Elementary students use art to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

Walking through the halls of St. Anthony's Elementary School, you'll find almost every door uniquely decorated to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Each student participating put their artistic abilities to the test by decorating each door, which were later judged by TMJ4's Shannon Sims.

"Well we’re very excited to share Hispanic Heritage Month with our students bc the majority are mostly Hispanic and they are learning great things from their families but it's great for them to see that we also take pride in their culture," said Principal Lisette Rodriguez-Reed.

For kindergarten teacher, Lisa Orlowski, showcasing Ellen Ochoa in a space suit on her door was important.

"It was important for the girls to see that she was the first Hispanic woman to go to space," said Orlowski.

Orlowksi shared that having each student exposed to culture and representation at a young age helps in building confidence.

"They need to have pride in their culture. So many times these kids grow up and they are judged based on so many things and culture is something they should be proud of and not judged for. We have to start that pride now."

