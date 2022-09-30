Read full article on original website
Related
midjersey.news
October 3, 2022
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out this afternoon at Homan and Hillcrest Avenue in front of Priori’s Delicatessen. Ewing Police did confirm that shots were fired and that no one was hit, but no other details were available at this time. Earlier this year on June 6, 2022,...
Police: 1 dead in East Orange shooting near elementary, middle school
They say the incident happened around 3 p.m. on Lincoln Street just as kids were being dismissed for the day. A 16-year-old boy was shot four times by a suspect who took off.
trentondaily.com
New Jersey Board of Public Utilities Launches ‘Whole House’ Pilot Program in Trenton
The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities announced the launch of the ‘Whole House’ pilot program designed to address health and safety issues in residences in low-income communities in Trenton. New Jersey is the first state in the nation to implement such a program. ‘Whole House’ refers to...
9-year-old struck by hit-and-run driver near Camden County elementary school
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
STORM WATCH: Ocean County barrier islands see additional flooding
Flooding continues today in parts of Ocean County, especially on the barrier islands.
Crumbl Cookies Sets Grand Opening Date in West Windsor, NJ
This is the news your tastebuds have been waiting for. I just got word the Crumbl Cookie Princeton has set a Grand Opening date. Yay!. The doors will finally be opening to this very trendy and popular shop on Friday, October 14th. Did you hear that? I'll say it louder...Crumbl Cookies Princeton in Nassau Park Pavillion will be opening October 14th. Hip Hip Hooray! Lol.
Keyport mourns loss of fire chief who died in the line of duty
The community of Keyport is mourning the loss of their fire chief, Timothy Pfleger, who died in the line of duty.
Monmouth County beaches take toll from heavy rainfall
New Jersey has been getting hit hard with heavy rainfall, and Monmouth County’s beaches are seeing the heaviest toll.
IN THIS ARTICLE
STORM WATCH: Pounding rain, wind leave Jersey Shore communities flooded
Coastal flooding has been a problem for communities along the north and south shores, especially for those near the bay.
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Troubleshooters: NJ dog owner warning others after receiving hefty vet bill
A Cherry Hill woman says she paid thousands of dollars more than she needed to and she wants others to avoid the same mistake.
N.J. school district offering $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to the classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stormy conditions eat away at dunes, cause beach erosion along the Jersey Shore
Beaches along the Jersey Shore, including Bay Head, are taking a beating from conditions today, as well as over the weekend.
STORM WATCH: Heavy rain, flooding closes several sections of 440 in Jersey City
Heavy rain across the state led to street flooding Tuesday, including in Jersey City, where portions of 440 were closed.
Police: Bergen County man arrested for stalking
Authorities say Pfeiffer created a social media account to post sexually explicit images of a victim in violation of a permanent stalking restraining order.
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 injured in Paterson weekend shooting
The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office has announced one man is dead, and a woman injured, following a shooting Saturday night in Paterson.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police searching for 3 juveniles who walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home
WARMINSTER, Pa. -- Three juvenile females walked away from the Valley Youth Group Home in Warminster on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at approximately 4 p.m. They were last seen on foot going towards York Road. The three females are identified as:. Imani Dodson, 15 years old, 5' 7", 155 lbs.,...
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
Primary Care Service Provider Opens Latest Medical Practice in Doylestown Area
A major provider of direct primary care services has recently opened their latest medical center in the Bucks County area. John George wrote about the new center for the Philadelphia Business Journal. PeopleOne Health, which has multiple centers throughout Pennsylvania, just opened their latest location in Doylestown, their first in...
SPCA asks for public’s assistance after 100 cats found abandoned in Freehold home
The Monmouth County SPCA is asking for the public’s assistance after nearly 100 cats were found at an abandoned home earlier this year.
Comments / 0