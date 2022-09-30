ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture

Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Dahmer: The chilling interview Evan Peters watched in preparation for Netflix series

Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for...
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"

The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
Return of the Gangsta: Freddie Gibbs Talks ‘$oul $old $eparately’ and Being ‘One of a Kind’

With generational rappers, part of the joy of their longevity is aging alongside them. You feel that in a number of ways—both in their content and subject matter, and physically, their voice earns a pleasant layer of dust and grit. When I listen to the first track on the ageless artist Freddie Gibbs’ stellar new effort $oul $old $eparately, “Couldn’t Be Done,” and compare it to the first song of his I ever heard, 2009’s “Boxframe Cadillac,’’ what’s striking is how little has changed sonically.
Kendrick Lamar Performs With Sampha, Tributes Slain L.A. Rapper On 'SNL'

New York, NY – Kendrick Lamar brought his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers to life for the season 48 opener of Saturday Night Live. Introduced by actor Miles Teller, the Pulitzer Prize-winner performed a trifecta of tracks from his critically acclaimed fifth LP on Saturday night (October 1).
Heat Check Roundup: Stormzy, GloRilla and Cardi B, SiR and more

The Heat Check playlist returns in a new form. In the two years since the last edition a lot has changed, and Heat Check has changed, too, but the steady stream of fresh songs never stops, and we still long to meet the demand. The section was originally created to emphasize bubbling and undiscovered acts, and while the rebooted playlist aims to stay true to that mission, it also embraces new music more broadly. In its new form, Heat Check is more of a menagerie — a roundup of notable songs curated by hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts from around NPR Music.
