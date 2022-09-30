ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

Nightmare tenant: Abilene landlord left with thousands of dollars in damages after issuing eviction

By Annabelle Tuggle
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjbJL_0iGwK6WG00

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – More evictions are now being seen across Taylor County in a post COVID-19 pandemic world. One Abilene landlord was left with thousands of dollars worth of damage after an angry tenant destroyed her home.

When tenants rent a home, property managers often expect slight property damage known as wear and tear , which happens after being lived in for a while. However, landlords typically never expect their homes to be completely destroyed by a tenant.

Blanca Cortez is an Abilene landlord who lives in Odessa. She was letting her grandson rent her home from her, and said he hadn’t paid his rent to Cortez in two years.

Finally, Blanca said she had to evict him. Then, she said she heard rumors that he was going to ‘do something’ to her house. A Taylor County constable and her leasing agent went to the home to see if had left yet.

“She [leasing agent] calls me and goes, ‘We’re here with the house and he destroyed it,’” Cortez recalled.

In the once charming home, tiles were torn up, cabinets torn down, and even kitchen backsplash was ripped from the walls. It was the bathroom that had the most damage, though, complete with a missing sink and toilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OfImJ_0iGwK6WG00

A difficult decision to make, Cortez is pressing charges against her grandson.

“I feel that I’m all in my right to do what I’m doing,” explained Cortez, “because he didn’t have to get that extreme.”

A part of Taylor County Constable, Dwight Kinny’s, job is serving eviction papers. He told KTAB/KRBC it’s rather rare for tenants to completely destroy a home like this, but it does happen.

“We get them every once and a while,” Constable Kinny explained. “We’ve even had some where, mysteriously, a fire was started in it.”

Even though they aren’t always this bad, Constable Kinny explained that he’s seen more evictions lately. He said it’s his hunch that these evections are being doled out because people are having a hard time paying rent after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During COVID, the state said that you couldn’t evict people,” the constable said. He also added in that current inflation rates have made it more difficult for people to pay their bills now.

This year, Taylor County has already reached more than 1300 evictions, less than 300 away from surpassing last year’s. Constable Kinny said the county is now dealing with – on average – two or three evictions per day. Meaning, Taylor County will probably pass last year’s number of evictions very soon.

Constable Kinny detailed a matter of tension between landlords not being able to allow tenants to live rent free, and tenants not being able to pay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CW3B9_0iGwK6WG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e4Xbp_0iGwK6WG00

However, Cortez said she now wants to encourage other landlords to be mindful of who they let live in their homes – even family.

Cortez’s leasing agent’s husband was working on an estimated cost of damages when KTAB/KRBC last spoke with him. He said he assumes damages could cost up to $20,000 to repair.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man accused of holding woman down under running water because she wanted him to get her food

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 5100 block of Fairmont Street – Theft of FirearmA firearm worth $450 was reported […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Tour bringing CannaBus Mobile Dispensary to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mobile dispensary will be coming to Abilene has part of a tour to make medical marijuana legal in Texas. The ‘Ride For Your Rights’ CannaBus Tour is set to stop at the Mall of Abilene on the 4300 block of Buffalo Gap Road at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6. Organizers […]
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
State
Texas State
Taylor County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Abilene, TX
Abilene, TX
Government
County
Taylor County, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Bomb Squad checks suspicious package at Abilene Goodwill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A bomb squad checked a suspicious package donated to Abilene Goodwill around 2 p.m. Saturday. The Goodwill off of Pine Street in Abilene received a “suspicious device” with wire wrapped around and a cylinder on the box, according to an Abilene Police Officer. The employee who found this package called the […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Lawn man dies in two-vehicle crash

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas — A 75-year-old Lawn man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday evening just half a mile north of Lawn. A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety said Juan Lucio Torres, 75, of Lawn, was stopped in the inside southbound lane of US Hwy 84 without lights activated on his pickup truck. The report says Brittany Amber Esquivel of Pflugerville was traveling south on Hwy 84 on the inside lane approaching Torres' truck. Esquivel did not see the truck and hit it from behind.
LAWN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Business Industry#Linus Business#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Ktab#Dw
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT closes turnaround on South Clack Street for turf installation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The turnaround from South Clack Street to South Danville Drive will be temporarily closed on Monday, October 3. Contractors will install grass sod, also know as turf, as part of the two-and-a-half-year road construction plan to improve safety on Abilene roads. During the installation, driver will need to use a different […]
ABILENE, TX
colemantoday.com

Hwy 36 Temporarily Closed between Cross Plains and Rising Star

Eastland County - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a truck tractor semi-tank trailer rollover crash that occurred around 2 a.m. on State Highway 36 approximately 3 miles west of Rising Star, Texas. The commercial vehicle (CMV) was transporting a cargo tank containing hydrogen peroxide from the Houston area to Slaton, Texas. The CMV was traveling west when it lost control and overturned on the roadway skidding on its side causing the tanker to rupture, spilling a portion of the chemical contained. The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured in the crash.
RISING STAR, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting death of a horse

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on Facebook Tuesday afternoon:. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a horse, which was in a pasture on the southwest corner of County Road 160 and County Road 192 southeast of Bangs. The horse was shot several times while it was grazing at night near County Road 160. The shooting is believed to have occurred during the late evening hours of Saturday, October 1, 2022. If you have any information please contact the Brown County Sheriff’s Office at 325-646-5510 ext. 4360.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Drunk woman arrested after calling Abilene police to report body in trash can

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 1800 block of Portland AvenueA victim reported an unknown suspect threatened to shoot him. […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
Nick Summers - Explorer

Taylor County History Center

Visiting the open to public Taylor County History Center also known as the Buffalo Gap Village is like stepping back in time. The original court house from 1879 complete with the original court room and jail plus the cannons too! Black smith shop with all the tools of the trade. The first pioneer log cabin ever in Taylor County. Even a old school house with the desks! This place is located at 133 William St. Buffalo Gap, Texas. Which was also once the county seat too.
TAYLOR COUNTY, TX
MIX 92-5

9 Fast Food Places Abilene Desperately Needs To Get It’s Grub On

Fast food is something I like to think I know something about. No, I've never worked in the food industry but I certainly have had my share of fast food. It's not that I don't enjoy a home-cooked meal, but in this day and age, you certainly don't always have time. Fast food restaurants are moving to more nutritious and elaborate food choices all on the go. Plus, with the lack of time comes the convenience of just pulling in the drive-through and taking care of the whole family.
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Head-on Crash on US-67 Northeast of Ballinger Claims the Life of 1 Driver

BALLINGER – One driver was killed in a two vehicle, head on crash five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 Wednesday at 7:20 p.m.. According to information released by Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Marc Couch, a 2019 Dodge pickup driven by 73-year-old Richard Wayne Bruce of Weatherford was traveling west about five miles northeast of Ballinger on US-67 with his wife, 62-year-old Mary Trojacek Bruce as a passenger.   At the same time, 59-year-old Ben Baxter Ingham of Sonora was traveling east at the same spot driving a 2022 Dodge 3500 pickup towing a homemade semi-trailer.  …
BALLINGER, TX
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX
colemantoday.com

Kamyn Hale Crowned 2022 Miss Coleman County

The Miss Coleman County Scholarship Pageant was held this evening at the Coleman County Courthouse. Crowned Miss Coleman County 2022 was Sophomore Kamyn Hale, by 2021 winner Andrea Hernandez. 2nd Runner Up was Jaymie Russell and Runner Up was Shelby Elkin. Congratulations to all, as they were a beautiful group of young ladies who made their family and friends proud! The other two in the top 5 were Hannah Jefferson and Baryn Vann. Rounding out the eight girls were Aubrey Luna, Allie Ryan, and Paige Butts. (More pictures will be published at a later time in a separate photo album.)
COLEMAN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene dad found asleep in car full of heroin with child in driver’s seat, man accused of using dog cage to beat girlfriend

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes from reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 3100 block of Ventura Drive – Burglary of VehicleA victim reported their wallet, containing […]
ABILENE, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy