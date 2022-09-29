Read full article on original website
Is Shakira’s New Song ‘Te Felicito’ About Ex Gerard Pique?
Shakira's hips don't lie and apparently neither can she. The music superstar is preparing to release a new album and many are speculating that a certain song is all about her ex-husband. Her new single "Te Felicito," translated to "I Congratulate You," addresses a dishonest lover. "For pleasing you, I...
Caleb McLaughlin Addresses Racism in the ‘Stranger Things’ Fandom: ‘Why Am I the Least Favorite?’
Caleb McLaughlin, known for playing Lucas Sinclair in the Netflix mega-hit Stranger Things, addressed the racism he has faced from the fandom during Heroes Comic Con Belgium on Sunday. The event took place on September 25, during which McLaughlin spoke on stage at a panel about his experience starring in...
Flashback To When Grammy Winning Rapper Coolio Made A Few Stops In El Paso
The tragic news of the passing of Los Angeles Rapper Coolio was announced Wednesday evening. According to reports, Coolio was found unresponsive in his friend's bathroom. Medics were called and pronounced Coolio dead on the scene. His official cause of death has not yet been released, but medics do believe...
