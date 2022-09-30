Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Soledad becomes first South Monterey County city to fly Progress Flag
SOLEDAD, Calif. — On Monday, the city of Soledad raised the LGBTQ Progress Pride flag— becoming the first city in South Monterey County to fly to fly an LGBTQ-related flag. Many described the move as inclusive and joyous. Soledad resident Diana Garza said, “It makes me extremely happy...
Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft
MARINA, CALIF, (KION-TV): After a vehicle pursuit to Sand City, Marina PD arrested four suspects on grand theft on Sunday morning. 29-year-old Carlos Amparan of San Jose, 42-year-old Cesar Buelna of San Leandro, 28-year-old Juan Morales of San Jose and 19-year-old Angel Ruiz-Morales of San Jose were all booked into the Monterey County Jail for The post Marina PD arrest four suspects on catalytic converters theft appeared first on KION546.
Inmate found hanging in cell in Hollister
HOLLISTER, Calif. (BCN) — An inmate was found hanging in his jail cell Saturday morning in Hollister, according to a social media post from the San Benito County Sheriff’s office. The announcement reported that staff at the San Benito County Jail found a 27-year-old man — who had been alone in his cell — hanging […]
KSBW.com
Aguajito Fire: All evacuation orders lifted
MONTEREY, Calif. — All remaining evacuation orders issued for the Aguajito Fire in Monterey were lifted Monday morning, theMonterey County Office of Emergency Services said. The announcement comes as crews continue to make progress on the fire in the Gentry Hill neighborhood. As of Monday morning, Cal Fire said containment was up to 65%.
SLO man arrested for evading a peace officer and felony child endangerment
Atascadero police officers initiated a traffic stop on a stolen white 2010 Honda Odyssey, and a vehicle pursuit ensued on Highway 101 with speeds exceeding 100 mph at times.
sanbenito.com
Teacher arrested for inappropriate communications with student
A Hollister resident who teaches at a middle school in San Jose has been arrested on suspicion of having inappropriate sexual communications via social media with a student, police said Sept. 29. Trae Devonte Owens, 29, a teacher at Herbert Hoover Middle School, is accused of communications over three weeks...
Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast
CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV)- It's the worst kept secret. Gas prices have skyrocketed over the last few weeks. Especially in California, where the state average of $6.38 a gallon is nearly double the national average of $3.80 a gallon, according to AAA. In the Salinas area, gas is at $6.45 a gallon for regular as The post Gas prices nearly double national average in California, record highs approaching on Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina
MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Marina Police said they arrested a man Friday after he was found loading bullets into a magazine at transit plaza. AT 2:35 p.m., a security guard saw a man load bullets into the magazine on the 280 block of Reservation Road. The suspect then left the area, along with the loaded magazine, The post Man arrested for loading bullets at transit plaza in Marina appeared first on KION546.
San Luis Obispo man dies after crash on Highway 101
The 32-year-old man wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle after it rolled several times.
Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam
SALINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- Over the past few weeks, at least two victims of a fake diamond scam have been taken advantage of in the City of Salinas, according to police. Police say that a scammer approach victims on the street and show them what appear to be real "diamonds." They make a reasonable offer to The post Salinas Police warn of fake diamond scam appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
San Benito County Sheriff says crime is on the rise
Sheriff Eric Taylor speaking to the San Benito County Board of Supervisors at the Sept. 27 meeting. Photo by John Chadwell. This article was written by BenitoLink intern Juliana Luna. Sheriff Eric Taylor told the San Benito County Board of Supervisors at its Sept. 27 meeting that crime is rising...
Gilroy Dispatch
City begins negotiations on Hecker Pass adventure park
The Gilroy City Council unanimously agreed to enter into an exclusive negotiating agreement with Select Contracts on Sept. 13 to discuss financials and other aspects of a proposed bike and adventure park on the hillside near Gilroy Gardens. The proposal has been in discussions for a number of years. Select...
benitolink.com
Longtime community leader dies at the age of 79
Pauline Valdivia, the executive director of Hollister’s Jovenes de Antaño, died Sept. 23 at the age of 79. The cause of death has not been disclosed. In 1975, Valdivia co-founded Jovenes, which provides services to seniors and people with disabilities. “What can I say about someone I have...
Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Salinas Fire department battled a two-alarm structure fire Thursday morning that has displaced 12 people. Salinas Fire said around 6 a.m., they received calls on this fire at two two-story townhomes on the 870 block of North Madeira Avenue. They responded with all eight of their units and with aid from The post Salinas structure fire forces people to jump out windows, 12 displaced appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Heritage Foundation Hog sold for $82,000
The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s San Benito County Fair saw an outpouring of funds and community support for young agriculturalists and the 261 animal projects that crossed the auction block on Oct. 1. The capstone of the auction was the 2022 Heritage Hog, selling for $314 a pound and raising $82,000 for the San Benito County Heritage Foundation.
Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A campus supervisor at a Salinas elementary school is a hero after saving two children from a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. Celia Zaragoza is a campus supervisor at Alisal Community School. A driver in a van was turning from Del Monte Avenue to Williams Road when he sped up in front of The post Alisal Community School supervisor saves children from hit-and-run appeared first on KION546.
Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to stab a security guard of a smoke shop on the 1900 block of North Main Street and threatened to kill him, said police. On Friday, at 7:19 p.m., officers arrived and found the suspect, Valentine Kofler, 46, across the street from where the The post Man threatens to kill security guard with knife in Salinas: police appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
Rainbow fentanyl increasingly found on Central Coast, no fear its in candy officials say
MONTEREY, Calif. — As fentanyl continues to be prevalent on the Central Coast, police in Monterey said they continue to see a rise in rainbow-colored fentanyl. Rainbow fentanyl was first reported here on the Central Coast in July. On Wednesday, officials said they've seen an increase since July. “Unfortunately,...
Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody
Monterey County Sheriff deputies have multiple streets blocked off in Castroville after reports of a subject barricaded in an apartment with a firearm. The post Castroville standoff ends with suspect in custody appeared first on KION546.
benitolink.com
Suicide at San Benito County Jail
On Oct 1, Sheriff Eric Taylor confirmed with BenitoLink that a suicide had occurred in the San Benito County jail. According to Taylor, on October 1, 2022, around 8:11 a.m., an inmate (male, 27), who was alone in his cell, was discovered hanging from a bedsheet. Taylor said medics responded...
