Sulphur Springs, TX

FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Hopkins’ Hicks gains recognition on regional, national scale at conference

Hopkins County AgriLife extension agent Johanna Hicks implemented new and unique programming during the COVID-19 pandemic to share her love of all things family and consumer science, and the southern region of the National Extension Association of Family & Consumer Sciences recognized her excellence with a first place award at their annual conference.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
ssnewstelegram.com

Local 'First Monday Trade Days' barn opens this weekend

Angela Price, member of the board for Blue Santa in Hopkins County will be assisting Vanessa Morgan with her very first “First Monday Trade Days” event here in Sulphur Springs. Morgan began collecting donations in late August for her “Charity Barn” at 605 County Road 1173. In a...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 10/4

CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. Breast cancer affects almost 1 in 8 women in the United States and is a curable disease if detected early enough. At CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs, we believe even one is too many. Scheduling your annual mammogram and speaking to your primary care physician regarding what steps you can take for preventative care establishes a legacy of optimal breast health and wellness.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
#Games Day#Standard Day#Kiwanis Club#Noon Kiwanis
Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic

Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic

Due to demand, additional appointments were added to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. A few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 years of age that lives in Hopkins County you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Chamber Connection for 9/28 by Butch Burney

Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, are on sale at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Lifestyle
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Getting Back to Family by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks

I have often said that strong marriages make strong families and strong families make strong communities. We must remember that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. Somewhere along the way, Americans have lost the idea of putting emphasis on strong relationships. The violence, confusion, misbehaviors, and lack of respect have caused major problems in schools and communities. Teachers are exhausted at the end of the day because many students are disrespectful and often belligerent. Law enforcement officials are being stretched to the breaking point, and families are crumbling.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1,500 tires burned in East Texas, causes large fire

HAWKINS, Texas (KETK) – 1,500 tires burned and created a large fire in East Texas on Thursday, said officials. The Hawkins Fire Department got called to the blaze around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of FM 2659, said John McQueen, the Wood County Precinct 3 Constable. First responders called for more assistance because of […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty

Celebrate 4H week 2022 by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks

The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H. Hopkins County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people, and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in our community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Missing Paris woman found in Denison, police say

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police said a woman missing since Monday was found in Denison Friday. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor was found around noon, at a Denison motel after a welfare check was requested by house keeping staff. Officers said Taylor had been staying at the motel since...
DENISON, TX
Obituary for Dwayne Grimes

Obituary for Dwayne Grimes

A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX




