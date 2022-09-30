ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

99.9 The Point

Good Gourd: The Very Best Pumpkin Patches in Northern Colorado

Now is the time to get your pumpkins in order for Halloween. For most of us, going to the pumpkin patch is an experience for the whole family. But which one do you go to?. We have compiled a comprehensive list of all the best pumpkin patches in the Northern Colorado region for you to visit this fall. From gigantic orange pumpkins to cute little white pumpkins, and even the weird gourds that look like they are covered in warts, you will be sure to find the perfect pumpkin this fall in Northern Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colorado Is A Top 5 State To Visit For Fall. Here’s Why

Fall is officially here and Colorado has just been ranked as a Top 5 state to visit as the weather starts to cool down. Why is Colorado such a fall destination?. Be honest, when did you start eating and drinking pumpkin spiced goodies this season? Odds are you were sipping that hot pumpkin spiced latte in 90-degree weather but now as the temps cool down, you can finally do it without the funny looks from your friends and family. Fall means way more than pumpkin treats though. It means cooler temps, shorter days, football, haunted houses, falling leaves, Halloween and so much more. Colorado has many options for all of those things, which might be why we have just been ranked a Top 5 state in the entire country as a must-visit fall destination.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Is The Richest Person In The State Of Colorado

Ah, what a nice title to hold. There's rich, there's really rich, and there's the richest of all — in this case, we'll be talking about the latter. Forbes recently released its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in the U.S., a diverse and elite group of individuals that have each earned their wealth in different ways — from starting up tech companies to owning retailers, investing, purchasing real estate, and more.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Charming Colorado Barns to Book on Airbnb

When it comes to booking vacation accomodations, a barn might not be the first kind of place that comes to mind. However, some of the converted Colorado barns featured on Airbnb will likely change your thoughts. Rent One of These Beautiful Colorado Barns on Airbnb. The exterior of these barns...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

2 Cute: These 2 ’80s TV Stars Now Live in Colorado and Have Started Making ‘Dough’

First you say, "I didn't know they lived in Colorado." Then you say, "I didn't know they were a couple." Then you say, "They have a business?" Celebrities are people, too, right? Even those these two aren't as popular on "the radar" as they once were, it's still good to see them; and to find out they've teamed up (in more ways than one) and that the two actors live here in Colorado.
99.9 The Point

Travel Back in Time at Colorado’s Historic Matchless Mine

Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns were located in the mountainous central and southwest...
LEADVILLE, CO
99.9 The Point

Camp Under the Stars in a Stylish and Comfy Colorado School Bus

The website, Glampinghub.com, gives outdoorsy travelers the chance to browse through thousands of unique accommodations all around the country that can be easily booked for unforgettable getaways. These destinations are a step up, beyond just a traditional tent in the woods. Camp Overnight in Colorado's Rattler Bus. The Rattler Bus...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

The Farmers’ Almanac is Predicting a Rough Winter for Colorado

As the sweltering heat from a Colorado summer starts to subside, fall and soon enough, winter will start to creep in. Day by day, we'll start to see the change. Are you ready for winter? Because it is coming. According to the Farmers' Almanac, it could be a tough one too. For the 2022-20223 winter forecast, the Farmers' Almanac used three key descriptors. You can be the judge as to what type of winter we could be in for.
COLORADO STATE
Lifestyle
Ice Cream
Cars
Food & Drinks
99.9 The Point

Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals

A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Coloradans Can Prevent Wildlife Injuries By Recycling This Item

At the end of July, the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program came to the rescue of two young ospreys after a good Samaritan spotted the birds in distress in a field. Upon arrival, the rescuers observed that the osprey siblings were tangled together with baling twine. With extreme care, the pair were safely separated and brought to the Fort Collins facility for further evaluation.
FORT COLLINS, CO
99.9 The Point

How Does Colorado Rank When it Comes to Natural Disasters?

Thousands of people in Florida and all along the east coast are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, and while Coloradans can't relate to dealing with this kind of natural disaster, the Centennial state certainly sees its own share of weather-caused catastrophes. Natural disasters can occur seasonally and without...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Colleges & Universities in Colorado, Ranked From Most to Least Expensive

Colorado may not be home to any Ivy League schools, but there are still plenty of excellent colleges and universities in the Centennial State. However, having this many educational options means it can be hard to decide which school to attend. From academics to Greek life to extracurricular activities, there are many factors to consider when choosing where to go to college.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

99.9 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

