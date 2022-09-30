Read full article on original website
'Total chaos down here': Former Florida resident assisting in Ian recovery efforts
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) — Hurricane Ian hit southwestern Florida earlier this week, claiming nearly 50 lives and leaving many Floridians without homes. Ohio Taskforce 1 members are now assisting in the recovery efforts. David Canley, a former Miamisburg police officer, now lives outside Punta Gorda. He said his property...
Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents
NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
Several ENC towns to take part in National Night Out
Several towns in Eastern North Carolina are taking part in National Night Out on October 4th. The Beaufort Police Department is kicking off their event at 5:30 p.m., it's all happening at the Boys and Girls Club on Mulberry St. The event is free for all and features fun activities,...
$109 million grant will support development of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations in N.C.
North Carolina — North Carolina will increase its network of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations along major highways and interstates. North Carolina received a $109 million grant from the Federal Highway Administration for the development of charging stations. Charging stations will be developed approximately every 50 miles along major highways...
Coastal ENC residents feeling effects of remnants of Hurricane Ian
Atlantic Beach, North Carolina — Ian moved through Eastern North Carolina on Friday, September 30th, people living in the area said they are still feeling the effects of the storm in the form of strong winds and coastal flooding. Atlantic Beach was one area that saw flooding during the...
