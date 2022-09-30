Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today – Monday, October 3: Stocks Rise Despite Manufacturing Data
Stocks continue to rally halfway into Monday’s trading session. As of 12:00 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 2.1%, 1.9%, and 1.4%, respectively. On Monday, The Institute for Supply Management released its monthly report for the ISM Manufacturing Purchasing...
Tesla Stock: Why the Gap Between Q3 Production and Delivery Numbers? Analyst Weighs In
Despite Tesla (TSLA) announcing record delivery numbers for Q3, investors were not impressed with the update, and sent shares down at Monday’s open. The EV maker delivered 343,830 units, a 35% uptick vs. the 254,695 units delivered in the second quarter, and 42% higher than 3Q21’s showing of 241,300 units.
Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Increases Stake in McDougall Insurance — Why It’s Beneficial
Definity Financial recently announced that it is furthering its partnership with McDougall Insurance. This deal is expected to be accretive to Definity’s profitability, which can help give the stock a boost. Today, Definity Financial (TSE: DFY) reported that it has increased its stake in McDougall Insurance. It now has...
AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) Soars after Plans to Merge With Molekule
Shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ: AERC) shot up in pre-market trading on Tuesday as the air purification technology company announced its plans to merge with Molekule in an all-stock deal. As a part of this deal, AeroClean stockholders will own 50.5% of the combined company, while Molekule stockholders will own...
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Craters; Here’s Why
Shares of Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) fell more than 20% during Monday’s trading session. This can be attributed to news of the company’s trial results for belzupacap sarotalocan, its eye cancer candidate. The patients in the study saw an almost 89% tumor control rate. Indeed, the slowdown in tumor...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Tuesday’s Session in Positive Territory
Stock indices finished Tuesday’s trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 increased by 2.8%, 3.06%, and 3.14%, respectively. The consumer staples sector was the session’s laggard, as it gained 1.53%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader,...
Ginkgo Bioworks Remains Volatile on Securities Offering
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) stock is volatile in the early trade today after the company proposed a securities offering of up to $500 million. The company may offer the securities in either the same or in separate offerings. The development comes fresh on the heels of Ginkgo acquiring adaptive laboratory evolution...
Looking for Beaten-Down Tech Stocks? Here Are 2 J.P. Morgan Likes
Stocks came storming out the gates in October’s first session as if in a hurry to leave a brutal September well behind. Investors will be hoping the rally is more than a one-off after the storm of headwinds – a combination of high inflation, rising interest rates, and slowing economic activity – have hit the markets hard this year. The tech sector has been especially vulnerable. The NASDAQ closed out the third quarter with three consecutive weeks of losses and is still down 31% for the year.
Five mid-cap stocks for higher dividend income
Adding more dividend stocks can never hurt the portfolio. Here are five British stocks which could fit the bill. Investing in dividend stocks not only helps with extra income but can also lead to capital appreciation in the long run – we have shortlisted five stocks that are mid-cap companies with attractive dividend policies.
BLK vs. BX: Here’s the Better Asset-Management Stock, According to Analysts
Blackstone and BlackRock have been falling like stones year-to-date. Despite the darker outlook for stocks, the swollen dividend yields of both asset managers may be worth considering amid the rush to risk-free securities. The big asset-management stocks have been feeling considerable pressure on their share prices amid the brutal bear...
Wall Street Cautiously Optimistic on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock; Here’s Why
Shopify’s shares have seen huge erosion of their market capitalization over the past year. Hereon, we will look at what the top analysts think about the long-term story of Shopify. The downward dive of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)(TSE:SHOP) stock from its pandemic highs raises concerns. The massive decline in shares of...
Is Now the time to Pull the Buy Trigger on Nine Energy (NYSE:NINE) Stock?
Higher activity and pricing will likely boost NINE’s revenue and margins. Nine Energy Services stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks. Investors planning to allocate some of their savings into penny stocks could leverage TipRanks’ penny stock screener. The tool comes in handy to find future winners. Using the screener, we have zeroed in on Nine Energy Services (NYSE:NINE) stock, which investors are starting to buy. This penny stock could benefit from increased E&P (exploration and production) activities and an improved pricing environment. Meanwhile, NINE stock has an Outperform Smart Score on TipRanks.
RPM International (NYSE:RPM): Here’s What to Expect from Its Q1 Results
RPM International is set to release its first-quarter results on Wednesday. A slew of macroeconomic headwinds may have impacted its margins in the quarter. Basic materials company RPM International (NYSE:RPM) is scheduled to report its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results on October 5, before the market opens. RPM International engages in the provision of specialty coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. Year-to-date, RPM stock has lost 10.6%.
Illumina sees long-term revenue growth in ‘mid-teens’
Shares of Illumina are down $7.60, 4%, to $183.19 near 2 pm ET after the company said during its investor day meeting that the company sees mid-teens revenue growth in the long-term and high-teens operating profit growth in the long-term. See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS): Why Concerns Over its Financial Health are Unwarranted
Credit Suisse is under pressure over capital and liquidity concerns. Most of these concerns are unwarranted, given its best-in-class capital and liquidity ratios. Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS)(GB:0QP5) stock is under pressure on concerns over its financial health. However, a closer look at its capital and liquidity position reveals that these concerns are unwarranted and the financial services giant is well capitalized compared to peers.
Illumina says retooling R&D has weighed on margins
Illumina executives are speaking at the company’s investor day meeting. See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Amylyx (NASDAQ:AMLX) Falls on News of Stock Offering of 6M Shares
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced a public offering of 6 million shares of common stock. The news follows the recent approval of the company’s ALS drug by the FDA. On Tuesday, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) announced a common stock offering of 6 million shares. The company stated that it intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to buy up to an additional 900,000 shares. The news comes on the heels of the recently announced approval of Amylyx’s Relyvrio drug for the treatment of neurogenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Emerson (NYSE:EMR) Eyes Portfolio Optimization, Could Divest Assets
Emerson is optimizing its portfolio through acquisitions and divestitures. It could sell a part of its commercial & residential solutions business to Blackstone, Bloomberg reported. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) is advancing well with its portfolio optimization strategy through acquisitions and divestitures. In the process, the technology and engineering company could sell...
Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Raises C$700M in Debt — Here are the Details
Dollarama just raised C$700 million via debt financing. While its cost of debt has increased due to the rising-rates environment, Dollarama is a financially-responsible company that should benefit from the extra liquidity. Dollar store operator Dollarama (TSE:DOL) (OTC:DLMAF) announced that it is raising C$700 million worth in debt through the...
Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock: Is it Still an Attractive Energy Pick?
Chevron stock, like its other oil and gas peers, has outperformed the broader market thanks to high energy prices triggered by the Russia-Ukraine conflict. While oil prices have come down from the peak levels seen earlier this year, CVX stock could still rise further as supply constraints amid geopolitical concerns and production cuts by OPEC+ could bolster prices.
