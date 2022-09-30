Read full article on original website
newscenter1.tv
Check out these photos of Spearfish Canyon as fall colors hit their peak
SPEARFISH, S.D. — Spearfish Canyon’s fall colors are at their peak, and many of the trees haven’t yet dropped their leaves! If you haven’t made the trip to see the colors yourself, definitely make time sooner rather than later!. If you can’t make it, don’t worry...
newscenter1.tv
9 Years ago – Winter Storm Atlas: Submit your pictures and stories
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Everyone who experienced the October Blizzard of 2013 had their own story, their own version of the titanic storm. Feel free to submit pictures below and your own story as we recognize the 9 year anniversary of this colossal, and terrible event.
newscenter1.tv
Custer County closes out big fall weekend with Black Hills tradition
CRAZY HORSE, S.D. – Custer County closed out a huge weekend for the area with the annual Crazy Horse Volksmarch for the fall Sunday morning. People from across South Dakota and from coast to coast converged onto the area for the chance to hike up to the top of the memorial.
newscenter1.tv
27 PHOTOS: Classic cars and hot rods take over Black Hills Harley-Davidson in annual event
RAPID CITY, S.D. — The 10th Annual Dakota Rods and Classics Fall Car and Motorcycle Cruiz-In took place on Saturday, with close to 150 cars and motorcycles lining the parking lot of Black Hills Harley-Davidson. Vehicles from several decades were featured, with races and raffles offering something for everyone....
newscenter1.tv
Check out this Rapid City house on the market with impressive backyard views that go on for miles
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There is a 6,200 square foot property that sits on about eight acres and includes beautiful scenic views that’s currently on the market in Rapid City for $1.6 million. This custom-built luxury home features five bedrooms, four full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom, and five...
roadtirement.com
The Berlin Wall in Rapid City, South Dakota
Having just seen some of the statues of US Presidents in downtown Rapid City we continued just driving around checking out the town. Sher spotted a sign in a park next to the convention center that said “The Berlin Wall”. There we found a memorial to the history of the divided city and the ultimate fall of Communism and the tearing down of the wall in November of 1989. Remember Reagan’s speech to the Soviet leader? “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
kotatv.com
Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
South Dakota’s Underwater Ghost Town in the Black Hills
Lake Pactola in the Black Hills supplies Rapid City with a lot of its water and is also a large part of the state's flood control plan. You may be thinking, "I didn't even know there was an underwater ghost town in South Dakota!" You're probably not alone, but- - surprise!
newscenter1.tv
Badlands Sabres, Knights of Columbus team up for upcoming winter clothes collection
RAPID CITY, S.D. The Badlands Sabres and Knights of Columbus Council #1489 will be collecting winter clothes during two games towards the end of October. The annual Coats For Kids program is carried out by the Knights of Columbus Faith In Action Community program every year. Their goal is to make sure children across the country have the right clothes for winter season. In Rapid City alone, just over 16 percent of families live bellow the poverty line, and both the Knights of Columbus and the Badlands Sabres want to make sure they are prepared.
newscenter1.tv
PHOTOS AND HIGHLIGHTS: Lakota Tech wins the championship at the LNI Volleyball Tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The 27th annual Lakota Nation Invitational Volleyball Tournament wrapped up Saturday at the Monument Arena in Rapid City. Lakota Tech finished pool play with a 4-0 record and went on to win the LNI volleyball title. The Tatanka defeated White River in the finals by...
informnny.com
Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died
Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
newscenter1.tv
Q&A: The Salvation Army needs your help
RAPID CITY, S.D. — You’ve most likely become familiar with the sound of bells rung by volunteers of The Salvation Army during the holiday season. They are starting recruitment for those bell ringers right now. Here are some questions you may have about signing up:. Why do they...
newscenter1.tv
What is in store for the future sports commission in Rapid City?
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Visit Rapid City is moving forward with plans to create a youth sports commission as they look for someone to lead the upcoming program. President and CEO Brook Kaufman explains what is next and how it affects pre-existing sports complexes. Where does the program currently...
newscenter1.tv
Check out 11 photos and highlights from the opening day of the State ‘A’ girls tennis tournament
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘A’ girls tennis tournament kicked off Monday in Rapid City. Mitchell has won the last three state titles. However, this year there will be a new champion, as the Kernels moved up to Class ‘AA’. For more results, click...
nativenewsonline.net
Kevin Locke, Lakota Flute Player, Hoop Dancer, and Cultural Ambassador, Walks On at 68
BLACK HILLS, SD — Native American music fans are mourning the unexpected passing of world renowned flute player Kevin Locke, who walked on overnight on Friday in a hotel room in Custer, South Dakota. In addition to his music talents, Locke was an accomplished hoop dancer, storyteller, and cultural ambassador from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The cause of Locke’s passing was not announced. He was 68.
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl a factor in Rapid City injury crash, according to police
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On the afternoon of Monday, October 4, Rapid City officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. A day later, the Rapid City Police Department revealed its early investigation found fentanyl was a factor in the...
farmforum.net
Rapid City's billion-dollar beef plant deal may be falling through as company eyes other states
From cattlemen to council members, South Dakotans from many walks of life have watched as Western Legacy Development Corporation courted Rapid City officials with talks of building the nation's single-largest beef processing plant in their town. However, Rapid City officials told Farm Forum Wednesday plans to build a $1.1 billion...
KELOLAND TV
Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Get to know Max, Rapid City Police Department’s K9 service dog
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Meet Rapid City Police Department’s K9 Max! His handler is Roan Reiman, a patrol officer of over 8 years. Max is trained to find drugs and evidence, as well as people. “I do more nowadays with the proactive side of things, looking for the people that victimize the citizens of the city and the county, looking for the illegal drugs, the significant violent offenders, that type of thing,” Officer Reiman explains.
