SALINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the past few weeks, at least two victims of a fake diamond scam have been taken advantage of in the City of Salinas, according to police. Police say that a scammer approach victims on the street and show them what appear to be real "diamonds." They make a reasonable offer to The post Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam appeared first on KION546.

SALINAS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO