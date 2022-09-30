Read full article on original website
Related
Criticism over latest NC redistricting back at Supreme Court
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court returned to the state’s recent divisive round of redistricting on Tuesday, as justices heard further challenges to General Assembly and congressional district lines getting used for next month’s elections. The state’s highest court listened to arguments from lawyers speaking...
For the first time, one NC political party may put more women than men in a legislative chamber
If Democrats capture the state legislative races they think they can win next month, the party will have more women than men in the state Senate, Gov. Roy Cooper said Tuesday. That would be a first, based on General Assembly library records that go back to 1921. “There are strong...
Supreme Court won't take up MyPillow head's defamation case
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. As is typical, the high court did...
Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting rights law
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court's conservative majority appeared open Tuesday to making it harder to create majority Black electoral districts, in an Alabama case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody
WASHINGTON — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'
The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably does not set out specific enforcement...
Wake Forest-based Radeas settles for $3.6 million over Medicaid billing issues
A local company that provided quick COVID-19 test results for thousands over the past three years is accused of over-billing Medicaid by millions of dollars. Wake Forest-based Radeas Labs has been prolific when it comes to COVID testing. As of February 2022, they had been awarded $120 million in federal relief money by Wake County to perform COVID-19 testing.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0