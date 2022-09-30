Read full article on original website
Related
eastidahonews.com
Educational conference helps teachers, students expand learning opportunities
POCATELLO — An organization devoted to providing out-of-school programs for youth across Idaho held its first conference in eastern Idaho last week. The Idaho Out-of-School Network held the conference at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel and offered workshops and professional training seminars in educational “enrichment” programs designed to help educators continue students’ learning outside of the classroom.
eastidahonews.com
New Pocatello walkway provides safe path for pedestrians looking to avoid Benton bridge
POCATELLO — A new paved walkway connecting South 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue along the Benton Street Bridge in Pocatello is now open. The Benton Connection Trail is 300 feet long and 10 feet wide, running parallel to Benton Street. It was funded through grants, according to a news release from the city of Pocatello.
eastidahonews.com
3 weeks after getting a job, I was offered the same position at another company for double the pay. How do I handle this?
Dave Says is brought to you by Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, the leading neonatal and pediatric provider in the region. EIRMC offers the most comprehensive and advanced pediatric care, as well as access to pediatric subspecialties for children from birth to 18 years old. It is the only hospital in Idaho Falls with inpatient pediatric care.
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County burn ban extended through Oct. 15
The following is a news release from Bannock County. The Bannock County Commissioners voted Friday to extend the county-wide burn ban through Oct. 15. The ban, which began on July 1, extends to certain types of fires for most parts of Bannock County: Inkom Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and North Bannock Fire District. Many of the fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County worked together to create a unified burn ban with the intent of reducing the risk of wildfires.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Idaho8.com
Grand Opening for New Ammon and Westside libraries
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the Bonneville County Library District opens two new locations – Ammon and Westside Branches – with a ribbon cutting. At the Ammon location, they celebrated their grand opening at 9:00 a.m. handing out bookmarks, books and backpacks. They celebrated the...
eastidahonews.com
Phyllis Rae Stoddard
Phyllis Rae Lake Stoddard was born January 8, 1937 to Phillip Ray Lake and Myrle Walton in Alpine, Wyoming. She passed away peacefully September 12, 2022 at the age of 85 and was under the care of Inspiration Hospice at St. Joseph’s Villa in Salt Lake City. She was...
eastidahonews.com
Restrictions in place for Pocatello street while crews install water line
POCATELLO – Over the next six weeks, contracted work crews will be installing a new city waterline on Pocatello Creek Road. As of September 30, the eastbound lane of Pocatello Creek Road beginning at Jefferson Avenue is closed. Both directions of travel in the work area will be temporarily restricted to one lane on weekday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. during portions of this work.
Post Register
Jim Serr Automotive has a new name and owner
What was once Jim Serr Automotive for more than 50 years will soon have a new name — Ellsworth Automotive. The name is new to the 1970s auto shop but not to the city of Idaho Falls. Spencer Ellsworth, owner of the newly named Ellsworth Automotive, and his family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kmvt
Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler comes home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Today marked another milestone in the long journey toward recovery for Idaho State Police Sergeant Michael Wendler who has been recovering in Idaho Falls since he was struck by a vehicle on September 8th. Saturday afternoon, Sergeant Wendler, flanked by a large convoy of...
eastidahonews.com
“Nothing short of a miracle.” Critically injured trooper released from hospital and escorted home by law enforcement
IDAHO FALLS — An Idaho State Police trooper critically injured in the line of duty while responding to a vehicle fire has been released from the hospital. Sgt. Mike Wendler, a Marine Corps veteran and a 16-plus-year member of the Idaho State Police, was hurt on Sept. 8. He responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 84 in Jerome County and was hit by a car while directing traffic.
Police locate missing adult, continue to search for wanted subject
The Idaho Falls Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating two people, Kelli Martinez and Logan Barnett. The post Police locate missing adult, continue to search for wanted subject appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Construction project may delay traffic on Idaho Falls street this week
IDAHO FALLS – Crown Utilities, LLC will be doing utility work on 17th Street in Idaho Falls next week. Drivers should expect traffic delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes as both the eastbound and westbound lanes will be reduced to one lane. The work begins at 8:30...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastidahonews.com
‘We were completely blindsided.’ Jed Hall’s mother speaks to Dr. Phil about son’s disappearance
IDAHO FALLS — The case of an Idaho Falls teenager who vanished in 2018 and was found deceased earlier this year in the Snake River is being featured Monday on Dr. Phil. Jed Hall, 16, left his parents’ home on Jan. 22, 2018 in a Nissan Versa. He took a 9mm handgun and camping gear with him. Jed left a note indicating he may attempt suicide and his parents, along with police and a private investigator, spent four years looking for the missing teenager.
eastidahonews.com
Road construction project happening in Idaho Falls this weekend
IDAHO FALLS – Construction crews will be replacing the deteriorated pavement on 17th Street between Yellowstone and Rollandet Avenue in Idaho Falls. It’s happening Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. within 100 feet of Yellowstone, to reduce the impact to traffic and property owners in the area.
eastidahonews.com
Pet of the Week: Zeus
He is a 3-year-old Husky who has loads of energy and sheds a lot. He loves to hike, go outside and gives great kissed and hugs. Zeus doesn’t like to share his humans with other animals, so it’s best if he’s the only pet in the home.
Firefighters battle blaze at old Naval Ordnance Plant in Pocatello
POCATELLO — Firefighters battled a fire at the former Naval Ordnance Plant on the city's north side on Thursday. The blaze at one of the buildings at the plant, now known as the Titan Center, was reported by a passerby around 5 p.m., authorities said. The Pocatello Fire Department responded and had the fire under control in about 30 minutes. ...
eastidahonews.com
Man indicted in federal court for allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – A local man has received federal charges after allegedly trafficking meth in Idaho Falls. Jason Lou Gneiting, 44, was indicted in July by a grand jury on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The case started when detectives with the Bonneville County Special...
Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident
The driver of the Jeep was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The post Blackfoot man killed in early morning accident appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
‘Laughing All The Way’ live Christmas show returning to Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — Ring in the Christmas spirit through fun, laughter, and inspirational holiday messages at an evening filled with all your favorite entertainers at “Laughing All The Way: LIVE” at the Civic Center Auditorium. Join best-selling authors (and HILARIOUS motivational speakers) Hank Smith, Meg Johnson, and...
Comments / 1