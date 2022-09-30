ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loveville, MD

Cherrico found guilty of negligent manslaughter in buggy crash

By Caleb M. Soptelean
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 4 days ago

A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was found guilty on Sept. 29 after a three-day trial regarding the death of Henry B. Stauffer, 65, when a truck collided with a horse-drawn buggy in Loveville on Oct. 27, 2021.

The jury found Ryan Nicholas Cherrico guilty on eight of nine counts. He was guilty of negligent manslaughter by auto, contributing to negligent manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to stop after an accident involving damage, failure to render assistance and failure to report an incident to police.

Comments / 2

Debbie Brooks
4d ago

he should stay in their. what he did was terrible. Henry was a very good friend of mine. and his parents trying to send him another state just for him to be not found it's just horrible man going to work and drunk comes along and kills incent person. you deserve what you get. amen

Reply(1)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Mechanicsville Man Busted With Altered Shotgun, Cocaine, Sheriff's Office Says

A man asleep at the wheel in a car parked at a Maryland gas station was busted with drugs and an illegal shotgun, according to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff's Office. Mechanicsville resident Alexander Wayne Pope, 28, is facing drug and weapon charges in St. Mary’s County after being caught during a welfare check with a defaced shotgun and cocaine, officials announced on Monday, Oct. 3.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
WBOC

Cambridge Woman Arrested for Child Neglect

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Cambridge woman is behind bars following her arrest on multiple child neglect charges. Cambriddge police said that on Monday, Oct. 3, officers and detectives responded to the University of Maryland Shore Regional Health at Dorchester for a suspected child neglect investigation. Police said the investigation showed that a 17-month-old child was possibly exposed to a controlled dangerous substance at a home on the 600 block of Hubert Street. Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services were called to the home where the child was transported to the hospital for care.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
fredericksburg.today

Drunk driver with gun arrested in Stafford

A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.
STAFFORD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loveville, MD
Crime & Safety
Mechanicsville, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Loveville, MD
City
Mechanicsville, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Father Dubbed 'Clown Brown' Sentenced For Selling PCP, Cocaine, Heroin With Son In Maryland

An Annapolis resident known as "Clown Brown” won’t be laughing any time soon after being sentenced to a decade behind bars for a drug operation with his 42-year-old son. Keith Brown, 64, was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison after pleading guilty last year to possession with intent to distribute phencyclidine, crack, heroin, and cocaine, officials announced.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WMDT.com

16 charged in months-long drug investigation in Wicomico Co.

SALISBURY, Md. – 16 people have been charged following a months-long investigation into open-air drug activity. We’re told throughout the course of the investigation, six search and seizure warrants were authorized. On September 20th, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint MCIN Operation with the Salisbury City Police Department and Maryland State Police in an attempt to combat the open-air drug markets. A search warrant was served in the 800 block of West Road, at which point four suspects reportedly fled from the rear of the residence. All four subjects were located and taken into custody and identified as 20-year-old Nizer Barnes, 20-year-old Ferguson Milford, 26-year-old Taisha Johnson, 46-year-old Terrence Gray, and 27-year-old Elijah Hudson. While fleeing from police, Milford allegedly threw a .25 caliber handgun and Barnes threw cocaine and heroin, all of which were recovered.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Investigators looking for man suspected in gun discharge at Arundel Mills Mall

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a man in connection with the suspected accidental discharge of a gun at the Arundel Mills Mall food court over the weekend, Anne Arundel Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reported shots fired at the mall. Investigators said the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when a concealed gun fired into the floor. No injuries were reported from the actual gunshot.  Police believe the suspect fled with patrons who were running from the scene."We'll go through a process to see who he was, is he of legal age, does he have legal permits, was this an actual firearm, what exactly occurred and pursue anything if need be—if it's even pertinent," said police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner on Saturday. 
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buggy#Reckless Driving
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Police ID 22-Year-Old Man Found Murdered In Baltimore Housing Complex

Police investigators in Baltimore have identified the 22-year-old man who was gunned down in Landsdowne on Rosh Hashanah late last month. Maliq L. Hilton was found by Baltimore County Police Department homicide detectives at approximately 11:18 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26 suffering from a gunshot wound in the unit block of Birdsnest Court, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

Man struck, killed in hit-and-run collision on Park Heights Avenue Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Officers were sent to the 5400 block of Park Heights Avenue to investigate a report of a hit-and-run collision around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday.After arriving at the crash site in Northwest Baltimore, officers located a 51-year-old man who had been struck by a vehicle, police stated.According to a release, investigators learned the man was struck as he was attempting to get into his own vehicle by an unknown sedan. Police say, that sedan then fled the scene, heading southbound on Park Heights Avenue.   After locating the victim medics transported the man to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased shortly after. Crash Team investigators responded and are handling this case. Anyone with information about the hit and run are prompted to contact investigators at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman With Kids In Car Busted With Needles, Drugs In Maryland Amid Crash Investigation: Police

A Maryland woman is facing charges for allegedly driving while under the influence of drugs with children inside her car before crashing in St. Mary’s County, police say. Lexington Park resident Amy Leigh Burke, 36, is facing multiple charges from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into a motor vehicle crash in California.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

St Mary's County, MD
418
Followers
468
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Saint Mary's County, Maryland since 1883

 https://www.somdnews.com/enterprise/

Comments / 0

Community Policy