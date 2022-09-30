Fall is officially here and Colorado has just been ranked as a Top 5 state to visit as the weather starts to cool down. Why is Colorado such a fall destination?. Be honest, when did you start eating and drinking pumpkin spiced goodies this season? Odds are you were sipping that hot pumpkin spiced latte in 90-degree weather but now as the temps cool down, you can finally do it without the funny looks from your friends and family. Fall means way more than pumpkin treats though. It means cooler temps, shorter days, football, haunted houses, falling leaves, Halloween and so much more. Colorado has many options for all of those things, which might be why we have just been ranked a Top 5 state in the entire country as a must-visit fall destination.

COLORADO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO