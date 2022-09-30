Cherrico found guilty of negligent manslaughter in buggy crash

A 32-year-old Mechanicsville man was found guilty on Sept. 29 after a three-day trial regarding the death of Henry B. Stauffer, 65, when a truck collided with a horse-drawn buggy in Loveville on Oct. 27, 2021.

The jury found Ryan Nicholas Cherrico guilty on eight of nine counts. He was guilty of negligent manslaughter by auto, contributing to negligent manslaughter, homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, negligent driving, failure to stop after an accident involving damage, failure to render assistance and failure to report an incident to police.