I have often said that strong marriages make strong families and strong families make strong communities. We must remember that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders. Somewhere along the way, Americans have lost the idea of putting emphasis on strong relationships. The violence, confusion, misbehaviors, and lack of respect have caused major problems in schools and communities. Teachers are exhausted at the end of the day because many students are disrespectful and often belligerent. Law enforcement officials are being stretched to the breaking point, and families are crumbling.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO