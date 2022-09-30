ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 25 best places for families to live in the U.S.

By Barry Werner
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TVcB_0iGwLmQ200

Nice places to settle down

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FO3BH_0iGwLmQ200 (USAT)

Fortune released its list of the 25 best places for families to live in the USA. East, West, North, and South are represented. Let's take a look...

25. Mauldin, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cxi3Q_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

24. Statesville, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GeIoB_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

23. Fountain, Colorado

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lkHqy_0iGwLmQ200 Photo by Darrell Ingham/Getty Images

22. Sarasota, Florida

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lma9C_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

21. Walla Walla, Washington

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HQJ5j_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

20. San Marcos, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MFCts_0iGwLmQ200 File

19. Maryland Heights, Missouri

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUlt8_0iGwLmQ200 Photo by Michael Thomas/Getty Images

18. Iowa City, Iowa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAmsU_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

17. Sugar Land, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sFJgq_0iGwLmQ200 Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for OMEGA

16. Brookline, Massachusetts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jld86_0iGwLmQ200 John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

15. Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fTgbc_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

14. Woodbury, Minnesota

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03i20P_0iGwLmQ200 AP Photo/Ann Heisenfelt

13. South Portland, Maine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRt5p_0iGwLmQ200 AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

12. Tustin, California

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VoOx7_0iGwLmQ200 Photo by Araya Diaz/Getty Images for MaxLove Project

11. West Windsor, New Jersey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zLqJl_0iGwLmQ200 Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

10. Novi, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lgeKw_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

9. West Chicago, Illinois

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zsUmu_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

8. Leesburg, Virginia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eojYe_0iGwLmQ200 AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

7. Gaithersburg, Maryland

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZoqLj_0iGwLmQ200 Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

6. Clearfield, Utah

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IZqpA_0iGwLmQ200 Photo by GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images

5. Morrisville, North Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R3nXu_0iGwLmQ200 AP Photo/Sara D. Davis

4. Mason, Ohio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efRVB_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

3. Olathe, Kansas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgZXl_0iGwLmQ200 Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

2. Wylie, Texas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pHFW_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

1. Ann Arbor, Michigan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WZTOq_0iGwLmQ200 USAT

