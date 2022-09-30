Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
911 Caller Said Female Passenger In Myles Garrett Crash Complained Of Head Injury
The man who informed police of the Myles Garrett car crash on Monday told dispatch that a woman had complained of a head injury at the scene ... new 911 audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, reveals. The caller ID'ed himself as Frank from Porsche Emergency Center ... and he told...
NFL Fan Who Died At Sunday's Game Has Been Identified
The Pittsburgh Steelers fan who tragically died after falling at Sunday afternoon's game has reportedly been identified. On Sunday, a man reportedly fell off an escalator while leaving the Steelers vs. Jets game in Pittsburgh. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead.
Breaking: NFL Fan Died After Fall At Stadium On Sunday
A tragic story out of Pittsburgh as a fan who was hurt at Acrisure Stadium succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening. Per Andrew Stockey of WTAE-TV via the city's public safety department:. "Around 4:45 p.m. today Police and EMS within Acrisure Stadium responded after an adult male fell from...
Look: Vikings Player Hospitalized After Gruesome Injury
Minnesota Vikings safety Lewis Cine suffered a potentially serious leg injury in the first half of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints. The first-round pick got carted off the field after the medical staff placed an air cast on his leg. Jamie Erdahl reported on the NFL Network broadcast that Cine was sent to a local hospital following the scary injury.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Antonio Brown, Gisele Bundchen News
The Antonio Brown saga continues to get weirder and weirder on Sunday night. Earlier Sunday evening, Brown took to social media, sharing a photo of himself and Tom Brady's wife, Gisele Bundchen. "Put that S--- On," he captioned the photo, which has gone viral on social media. Earlier this weekend,...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
NFL chief doctor drops truth bomb on lead-up to Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s head injury in Week 4
A lot of attention has been placed on Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the scary head injury he sustained in their Week 4 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night — and rightfully so. The young quarterback looked like he had a seizure on the field, and both the Dolphins and the NFL have received a lot of backlash over their decision to let Tua suit up for the TNF matchup in the first place.
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Steelers Release Statement On Fan's Tragic Death Sunday
A fan tragically died at the Pittsburgh Steelers home game on Sunday afternoon. According to reports, a male fan was pronounced dead after falling from an escalator at the stadium. The fan was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition, but died shortly after arriving. The Steelers have released...
Fan who died at Jets-Steelers game is identified, report says
The fan who died while attending Sunday’s New York Jets-Pittsburgh Steelers game at Acrisure Stadium has been identified. The New York Post reports it was 27-year-old Dalton Keane from Monaca, Pa., which is about 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh. A close relative of Keane’s said he did not know...
Patriots Owner Reportedly Disagreed With Quarterback Decision
With Mac Jones out with a sprained ankle, the New England Patriots started veteran Brian Hoyer at quarterback against the Green Bay Packers last weekend. Hoyer suffered a head injury in the first quarter, which left rookie Bailey Zappe to finish the game. According to The Ringer's Bill Simmons, Zappe would have been in from the first snap if it were up to owner Robert Kraft.
Dolphins Sign Quarterback Following Tua Tagovailoa's Injury
The Miami Dolphins have added a quarterback to their practice squad after they announced that Tua Tagovailoa won't play next Sunday. The team officially announced the signing of Reid Sinnett on Monday afternoon. Sinnett returns to the Dolphins after he was with the team for part of last season. He...
2 Former New York Jets Stars Have Tragically Died
It was a tragic morning for the New York Jets as two of their all-time great offensive linemen passed away. ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini reported that Marvin Powell and Jim Sweeney have passed away. Powell was 67 years old while Sweeney was 60. Powell was the No. 4 overall...
What they’re saying about Browns’ loss to Falcons: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns fell to 2-2 on the season with a 23-20 loss in Atlanta vs. the Falcons on Sunday. Younghoe Koo hit a 45-yard field goal with 2:28 left to give Atlanta what became the game winner. The Browns had one last shot, but Jacoby Brissett was sacked and threw an interception on back-to-back plays to put the game away.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
NFL World Reacts To The Russell Wilson Injury News
Coming off yesterday's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is dealing with an injury. According to Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett, Wilson "dinged" his shoulder on Sunday. He was listed as "limited" on the Broncos' estimated practice participation report today. Wilson's start to his Denver...
Chiefs Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday
A few weeks ago, the Kansas City Chiefs signed wide receiver Corey Coleman to their practice squad. Earlier this Tuesday, he was officially released. Coleman, 28, was a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. He was an All-American coming out of Baylor. As a rookie, Coleman had 413 receiving...
Kevin Stefanski is right: Part of the Browns’ loss to Falcons is on him – Terry Pluto
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vs. Atlanta Falcons, October 2, 2022 — CLEVELAND, Ohio – This is bad. This is real bad, Browns fans. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
While Waiting For Watson, can we have a real talk about the Browns? – Terry Pluto’s Postgame Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Browns lost 23-20 in Atlanta:. 1. Given Jacoby Brissett’s rocky second half and horrendous back-to-back plays near the end of the game, the drumbeat for Deshaun Watson will sound louder than John Adams in his prime banging his drum from the old Cleveland Stadium bleachers. Watson still has seven more games on his suspension.
