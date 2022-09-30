The following is a news release from Bannock County. The Bannock County Commissioners voted Friday to extend the county-wide burn ban through Oct. 15. The ban, which began on July 1, extends to certain types of fires for most parts of Bannock County: Inkom Downey, Arimo, McCammon, Lava, Pocatello Valley, Chubbuck, Pocatello, and North Bannock Fire District. Many of the fire officials from the municipalities and fire districts throughout Bannock County worked together to create a unified burn ban with the intent of reducing the risk of wildfires.

BANNOCK COUNTY, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO