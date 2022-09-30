ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wcti12.com

Five dead across NC from Hurricane Ian-related incidents

NORTH CAROLINA — North Carolina Emergency Management confirmed that five people across the state have died in Hurricane Ian-related incidents. One of those deaths happened in Eastern North Carolina in Martin County. Those deaths include:. A 24 year old male in Moore County operating a vehicle that hydroplaned off...
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
wcti12.com

Several ENC towns to take part in National Night Out

Several towns in Eastern North Carolina are taking part in National Night Out on October 4th. The Beaufort Police Department is kicking off their event at 5:30 p.m., it's all happening at the Boys and Girls Club on Mulberry St. The event is free for all and features fun activities,...
HAVELOCK, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
Bartholomew County, IN
Education
County
Bartholomew County, IN
City
Columbus, IN
Local
Indiana Education
Bartholomew County, IN
Society
Columbus, IN
Education
State
Indiana State
Columbus, IN
Society

Comments / 0

Community Policy