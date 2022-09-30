Read full article on original website
Scams on the rise in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. “That is who...
Free to Kill: Victim Risk Assessment is often ignored by judges
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a chilling discovery in the case of a Tucson family shot to death in their home last year. We’ve learned the murdered mother had told police her husband was capable of killing her and had tried before. That man, John James,...
Inmate dies in Pima County jail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died in his cell Monday morning, Oct. 3. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately began trying to save the inmate’s life as they waited for Tucson fire medics to arrive.
Border Patrol agent injured while on duty
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been hospitalized after he was injured while on horseback last week. According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said an agent with the Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol was injured while on duty on Thursday, Sept. 29.
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a man’s shooting death on Friday, Sept. 30. Officers were called to the 6200 block of South Morris Boulevard, just north of the intersection of Valencia Road and Nogales Highway, around 4:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported in the area.
Authorities investigating suspicious death at Tucson mobile home park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a mobile home park in the Tucson area on Monday, Oct. 3. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation is happening at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla. Neighbors...
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened back in July. Deputies said it happened at Flowing Wells Park, near River Rd. and Shannon Rd. on July 26. Someone found a man lying on the ground and called police.
UPDATE: Police say no charges necessary after suspicious vehicle, items result in lockdown at Twin Peaks K-8
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The campus of Twin Peaks K-8 school was placed on lockdown Monday morning, Oct. 3. According to school administrators, police determined there was no threat to the campus at 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road and the lockdown was lifted after officers swept the campus as a precaution.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the area in response to a...
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2. According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft. As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should...
Pedestrian injured in wreck at Glenn, Alvernon
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is expected to recover from their injuries after, Tucson police say, they were involved in a wreck on Monday afternoon, Oct. 3. According to officers, the crash took place at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way. Two people involved, including the pedestrian, were...
14 year old girl denied medication because of new abortion law speaks out
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -After a 14 year old girl was denied her medication because of the state’s new abortion law which prohibits abortions except to save the life of the mother, her doctor says some older women in their 30′s have also been denied until they proved they are taking contraception that’s proven effective.
Tucson women join forces for Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Women across the Tucson community are joining forces for a special project: Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience. The goal is to put dynamic Tucson women who are over 50 in the spotlight and empower them to share their stories. This project will...
Changes to Arizona MVD road test
Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Intersection of Broadway and Aviation Pkwy closing. Big closures up ahead this weekend on Interstate 10. The latest closure is on I-10 westbound near Sky Harbor Airport. RAW VIDEO: Drone aerials of the US 60 water main break in Tempe. Updated: May. 9,...
Monsoon rescue numbers down from 2021; firefighters still stress safety
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon season 2022 is officially over, but that doesn’t mean the storms are finished and with storms comes the possibility of water rescues. According to the Tucson Fire Department, there are two kinds of calls they get when it comes to water rescues: “SWIFT” calls are for a person stuck in a wash or fast-moving water. A “STRND” call is made when the department is dispatched to help a driver stranded because of flood waters.
Remembering a Tucson Rodeo legend: Gary Williams dies at 73
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Rodeo icon, Gary Williams passed away Sunday at 73 surrounded by his friends and family. Williams was the first general manager for the Tucson Rodeo. He was known across the nation for his contributions to the sport and how he helped make the Tucson Rodeo a success.
Arizona Wildcats beat Colorado 43-20; Buffaloes drop 5th straight
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats beat the Colorado Buffaloes 43-20 thanks to a historic passing performance by quarterback Jayden de Laura at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1. De Laura threw a UA record-tying six touchdown passes for Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12), including four in the first...
