Perry man charged with DWAI in crash that injured Wyoming County deputy

A Wyoming County Sheriff's Office deputy was injured in a crash at the intersection of Eddy Road and State Route 78 in Gainesville on Thursday.

The department says the deputy was in a parked patrol vehicle on Eddy Road at Route 78 around 2:30 p.m., investigating a report of an erratic operator driving on Route 78.

While the vehicle was stationary, investigators say a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Edward Marzycki of Perry failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Marzycki's vehicle continued into a field and through to Eddy Road, where it collided with the patrol car.

Investigators say the force of the impact "rotated the patrol car nearly 180 degrees." Marzycki's vehicle continued into a corn field.

Mercy Flight was called to the scene to transport the deputy to Erie County Medical Center. The deputy's current condition was not released.

Marzycki was driven by ambulance to Wyoming County Community Hospital for minor injuries. While there, he also underwent a drug influence evaluation, in which investigators say he "exhibited signs of impairment."

Marzycki is charged with DWAI Drugs, DWAI Drugs - Combo, reckless driving, and traffic violations. He was released on appearance tickets.