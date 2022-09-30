ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Perry man charged with DWAI in crash that injured Wyoming County deputy

By August Erbacher
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0iGwMiqv00

A Wyoming County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a crash at the intersection of Eddy Road and State Route 78 in Gainesville on Thursday.

The department says the deputy was in a parked patrol vehicle on Eddy Road at Route 78 around 2:30 p.m., investigating a report of an erratic operator driving on Route 78.

While the vehicle was stationary, investigators say a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Edward Marzycki of Perry failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Marzycki's vehicle continued into a field and through to Eddy Road, where it collided with the patrol car.

Investigators say the force of the impact "rotated the patrol car nearly 180 degrees." Marzycki's vehicle continued into a corn field.

Mercy Flight was called to the scene to transport the deputy to Erie County Medical Center. The deputy's current condition was not released.

Marzycki was driven by ambulance to Wyoming County Community Hospital for minor injuries. While there, he also underwent a drug influence evaluation, in which investigators say he "exhibited signs of impairment."

Marzycki is charged with DWAI Drugs, DWAI Drugs - Combo, reckless driving, and traffic violations. He was released on appearance tickets.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

18-year-old driver dies after McKean County rollover

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An 18-year-old driver has died following an accident overnight in McKean County. His teenaged passenger was seriously injured. At about 1:03 a.m. on Oct. 3, Donovan Smith was driving north on Forest Road 173 (Fire Road). A Pennsylvania State Police report said the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed when Smith […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Fremont man arrested for stealing over $3,000 in property

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) — A Fremont man has been arrested after he allegedly stole property worth over $3,000 from a Hornellsville business, according to the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Jason Loper, 44, was arrested on September 30, 2022, by deputies of the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, Loper stole property valued in excess […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyoming County, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Wyoming County, NY
City
Perry, NY
City
Gainesville, NY
City
Wyoming, NY
State
Wyoming State
News 4 Buffalo

One airlifted after I-90 crash near Blasdell

BLASDELL, N.Y. (WIVB) — One person was airlifted to ECMC after a tractor trailer rear-ended a flatbed tow truck on I-90 on Tuesday afternoon, police said. According to New York State Police, the accident happened near the Blasdell interchange on the eastbound side of the highway around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. There was still congestion on […]
BLASDELL, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Dunkirk Man Sentenced In Connection With A Residential Burglary

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – A 39-year-old Dunkirk man will serve up to seven years in state prison after he was sentenced in connection with a residential burglary on Monday. In November 2021, Thomas Fafinski was accused of breaking-into an apartment in the City of Dunkirk and stealing...
DUNKIRK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dwai#Reckless Driving#Dwai Drugs Combo
WBEN 930AM

Teen indicted in school stabbing

A 16 year old student has been indicted in connection with a stabbing incident at the Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management last month. The teen has been charged with felony assault.
BUFFALO, NY
WETM

Canisteo man arrested for failure to appear in court

CANISTEO, N.Y. (WETM) — Police arrested a Canisteo man for failing to appear in court on October 3. According to the Canisteo Village Police Department, 28-year-old Harley Marble did not appear in court for multiple charges he is facing. These charges include: Burglary in the 2nd Degree, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Criminal Mischief, Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, and Petit Larceny.
CANISTEO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
wellsvillesun.com

Wyoming County Deputy flown to ECMC after patrol car struck at high speed

On September 29, 2022 at approximately 2:23 p.m. the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of an erratic operator on State Route 78, traveling eastbound towards the Town of Gainesville. Deputies responded to the area and were attempting to locate the suspect vehicle. A Deputy was stationary on Eddy Road at State Route 78 in the Town of Gainesville observing traffic, at which time the suspect vehicle failed to maneuver a curve in the roadway and left the shoulder. The vehicle continued through a grass field, crossing on to Eddy Road and striking the stationary patrol car at a high rate of speed. The impact of the collision rotated the patrol car nearly 180 degrees, as it came to a rest facing south. The suspect vehicle came to a rest in a corn field, to the east of the intersection.
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wesb.com

Three Charged with Rioting

Three people have been charged with rioting after a violent disturbance Saturday night. Foster Township Police are reporting the arrest of 56-year-old Arnold E. Sirline of Bradford, 19-year-old Joshua James Isaman of Olean, and 20-year-old Claudia Serline of Bradford on multiple charges, including felony riot, intent to commit a felony, harassment with physical contact, disorderly conduct – fighting, assault, and reckless endangerment.
BRADFORD, PA
wellsvillesun.com

Riot charges filed against three people in McKean County PA disturbance

Potter County man arrested on nine charges in separate incident. Foster Township police say two men and a woman are facing felony riot charges stemming from a violent disturbance Saturday night in McKean County, PA. The trio was arraigned in court around 11 p.m. by Magisterial District Judge Richard W. Luther. Arrested and charged:
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
News 8 WROC

2 men hospitalized after separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Sunday. The first shooting took place on Sixth Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. When officers started to investigate, a private vehicle took a man in his 30s to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police are investigating three overnight shootings

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester Police Department is investigating three separate shootings that happened overnight. Police say the first shooting happened happened around 11:38 p.m. on Lyell Avenue. Officers determined a group had been gathering and multiple shots were fired and a man in his 20's was shot. A...
ROCHESTER, NY
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

24K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy