Wichita Eagle
Injured Kansas RB Hishaw to be out ‘extended period of time’; also, Potter leaves team
Kansas redshirt sophomore running back Daniel Hishaw is out for “an extended period of time” after suffering an undisclosed injury in the fourth quarter of the Jayhawks’ 14-11 victory over Iowa State Saturday at Booth Memorial Stadium, KU football coach Lance Leipold said Tuesday. The 5-foot-10, 215-pound...
Wichita Eagle
KU’s Leipold speaks about possible distractions: ‘We have no plans of going anywhere’
Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says he’s spoken to his team about ESPN’s GameDay crew coming to town for Saturday’s 11 a.m. Big 12 battle between No. 19-ranked Kansas and No. 17 TCU. He hasn’t however, discussed the fact his name has been linked to two other...
KCTV 5
Lawrence prepares for the arrival of ESPN’s College Gameday
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- For the first time ever ESPN’s College GameDay will be in Lawrence this weekend as the now 19th ranked Jayhawks Football team try to continue their unbeaten streak. “KU football is back, and we all know that it’s really back,” says KU Football fan...
KU Sports
Those who were there say concession stand issues at KU's Memorial Stadium much less of a problem in Week 5
It may be hard to believe, but it was just one week ago when issues with KU’s concessions stands at a jam-packed David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium were just as big of a topic among KU fans as the Jayhawks’ red-hot start to the season. The Jayhawks’ remained...
Awful Announcing
ESPN’s College GameDay going to Lawrence, home of unbeaten Kansas Jayhawks
For the first time ever, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Lawrence, Kansas. After the Kansas Jayhawks took down the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday to improve to 5-0, ESPN announced that College GameDay will go to Lawrence for next Saturday’s edition of the popular college football pregame show.
KU Sports
Why Wisconsin might have just become the biggest threat to the future of Kansas football
I know there are a lot of Kansas fans out there who are tired of hearing about the Nebraska job opening and whether Lance Leipold might be a candidate there at some point. I also know that Leipold, on several occasions now, has said he and his family are happy in Lawrence and plan on being here for a long time.
WIBW
Washburn Rural’s Zoe Canfield commits to KU
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural girl’s basketball product Zoe Canfield made her verbal commitment to play for the Kansas women’s basketball program on Sunday. The 5′10″ standout sharpshooter first announced her offer from the Jayhawks on Sept. 6. She’s a part of KU’s 2024 recruiting class.
ESU football holds off Ichabod comeback
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Emporia State reigned victorious in Saturday’s Turnpike Tussle on the football field. The Hornets scored first halfway through the first quarter to go up 7-0 and they never did trail in this game. ESU led 14-7 at halftime. The second half was full of much more scoring. A 21-7 Hornet advantage in the […]
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s how proposed Kansas ‘multiplier’ rule would impact JoCo private schools’ sports teams
A proposed rule change to how Kansas high schools are classified for sports competitions could have a big impact on some Johnson County private schools that have had a lot of recent on-field success, including one of the state’s winningest athletic programs, Bishop Miege. Driving the news: The Kansas...
Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducts 10 new members during their annual ceremony
The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inducted 10 new members for their 2022 class at Kansas Star Casino on Sunday.
KU homecoming block party draws in alumni to downtown Lawrence
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – University of Kansas alumni from across generations gathered in downtown Lawrence for the first homecoming block party. The free inaugural event closed off Massachusetts Street between 10th and 11th Street. Highlights of the gathering included the KU marching band pep rally and a performance by country music singer, Chris Lane. The block […]
One of Topeka’s most dangerous intersections being renovated
TOPEKA (KSNT)- The intersection of 29th and Auburn Road has one of the highest rates of crashes in the state, according to county officials, and is getting a much-needed renovation. It’s part of a larger project to renovate the half-mile stretch of Auburn Road. The intersection will become a roundabout and make the road three […]
Kansas officials buy 24M pounds of sand
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Even though fall just started, Shawnee County officials are doing everything they can to plan ahead for winter. This includes purchasing 24 million pounds of sand. That is equal to buying about 500,000 of the sandbags that can be found at the store. The purpose of the sand in the Winter is to […]
numberfire.com
Michael A. Taylor in Royals' lineup on Sunday
Kansas City Royals outfielder Michael A. Taylor is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Taylor is getting the nod in center field, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Shane Bieber. Nate Eaton and Nicky Lopez are also in the lineup. Our models project Taylor...
inkansascity.com
Reservation for One: Meat Mitch
With over 100 barbecue restaurants operating in Kansas City, competition isn’t just fierce, it is everywhere. So, when a new barbecue spot opens, even if it is a good one, it is easy to wonder if this town needs or can support one more. To get noticed, you typically need to offer something new and improved, or you can simply keep the main thing as the main thing by serving hot, juicy, quality smoked meat with a killer sides game and a sauce that is boss.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
Luxury K9 Resort opens location in Overland Park
K9 Resort opens a franchise in Overland Park. The dog daycare and boarding business is located near 135th Street and Antioch.
fox4kc.com
When could it snow in Kansas City? Here’s what data shows
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City enjoys beautiful fall weather, snow could be on the horizon in a matter of weeks or months. Depending on your feelings about winter precipitation, that could be a good thing or a bad thing. At this point, as we soak in reasonable...
Deadly police shooting in Lawrence neighborhood panics residents
Residents near 21st Terrace and Harper Street in Lawrence had a scary ending to their weekend after a deadly police shooting.
Kansas county sees population boost
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The latest U.S. Census Bureau numbers show that Shawnee county is getting a boost in population numbers. “I think every community in America loves to have that tagline, this is a great place to raise a family,” CEO of Greater Topeka Partnership, Matt Pivarnik said. Shawnee County along with the greater […]
