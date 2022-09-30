Read full article on original website
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
Judge shows frustration, still 61 homers with 2 games left
ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Aaron Judge slammed his helmet in a rare show of frustration. The New York Yankees slugger is running out of time to hit his 62nd homer. Judge's homerless streak extended to five games since matching Roger Maris' 61 for the American League record, with No. 99 not coming close to clearing the wall in the Yankees’ 99th win of the season.
