Brave the Shave was held in the lobby of Children’s Hospital of Georgia .

An annual fundraiser, Brave the Shave participants are asked to raise $100 or more for the Children’s Hospital of Georgia before coming to voluntarily shave their heads.

Eleven participants came to have their heads shaved Sept. 29, and bring awareness childhood cancer. The event also marked the end of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month which is held in September.

Buy Now Laura Aromin, Augusta University Medical Center travel nurse, admires her new haircut in a mirror. Aromin was among the participants Sept. 29 in the Brave the Shave fundraiser to benefit Children's Hospital of Augusta. (Staff/Casey Williams) By Staff photo by Casey Williams

Many participants were Augusta University employees who wanted to raise money for a worthy cause.

For some participants, the cause felt more personal.

“My mom died of ovarian cancer,” said Laura Aromin, an Augusta University Medical Center travel nurse who raised $100 for the fundraiser. “Anytime I can help out and raise money for cancer, I try to do it.”

Three hair stylists with the Vogue Hair and Beauty Salon in Evans, Georgia, donated their time to shave heads.

Buy Now Vogue Hair Salon stylists Lauren Pettyjohn and Morgan Wilk shave the heads of Brave the Shave participants Jonathan Harwood and Annamalai Ramanathan. (Staff/Casey Williams) By Staff Casey Williams

“We love to give back,” said Morgan Wilk, a hair stylist with the Vogue salon. “It’s just great to get involved with the community and meet new people, and (it's) just a great experience to step outside of the salon and continue doing what we love to do but for a good cause.”

Catherine Stewart, the lead for the Children's Miracle Network philanthropy team, started the event in 2018.

The last time this event was held was in 2019, so this Brave the Shave was the first one held in three years.

Funds raised benefit to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia; however, participants could designate a specific program where they would like their money to go.

Buy Now Lauren Pettyjohn, event organizer Kelsey McCullough, Morgan Wilk, and Carolyn Naas pose for a picture. (Staff/Casey Williams) By Staff Casey Williams

So far, $7,479 has been raised for the Children’s Hospital.

“Cancer remains the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 15, and approximately 15,000 children between birth and age 19 are diagnosed with cancer each year,” said Kelsey McCullough, the philanthropy coordinator for the Children’s Miracle Network and one of the event’s main organizers. “So, Brave the Shave is really one of the ways Children’s Hospital of Georgia is showing its commitment to our pediatric cancer patients.”

For more information or to make a donation, visit fundraise.givesmart.com/vf/BravetheShave.