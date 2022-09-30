The 25 best places for families to live in the U.S.
Nice places to settle downFortune released its list of the 25 best places for families to live in the USA. East, West, North, and South are represented. Let's take a look...
25. Mauldin, South Carolina
24. Statesville, North Carolina
23. Fountain, Colorado
22. Sarasota, Florida
21. Walla Walla, Washington
20. San Marcos, California
19. Maryland Heights, Missouri
18. Iowa City, Iowa
17. Sugar Land, Texas
16. Brookline, Massachusetts
15. Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey
14. Woodbury, Minnesota
13. South Portland, Maine
12. Tustin, California
11. West Windsor, New Jersey
10. Novi, Michigan
9. West Chicago, Illinois
8. Leesburg, Virginia
7. Gaithersburg, Maryland
6. Clearfield, Utah
5. Morrisville, North Carolina
4. Mason, Ohio
3. Olathe, Kansas
2. Wylie, Texas
1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
1
1
Comments / 0