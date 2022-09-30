Read full article on original website
KYTV
Power outage impacted the city of Lebanon, Mo. Saturday morning
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - City leaders in Lebanon reported power has been restored to part of the city. Electric officials say wildlife has caused a power outage Saturday morning. It happened in the Beck Lane area. The outage lasted a few hours. To report a correction or typo, please email...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash slowed traffic on U.S. 65 in south Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a rollover crash in south Springfield on Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of U.S. 65 around 8:30 a.m., north of Evans Road. Emergency crews say the driver suffered injuries. The crash traffic backed up for miles. Crews cleared the...
Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A motorcycle crash Saturday evening in Morgan County left a Stover man with serious injuries. The crash happened around 7:25 p.m on Saw Mill Road at Hillview Road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers say, 45-year-old Scott Gruber was traveling westbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the wrong The post Man flown to University Hospital after crash in Morgan County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
UPDATE: charges filed in crash that killed Lebanon woman
The Laclede County Sheriff's Office said the day the woman was released from prison, she was in the car with the stepson of a man she had exchanged letters with while behind bars before she was involved in a deadly crash.
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield homeowners: heating bills to climb as natural gas costs ‘effectively double’
If you’ve enjoyed a cool blast of fall air to go with the pumpkin spice-flavored everything now available across Springfield, your utility bills may leave you wishing for warmer weather in a few weeks. Springfield City Utilities put out a statement Sept. 29, moments after the Springfield Board of...
myozarksonline.com
Three Airlifted To Springfield Hospital Following Alleged D.W.I. Crash
Three Southwest Missouri residents were airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Springfield following a single vehicle crash at 10:08 last night on Pennington Drive near the south outer road in Laclede County. The Missouri Highway Patrol reports that a car driven by 25-year-old Laci N. Stonebraker of Verona failed to stop at a stop sign, ran off the right side of the road, struck a fence and a tree, then caught fire. Stonebraker, two passengers, 28-year-old Amber B. Goodman and a 7-year-old juvenile boy, all suffered serious injuries. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash. Stonebraker is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resulting in serious injuries, D.W.I. with a child less than 17 years old in the vehicle, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
KYTV
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigates large fire behind Southwest Missouri Humane Society
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is investigating another large fire that broke out behind the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri. Officials with the Willard Fire Department say they got the call at around 4:30 p.m. for a large fire behind the Humane Society. When they got to the scene, they found a boat on fire.
3 airlifted to hospital after vehicle crashes, catches fire
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were airlifted to a Springfield hospital after their vehicle crashed and burned in Laclede County. Around 10:08 p.m. Thursday night, Sept. 29, the Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash on Pennington Drive near South Outer Road in Laclede County. According to a crash report, […]
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: $1,800 power tools theft under investigation in southern Greene County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A crime at a Greene County construction site cost one company nearly $2,000. The thieves targeted expensive power tools. The theft happened at a work site near Farm Road 145 and Josie Way in southern Greene County. The neighborhood is between Cox Road and Kansas Avenue. Detectives only have images from a trail camera on the property. They’re hoping someone has information on a truck seen at the construction site on September 16.
KYTV
Police investigate pedestrian crash near Missouri State University
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a crash involving a pedestrian near Missouri State University on Sunday evening. Officers responded to Elm and National at 4:15 p.m. Investigators say the driver failed to yield to the pedestrian in the crosswalk. The pedestrian suffered minor injuries. To report a correction...
houstonherald.com
Man arrested on outstanding warrant from Texas County
A West Plains man wanted on a Texas County warrant was arrested Saturday in Howell County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Charles C. Carter, 39, was arrested on a misdemeanor Texas County warrant for traffic and a misdemeanor Wright County warrant for traffic, the patrol said. He was taken...
houstonherald.com
Drought persists in some parts of southern Missouri
Drought conditions persist over a portion of southwest and south-central Missouri, the National Weather Service reported Thursday. Texas County conditions changed little. It also said there is a high risk of fire outbreaks due to the dry situation.
KYTV
Trash customers in the Ozarks seeing higher bills
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Many customers in Springfield are unhappy with the increases being seen for trash services. Some customers say they have seen an increase between $20-$60 in their bills since the beginning of the year. Many trash services have added fuel surcharges to bills with the fluctuating cost of gas. We contacted the media relations teams for both Republic Services and WCA Waste Corps Thursday for interviews but were unsuccessful.
Today is the last day to submit claim for the new gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Today is the last day to cash in on a new tax refund in Missouri. Missouri is offering a gas tax refund after increasing its tax by 2.5 cents in the past year. This is scheduled to increase every year over the next three years. Most Missouri drivers are eligible for this […]
houstonherald.com
Serious crash reported near Licking
Multiple agencies responded at about 4:30 p.m. Friday to a serious accident near Highway VV and Shipp Drive southeast of Licking. EMS from Texas County Memorial Hospital, fire departments from Houston and Licking were called, as well as the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
myozarksonline.com
Fatal Camden County Crash
A woman from Linn Creek was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Camden County on Thursday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol crash reports indicate that 61-year-old, Teresa L. Richardson, was westbound on Route A around 1:30 when she crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and then struck a tree. Richardson was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. This was Troop I’s 11th fatality for the month of September, and the 59th of the year.
KYTV
Police investigate hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian in Springfield; woman suffers injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a pedestrian suffered injuries after a hit-and-run crash in Springfield on Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Nettleton Avenue around 5 a.m. Investigators say the woman described the truck only as black. The victim told KY3 News she was released...
School bus involved in Miller County crash
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash on Friday morning that involved a school bus in Miller County left one person hurt. The Missouri State Highway Patrol shared on Twitter around 8:50 a.m. about the crash on Burkle Lane. Troopers said the only person hurt in the crash was the driver of a car. Troopers or The post School bus involved in Miller County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Family searching for answers 3 years after hit-and-run crash killing a child in Lebanon, Mo.
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - Police in Lebanon, Mo., say they have followed up on several hundred leads in the investigation of a hit-and-run killing of a 12-year-old child. In 2019, Jailie Luke was playing at her house on State Highway 5 in Lebanon when she went to get a toy that had rolled into the road. The tragedy happened.
rhsecho.com
Former band kid gives back to high school band community
On Aug. 5, the Rolla High School Band had a unique experience. Jim Neumeir, a businessman and former band student from Saint Louis, Missouri, decided to give back to his community by donating the box truck for the Rolla Band. He presented it during the final day of 2022 band camp via police escort.
