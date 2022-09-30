Read full article on original website
KFDM-TV
Texas Comptroller visits Beaumont for Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition
JEFFERSON COUNTY — Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar visited the Lower Neches Valley Authority (LNVA) on the Southeast Texas stop of his Good for Texas Tour: Water Edition. The LNVA manages and coordinates a canal system that delivers fresh water to eight cities, 26 industries and more than 100 irrigated farms in the region, according to the comptroller.
KFDM-TV
Beto O'Rourke says Gov. Greg Abbott "refuses" to debate with a live audience
Sept. 30, 2022 — Beto O’Rourke accused Gov. Greg Abbott of refusing to face voters during the candidates’ first and only gubernatorial debate by not allowing a studio audience to view the event. It’ll be empty—no seats filled—because Abbott refuses to face those he’s failed these last...
KFDM-TV
Chime in with YOUR best Southeast Texas weather photo!
TEXAS — Do you have a great picture or video of Southeast Texas weather? It could be a dark and looming storm cloud, a perfect sunset, or a heavy rain; we want to see it!. Enjoy the sights of other viewers, or click the submit your content button below to get started.
