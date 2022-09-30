ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Criticism over latest NC redistricting back at Supreme Court

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s Supreme Court returned to the state’s recent divisive round of redistricting on Tuesday, as justices heard further challenges to General Assembly and congressional district lines getting used for next month’s elections. The state’s highest court listened to arguments from lawyers speaking...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Supreme Court won't take up MyPillow head's defamation case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court says it won’t intervene in a lawsuit in which Dominion Voting Systems accused MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell of defamation for falsely accusing the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. As is typical, the high court did...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

Justices mull latest challenge to landmark voting rights law

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court's conservative majority appeared open Tuesday to making it harder to create majority Black electoral districts, in an Alabama case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices heard two hours of arguments in the latest showdown over...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
County
Wake County, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
Wake County, NC
Government
WRAL News

The Onion and the Supreme Court. Not a parody

WASHINGTON — The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody. The satirical site that manages to persuade people to believe the absurd has filed a Supreme Court brief in support of a man who was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of police on social media.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRAL News

White House unveils artificial intelligence 'Bill of Rights'

The Biden administration unveiled a set of far-reaching goals Tuesday aimed at averting harms caused by the rise of artificial intelligence systems, including guidelines for how to protect people’s personal data and limit surveillance. The Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights notably does not set out specific enforcement...
POTUS
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
66K+
Followers
71K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy