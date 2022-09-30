ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Spearfish, SD
roadtirement.com

The Berlin Wall in Rapid City, South Dakota

Having just seen some of the statues of US Presidents in downtown Rapid City we continued just driving around checking out the town. Sher spotted a sign in a park next to the convention center that said “The Berlin Wall”. There we found a memorial to the history of the divided city and the ultimate fall of Communism and the tearing down of the wall in November of 1989. Remember Reagan’s speech to the Soviet leader? “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!”
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Interstate closure planned Wednesday in Sturgis

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the westbound on-ramp at exit 37 will close at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The ramp will be closed to allow crews to construct a new, longer ramp in its place. The ramp is expected to remain closed until Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Traffic using Pleasant Valley Road to access westbound I-90 will be detoured to eastbound I-90 to exit 44, where they will exit and access the westbound lanes of I-90.
STURGIS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Badlands Sabres, Knights of Columbus team up for upcoming winter clothes collection

RAPID CITY, S.D. The Badlands Sabres and Knights of Columbus Council #1489 will be collecting winter clothes during two games towards the end of October. The annual Coats For Kids program is carried out by the Knights of Columbus Faith In Action Community program every year. Their goal is to make sure children across the country have the right clothes for winter season. In Rapid City alone, just over 16 percent of families live bellow the poverty line, and both the Knights of Columbus and the Badlands Sabres want to make sure they are prepared.
RAPID CITY, SD
informnny.com

Acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer has died

Kevin Locke, an acclaimed Native American flute player, hoop dancer, cultural ambassador and educator, has died in South Dakota at age 68, according to his family. A member of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and from the ancestral line of Lakota and Anishinabe, Locke died Friday night after returning to his hotel room in Hill City, his son Ohiyesá Locke said Monday.
HILL CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Q&A: The Salvation Army needs your help

RAPID CITY, S.D. — You’ve most likely become familiar with the sound of bells rung by volunteers of The Salvation Army during the holiday season. They are starting recruitment for those bell ringers right now. Here are some questions you may have about signing up:. Why do they...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

What is in store for the future sports commission in Rapid City?

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Visit Rapid City is moving forward with plans to create a youth sports commission as they look for someone to lead the upcoming program. President and CEO Brook Kaufman explains what is next and how it affects pre-existing sports complexes. Where does the program currently...
RAPID CITY, SD
nativenewsonline.net

Kevin Locke, Lakota Flute Player, Hoop Dancer, and Cultural Ambassador, Walks On at 68

BLACK HILLS, SD — Native American music fans are mourning the unexpected passing of world renowned flute player Kevin Locke, who walked on overnight on Friday in a hotel room in Custer, South Dakota. In addition to his music talents, Locke was an accomplished hoop dancer, storyteller, and cultural ambassador from the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The cause of Locke’s passing was not announced. He was 68.
CUSTER, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fentanyl a factor in Rapid City injury crash, according to police

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — On the afternoon of Monday, October 4, Rapid City officials responded to a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. A day later, the Rapid City Police Department revealed its early investigation found fentanyl was a factor in the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials respond to multi-vehicle crash in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Officials in Rapid City are currently at the scene of a multiple-vehicle crash. According to the Rapid City Police Department, the crash is at the intersection of E. North Street and Elgin Street. Police ask the public to avoid the area for the time...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Get to know Max, Rapid City Police Department’s K9 service dog

RAPID CITY, S.D.- Meet Rapid City Police Department’s K9 Max! His handler is Roan Reiman, a patrol officer of over 8 years. Max is trained to find drugs and evidence, as well as people. “I do more nowadays with the proactive side of things, looking for the people that victimize the citizens of the city and the county, looking for the illegal drugs, the significant violent offenders, that type of thing,” Officer Reiman explains.
RAPID CITY, SD

