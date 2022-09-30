ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithtown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greaterlongisland.com

Deer Park man wins $1M New York Lottery Powerball prize

A Deer Park man is feeling like a million bucks this fall following his big summer win via the New York Lottery. Carlos Moran, Jr. took a single lump sum payment of $651,000 a few weeks ago after Uncle Sam grabbed its share of Moran’s $1 million prize for matching the first five numbers selected in Powerball.
DEER PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy