Read full article on original website
Related
ABC30 Fresno
Woman rammed by bull at CA rodeo credits animal for saving her life after finding cancer
REDDING, Calif. -- In California, a runaway rodeo bull injured a woman, but ultimately saved her life. A CT scan meant to diagnose those injuries revealed something more sinister, KRCR reported. This summer, during the Redding, California rodeo, a bull got loose from the arena, jumping into the stands. "I...
actionnewsnow.com
Local landscaper sees business boom for drought resistant plants
CHICO, Calif. - Governor Gavin Newsom asked Californians to cut water use 15% from 2020, and the numbers show we are doing our part. Cal Water says in August Chico users cut back 11% from August 2020, Oroville users by 17% and Redding water users cut by 16%. The state...
insideedition.com
New Footage Captures Sherri Papini Talking to Police With Bandage on Her Nose
A new video of the notorious California super mom who faked her kidnapping was released. It shows Sherri Papini with a bandage across her nose as she clutches her knees to her chest, and tells police officers about her "kidnapping" back in 2016 at her Redding, California, home. Papini inflicted the injuries on herself, including breaking her nose with a hockey stick, to bolster her lies. She was later sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping.
actionnewsnow.com
Firefighters have contained a spot fire in Rancho Tehama on Saturday
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters have contained a spot vegetation fire in Rancho Tehama on Oakridge Road on Saturday. The fire burned a 30 ft. by 30 ft. spot of vegetation. Officials have named the incident the Oakridge Fire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
3 arrested for carjacking at Rolling Hills Casino
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Three people were arrested after receiving a report of a carjacking at the Rolling Hills Casino on Saturday, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the casino Saturday around 6:30 a.m. after they received a report from a man saying he was...
actionnewsnow.com
Man dies in early-morning crash on Highway 299 Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - A 30-year-old man from Jamaica died in an early-morning crash on Highway 299 east of Junction City, according to the CHP. Officers said they received reports of a vehicle off of Highway 299, east of Slattery Gulch Road, just after 4 a.m. on Saturday. When officers...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Redding Fatality Accident Occurs When Vehicle Exits Road
Run-Off-Road Vehicle on SR 299 Results in Fatality Accident. A fatality accident occurred west of Redding on October 1 when a vehicle went off the road. A possible traffic collision was reported to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) by a passing trucker around 4:00 a.m. along State Route 299 and Slattery Pond Road. When officers arrived, they discovered that a Chevy Suburban had overturned into a rock quarry about 10 to 15 feet off the roadway.
Mount Shasta Herald
Dunsmuir High School closes, about 100 homes go without water Monday
About 100 homes and Dunsmuir High School were without water on Sunday night and Monday while the city replaced a water storage device. The water was turned off along Dunsmuir Avenue from Stagecoach Road to Willow Street starting at 10 p.m. Sunday night, City Manager Dustin Rief said. The turnoff also affected communities to the west of Dunsmuir Avenue: from the high school and the Oak Willow Street connection road, down to Dunsmuir Avenue.
RELATED PEOPLE
krcrtv.com
Have you seen me? 14-year-old missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — A 14-year-old girl has been missing for a week as of Monday, according to the Anderson Police Department. Officers say Aliyah Rose Conger was last seen just after midnight on Sep. 26, when she told her mother she was going to step outside of their home in Anderson.
actionnewsnow.com
Highway 44 reopens after crash Monday morning
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 10:03 A.M. UPDATE - Highway 44 in Shasta County has reopened after a crash Monday morning, according to Caltrans. The CHP told Action News Now a vehicle crashed off the road and a helicopter was en route. Officers were going to close a lane to recover the...
krcrtv.com
Single vehicle crash on Highway 44, two people injured
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE: 1:00 AM, 10/2/2022. Around 7:35 pm on October 1st, a 22-year old driver and his passenger ran into a tree at a high speed, leaving both injured. Redding resident Matthew Detrant was on the the ramp which connections State Route 44 East to I-5 South, near the area of Hilltop Drive, when he made what CHP refers to as a "unsafe turning movement", causing his car to careen off the road and down a grass embankment. Here, Detrant slammed into a tree, leaving Detrant with major injuries. His passenger, 22-year old Anderson resident Colton Brown, also sustained minor injuries. Both were quickly transported to Mercy Medical Center.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman found dead after early-morning house fire in Redding
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was found dead after an early-morning house fire in Redding. The fire was reported around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Eugenia Avenue near West Street in Redding. When firefighters arrived the house was fully involved in flames. A woman was found dead...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Drunk driver causes extensive damage to Redding Veterinary Clinic
REDDING, Calif. — Late Wednesday night, Redding Police responded to a DUI crash at Redding Veterinary Clinic, where a man drove his Dodge truck into the building. The collision happened just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday when police say the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Ksiazek, traveling with a passenger, lost control while driving at a high rate of speed, causing him to hit a city sign, a fence, a power pole and a gas line.
Northern California county warns of 'very aggressive' people impersonating elections officials
"People who contacted us said, 'My house is the only one on the street they went to.'"
kymkemp.com
Fatal Crash on 299 This Morning
About 4 a.m., a passerby located what was reported on the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page as a Chevrolet Suburban that had rolled over several times into the rock quarry off Hwy 299 near Slattery Pond Road near Oregon Mountain in Trinity County. Emergency personnel determined that the occupant was...
actionnewsnow.com
Woman arrested after search of home near Enterprise High reveals ounce of fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. - A woman was arrested after officers found a large number of drugs during an investigation into drug trafficking, according to the Redding Police Department. On Thursday, officers served a search warrant on a Toyota Corolla that was suspected of transporting drugs to multiple locations in Redding. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
krcrtv.com
Large fentanyl and firearms bust in Redding after investigation
REDDING, Calif. — Michael Myers was arrested in Redding on Wednesday night. No, not that Michael Myers. However, you'll be glad this Myers is off the streets all the same. The Redding man was arrested with large amounts of fentanyl, numerous firearms and "an inordinate amount of brass knuckles," following an investigation into narcotic sales throughout the city.
activenorcal.com
Lake Monsters: Here’s Why Sturgeon Grow to Be So Big in Shasta Lake
For anyone who’s been lucky enough to take a trip to Shasta Lake, you’ve surely heard of the legend of giant sturgeon sitting on the bottom of the lake. I have to admit, the legends even freaked me out as a kid. With modern-day photos and videos, we’ve actually seen some of these fish reach up to 500 pounds. So why the heck do they get so big? That’s actually a story that’s 75 years in the making.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Logging Truck Crash Near Redding Shuts Down Roadway
Wildcat Road Logging Truck Crash Occurs When Vehicle Rolls. A fully loaded logging truck experienced a rollover accident southeast of Redding on September 28, which blocked the roadway. The accident happened at the intersection of Wildcat and Manton roads around 7:11 a.m. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) responded to the call of an accident and discovered the logging truck on its side with the tow bar to the rear dolly broken.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies: Bookkeeper arrested for embezzling $100,000 from former employer
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A bookkeeper for local businesses was arrested Friday in Tehama County following a months-long embezzlement investigation, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they began investigating Jessica McCoy, 48, in May and found she was using an employer’s credit cards to make personal...
Comments / 0