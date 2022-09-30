Read full article on original website
KTAR.com
Man trying to smuggle fentanyl across southern Arizona border gets 3 years in prison
PHOENIX — A United States citizen attempting to smuggle fentanyl through the southern Arizona border from Mexico in exchange for payment was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison, authorities said. Carlos Obed Moreno, 32, previously plead guilty to importing fentanyl into the country, the U.S. Attorney’s Office District...
Two U.S. citizens arrested for smuggling people in tightly-packed horse trailer
Two armed U.S. citizens were arrested on human smuggling charges Sunday, Sept. 25 after a traffic stop on State route 82 revealed 33 people inside a horse trailer their vehicle was pulling.
Two arrested for DUI during Annual Cochise County Fair driving detail
Two DUI arrests were made in the Douglas area during a driving detail around the Annual Cochise County Fair, according to a Sierra Vista Police Department press release.
18-year-old charged with fleeing at high speed from immigration checkpoint
On Sept. 20, 18-year-old Oblin Jeremias Redondo-Lopez was arrested and charged with a criminal complaint of High-Speed Flight from an Immigration Checkpoint and Illegal Entry
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: One killed in crash on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is dead after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene shortly after 7 a.m., where they found a semi-truck and sedan involved in the wreck.
KOLD-TV
Serious crash closes Duval Mine Road in Green Valley
GREEN VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was taken to a hospital after a crash that caused a closure on Duval Mine Road in Green Valley. According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the patient had serious injuries. Deputies closed Duval Mine Road between Continental Road and...
AZFamily
Puppies ‘dumped’ in southern Arizona canyon up for adoption
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three puppies that were abandoned in a southern Arizona canyon are ready for their forever home as one person has been arrested for leaving them there. Somebody called the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday and told them about several dogs loose in Carr Canyon, which is in Sierra Vista. The caller found the three puppies but couldn’t catch the mother. Animal control officers showed up and found the puppies, who were about 12 weeks old. The mother was eventually corralled as well.
KOLD-TV
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Bisbee
BISBEE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person is dead after a shooting in Bisbee on Thursday, Sept. 22. The Bisbee Police Department said they were called to a vacant building located at 100 Clawson Avenue around 1 p.m. The BPD said Mathew Gistinger, of Sierra Vista, was found outside...
