Malcolm Cram White, Jr., obituary
ROCKPORT — Malcolm Cram White, Jr., age 77, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2022. The oldest child of the late Sarah Hasler and Malcolm Cram White, he was born on November 27, 1944, in Detroit, Michigan. Malcolm grew up in Rumford, Maine, and graduated from Stephens High School...
Paul A. Nizio, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Paul A. Nizio, 78 years, of Lincolnville, Maine, passed away Friday September 23, 2022, at his home after an extended illness. He was a beloved husband and loved brother. Paul was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and later moved to Maine with his wife, Theresa. Funeral mass will...
Justin Paul Elliot, obituary
ARGYLE, Texas — Justin Paul Elliot, 41, son of Linda Elliot, passed away on September 27, 2022. Born in Long Beach, California Justin and his mother quickly moved back to Maine where he provided warmth and light to his family on the East Coast who were instantly in love with the new addition. That joy carried over to his childhood, where Justin spent his days growing up next to his great-grandparents, who were both instrumental in his upbringing and with whom he share a deep love and connection. During his time in South Thomaston, he lived with his mother, former step-father Kenneth Miller, and siblings. He was deeply admired by his siblings and his larger group of cousins, and their families, with whom he spent many summers camping in different areas of Maine.
Crystal Robinson is clear choice for Augusta
Crystal Robinson is the candidate to get behind on November 8. She is hardworking, determined, and is a strong voice for Maine people. Crystal is passionate about serving, and has the strong morals and values it takes to stand up for what is right and just. She has a big...
Happy to support reelection of Vicki Doudera
What I want in a representative of our district in Augusta: Somone who looks at the issues before her with curiosity and integrity, someone who works hard, and someone who is available to her constituents for discussion. Vicki Doudera does these and more and I am happy to support her...
Maine Fall Fiddle Fest vibrates the strings at The Waldo, Oct 21 - 22
WALDOBORO — The Waldo presents the 2022 Maine Fall Fiddle Fest on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22. The festival kicks off on Friday night with an open jam session at The Waldo ($5 for the public, musicians free). Saturday events begin with a series of fiddle, cello,...
On the issues: Rockland City Council Candidate Nathan Davis
Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Rockland City Council, with elections set for Nov. 8. Both seats represent three-year terms. Those running for office are Nathan Davis, Adam Lachman, Steven MacDonald and Penelope York. Penobscot Bay Pilot has posed questions to each candidate, providing the opportunity for the public to better understand their positions on issues. Here, incumbent Nathan Davis responds:
Restorative Justice announces new volunteer informational sessions, October training dates
A new session of Foundations in Restorative Justice training is being starts in the middle of this month for local residents who want to become restorative justice volunteers in Midcoast Maine. “Want to learn more?” said RJP Maine, in a news release. “Come to one of our upcoming info sessions...
Ribbon cutting celebrates Keyes Woods Preserve trail in Bristol
“A warm sun was shining and a smattering of acorns dropped from nearby trees as Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust trustees and staff, along with local and town officials and lead donors and volunteers, celebrated the land trust’s newest trail with a ribbon cutting,” said Hannah McGhee, Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust, in a news release.
Waldo County closed cases
BELFAST — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Sept. 23-28. Scott J. Tedesco, 61, of Unity, possessing sexually explicit material of a minor under age 12 in Unity Feb. 20, 2019, dismissed; possessing sexually explicit material in Unity Feb. 20, 2019, 364 days in jail with all but 90 days suspended and one year of probation.
We would be wise to elect Jason Trundy for Waldo County Sheriff
It is deeply gratifying to be writing to recommend that my fellow Waldo County residents vote for Jason Trundy for County Sheriff. Jason has the experience, knowledge and empathy to continue to make us feel safe in our community. Jason was born and raised in Waldo County, married his high...
Strand Youth Film Fest entry deadline is October 31
ROCKLAND — The Strand Theatre’s third annual Strand Youth Film Fest (SYFF) – an opportunity for young people living in Maine to create and submit their own short films – is currently taking submissions. The entry deadline for this short film competition is October 31, with awards and a public presentation of the films in December. Prizes will be awarded by a panel of judges comprised of Strand staff and local film professionals.
Knox County to provide disposal sites for Drug Takeback Day, Oct. 29
Saturday, October 29 is National Prescription Drug Takeback Day. Knox County will participate Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the following sites:. Rockland Police Department, 1 Police Drive - Rockland. Camden Police Department, 31 Washington Street – Camden. Thomaston...
Waldo County Woodshed expands into a ‘Pay What You Can’ Café
SEARSMONT—Waldo County Woodshed, a volunteer-run nonprofit that works to provide free firewood for people in Waldo County, is about to trade wood splitters for aprons for one night. On Thursday, October 6, teaming up with Threshers Brewing Co. in Searsmont, the organization is aiming to put on a fancy...
Street Food 330 is new on the Rockport food scene
ROCKPORT – Street Food 330, where southwest meets southeast. But what does that mean?. This new small eatery, at 330 Commercial Street (Route 1) in Rockport, is a collaboration between two women, each with a particular culinary expertise. They are serving delectable and eclectic food to the general public.
Camden Hills boys finish fifth in Festival of Champions meet
BELFAST — High school cross country teams from around the New England region traveled to Belfast for the annual Festival of Champions meet Saturday, Oct. 1. The top three team finishers in the girls division were Bonny Eagle (1:37:16.91), Cumberland (1:38:37.55) and Orono (1:40:43.74). Locally, Camden Hills finished 11th with a time of 1:46:28.95 and Medomak Valley finished 37th with a time of 2:02:54.46.
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Sept. 20-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Sept. 24. Samuel Pendleton, 56, of Belmont, was issued a...
Belfast City Council to discuss new EMS staff, general assistance, and new CMP poles at regular Council meeting
BELFAST — The Belfast City Council will hold its regularly scheduled public meeting Tuesday, Oct. 4, at 7 p.m. and address an agenda that includes new City EMS and ambulance employees, new CMP poles, general assistance, and a four-day work week for City staff, among other agenda items. The...
Camden firefighters respond to smoke-filled garage, secure valuable cars from damage
CAMDEN — The first call came in at 2 a.m., Saturday morning, as a triggered smoke alarm at 100 Mount Battie Street in Camden send area firefighters to a large multi-use building. Camden Fire Chief Chris Farley and Camden Police Officer Troy Bennett arrived at the same time to discover smoke had filled a garage there where car enthusiasts restore classic vehicles.
Cape Air to continue providing Boston – Knox County Airport flights following federal approval
ROCKLAND – The U.S. Department of Transportation, in a letter from Joel Szabat, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Aviation and International Affairs, notified Knox County Regional Airport and its manager Jeremy Shaw September 30 that it had selected Hyannis Air Service, Inc. d/b/a Cape Air (Cape Air) to provide Essential Air Service (EAS) at Augusta and Rockland for a four-year term from November 1, 2022, through October 31, 2026.
