Read full article on original website
Related
BET
Diddy Gifts Yung Miami A Luxe Diamond 'LOVE' Chain—See The Eye-Catching Bling!
Diddy is showing love to Yung Miami! The music mogul recently gifted the City Girls rapper with fresh new diamonds, and we cannot stop swooning over the loving gesture. Keep scrolling to see the luxe jewelry!. "Love pendant with a big bagautte [sic] chain," custom jewelry designer Benny The Jeweler...
hiphop-n-more.com
Doja Cat Reveals Her Next Album is Inspired by Rave Culture
Doja Cat is setting her eyes on the upcoming fourth studio album, the follow up the highly successful third album, Planet Her. In a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the singer-rapper has opened up about the direction of her forthcoming LP, revealing that its inspired by rave culture. “We just have so many ideas and making those ideas consistent is the challenge right now,” she told the magazine. “I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.”
Ari Lennox Is Pretty In Latest Pink Look
Ari Lennox applied the pressure when she rocked an all pink look by Maison Valentino.
Rip Michaels Gives Tory Lanez The Boot From Tour, Confirms August Alsina Sucker Punch Happened
Tory Lanez is out here lying according to Rip Michaels. The post Rip Michaels Gives Tory Lanez The Boot From Tour, Confirms August Alsina Sucker Punch Happened appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dahmer: The chilling interview Evan Peters watched in preparation for Netflix series
Evan Peters has revealed the chilling interview he watched in preparation for playing serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.The actor appears in the Netflix series about the notorious murderer, which has divded users of the streaming service since its release last month.Despite the complaints surrounding Dahmer’s “nauseating” gratuitous content, it’s agreed that Peters turns in an impressive performance as the killer, who murdered 17 men and boys between the years 1978 and 1991. Ahead of playing the role, Peters was told to watch a particular interview by the show’s creator, Ryan Murphy.The interview in question was conducted by Stone Phillips for...
hotnewhiphop.com
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
R&B Group DVSN Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup
Tap in to some of the newest music released this week including a single from R&B supergroup dvsn, a mixtape from up and coming Atlanta rapper Kenny Mason and more!
Freddie Gibbs Drops 'Soul Sold Separately' LP With Pusha T, Offset & More
His major label debut has finally arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
Return of the Gangsta: Freddie Gibbs Talks ‘$oul $old $eparately’ and Being ‘One of a Kind’
With generational rappers, part of the joy of their longevity is aging alongside them. You feel that in a number of ways—both in their content and subject matter, and physically, their voice earns a pleasant layer of dust and grit. When I listen to the first track on the ageless artist Freddie Gibbs’ stellar new effort $oul $old $eparately, “Couldn’t Be Done,” and compare it to the first song of his I ever heard, 2009’s “Boxframe Cadillac,’’ what’s striking is how little has changed sonically.
HipHopDX.com
Kendrick Lamar Performs With Sampha, Tributes Slain L.A. Rapper On 'SNL'
New York, NY – Kendrick Lamar brought his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers to life for the season 48 opener of Saturday Night Live. Introduced by actor Miles Teller, the Pulitzer Prize-winner performed a trifecta of tracks from his critically acclaimed fifth LP on Saturday night (October 1).
HipHopDX.com
Quavo Reveals Raekwon Blessed ‘Only Built For Infinity Links’: ‘We Respect The OGs’
Quavo has revealed that Raekwon gave his blessing to the Atlanta rapper’s forthcoming project with Takeoff, which is titled Only Built For Infinity Links. After debuting the song “Hotel Lobby” under their new moniker Unc & Phew back in May, Quavo and Takeoff announced in September that their new album would drop on October 7.
NPR
Heat Check Roundup: Stormzy, GloRilla and Cardi B, SiR and more
The Heat Check playlist returns in a new form. In the two years since the last edition a lot has changed, and Heat Check has changed, too, but the steady stream of fresh songs never stops, and we still long to meet the demand. The section was originally created to emphasize bubbling and undiscovered acts, and while the rebooted playlist aims to stay true to that mission, it also embraces new music more broadly. In its new form, Heat Check is more of a menagerie — a roundup of notable songs curated by hip-hop and R&B enthusiasts from around NPR Music.
Comments / 0