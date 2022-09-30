Read full article on original website
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay
It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay. Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner,...
Tom Brady Had 6-Word Message For Patrick Mahomes After Game
Patrick Mahomes got the best of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. Kansas City topped Tampa Bay, 41-31, in a rematch of the 2020 season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense could not be stopped, handing Brady a very rare loss in which his offense scored more than 30 points. It's the first time Brady has lost while scoring 30 points since 2018.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video
The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
Steelers Fans Are Calling For Coach To Be Fired Sunday
Pittsburgh Steelers fans are fed up with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Well, many of them were probably unhappy with Canada even before today, but another sluggish start for the Pittsburgh offense has increased the calls for his firing. The Steelers currently trail the Jets 10-0 in the second quarter at...
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts To Nick Saban's Postgame Interview
Lane Kiffin had himself a nice laugh watching Nick Saban's postgame interview following Alabama's win over the Razorbacks. Saban had some fun with reporters when asked about the team's quarterback situation going into next Saturday's game vs. Texas A&M after Bryce Young's injury. Saying very tongue-in-cheek that he planned on...
Look: NFL World Is Stunned By Aaron Rodgers Sunday
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw just four interceptions all season last year, on way to being named the MVP of the league. He hasn't had double-digit interceptions in more than a decade, when he threw 11 in 2010. Rodgers is on pace for a pretty stunning mark, though. The Packers...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Patrick Mahomes Family News
Patrick Mahomes' family is sparking a bit of a controversy on social media this week. Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, blasted the local newspaper for their letter to the editor column. In the column, which was written by a reader, not a staff member,...
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL
Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News
The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
Look: Aaron Rodgers' Rumored Girlfriend Went Viral
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a tough first half against New England on Sunday afternoon. The Packers trailed the Patriots, 10-7, on Sunday afternoon, following an extremely rare pick-six by Green Bay's superstar quarterback. It's been a promising start to the year for Rodgers and the Packers,...
NFL Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Seen With The Miami Heat
The popular receiver appeared at the Heat’s training camp yesterday.
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Big Personal News
Congratulations are in order for longtime sports reporter Erin Andrews. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter announced some major personal news on social media. Andrews' side business, WEAR By EA, hit a major mark this week. Andrews' personal brand is now three years old. "It’s a BIG day for our...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Joe Buck News
Longtime NFL announcer Joe Buck was trending for unfortunate reasons earlier this week. Buck, who's now calling "Monday Night Football" for ESPN, made a regrettable comment during the Cowboys' win over the Giants this past Monday night. The longtime NFL announcer referred to a Cowboys rookie as having an incredible...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
The NFL World Is Praying For Terry Bradshaw On Sunday
The NFL world is praying for legendary quarterback and broadcaster Terry Bradshaw on Sunday. Bradshaw shared some serious health news on Sunday afternoon, revealing that he's overcome two different types of cancer over the past year. "Terry Bradshaw revealed on FOX’s pregame show he is recovering from bladder cancer and...
