Nogales, AZ

KOLD-TV

Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley

GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ
KOLD-TV

One dead, one in custody following shooting in Bisbee

BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a shooting in Bisbee on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Bisbee Police Department said they were called to a vacant building located at 100 Clawson Avenue around 1 p.m. The BPD said Mathew Gistinger, of Sierra Vista, was found outside...
BISBEE, AZ

