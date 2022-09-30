Read full article on original website
Hopkins’ Hicks gains recognition on regional, national scale at conference
Hopkins County AgriLife extension agent Johanna Hicks implemented new and unique programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to share her love of all things family and consumer science, and the southern region of the National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences recognized her excellence with a first place award at their annual conference.
Cumby VFD Third Annual Stew with the Crew 2022
The Cumby VFD Stew with the Crew always has delicious Hopkins County Stew! We caught up with our friends from station 2 as they marked the third annual community stew and doled out servings to the hungry customers. Photos by Chloe Kopal.
Local 'First Monday Trade Days' barn opens this weekend
Angela Price, member of the board for Blue Santa in Hopkins County will be assisting Vanessa Morgan with her very first “First Monday Trade Days” event here in Sulphur Springs. Morgan began collecting donations in late August for her “Charity Barn” at 605 County Road 1173. In a...
Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter Pet of the Week for 10/4
Meet Missy, who is available for adoption at Sulphur Springs Animal Shelter. She is a beautiful 2 year old German Shepherd who is fully vetted and microchipped. She is good with other dogs, but just needs some basic training. Missy would do best in a home with older kids as...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/4
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
High Hill Farm and Development Owners, Jason and Sharon Romano, Say Bye-Bye to Dallas and Hello to East Texas
Lately, many people can relate to the appeal of having more land with wide open spaces. It’s one thing to dream about it and another to make that dream a reality. Yet the latter is precisely what Sharon and Jason Romano, owners and developers of High Hill Farm & Development, set out to do.
Educational fun activities 2022 at Cooper Lake State Park
Cooper Lake State Park hosted “Friday Night Frog Talks” on September 30 to teach kids how to identify frogs by their calls. We love all the fun classes they provide!
SSHS welcomes students for Special Needs Game Day 2022
Sulphur Springs High School hosted Special Games Day on September 29. The purpose of the day is for local special needs children to experience the fun of athletics. Everyone had a great time!. Photos by Kacey Chicas.
Northeast Texas’s Best Fall Festivals in 2022
Festivals can be a fun way to bring you and your family closer together. There’s nothing like a good laugh to create unforgettable memories. Kicking off the fall with a splash of festivity might be just what you need to cure your end of summer blues. There are a...
October activities about at Cooper Lake State Park
There are lots of fun fall activities happening in October at Cooper Lake State Park! All events are suitable for kids. NOTE: all events listed below are at the Doctor’s Creek Unit (Delta County side of the park) 🍂 Saturday, October 1 — DC Becoming a Junior Ranger –...
Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic
Due to demand, additional appointments were added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 years of age that lives in Hopkins County you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.
Chamber Connection for 9/28 by Butch Burney
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Hopkins County United Way welcomes new campaign year with lead donor luncheon
Hopkins County United way hosted their lead donor lunch on September 28. The group expressed they appreciate your support and are thankful for what guests do to help us get the word out about the Campaign. Ninety-nine percent of money raised during this Campaign will stay in Hopkins County. “We...
Getting Back to Family by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
I have often said that strong marriages make strong families and strong families make strong communities. We must remember that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. Somewhere along the way, Americans have lost the idea of putting emphasis on strong relationships. The violence, confusion, misbehaviors, and lack of respect have caused major problems in schools and communities. Teachers are exhausted at the end of the day because many students are disrespectful and often belligerent. Law enforcement officials are being stretched to the breaking point, and families are crumbling.
1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire
HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
Celebrate 4H week 2022 by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Hopkins County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
Patrick, Collier campaign in Sulphur Springs
Both Dan Patrick and Mike Collier, who are running for Texas Lieutenant Governor, stopped in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday to greet fans and talk politics. Sulphur Springs is on the political map and that’s why your vote is so important!. Photos by Front Porch News.
Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
Obituary for Dwayne Grimes
A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
