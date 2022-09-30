ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Wright signs off from Radio 2 afternoon show after 23 years

By Matthew Weaver
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Steve Wright has signed off from his final Radio 2 afternoon show with the DJ thanking his listeners for tuning in for the last 23 years.

He played out with Queen’s Radio Ga Ga and its final lyrics: “You had your time, you had the power, you’ve yet to have your finest hour.” As the music faded, Wright said: “Those are the closing moments of Steve Wright in the Afternoon on Radio 2.”

He stressed that he was not retiring, and will keep his Sunday morning show. His final words were: “I’m going to see you Sunday and every Sunday for ‘love songs’ and for all the many other programmes in the coming weeks and months; on behalf of the team, this has been Steve Wright in the afternoon.”

Steve Wright in 1985 with fellow Radio 1 DJs Simon Bates, Janice Long and Bruno Brookes. Photograph: Rogers/Getty Images

Earlier, Wright expressed his love and gratitude to his listeners.

“Most of all, I want to say thank you to you for listening from the bottom of my heart. If you’ve listened any time over the past 23 years, me and the team don’t really quite know how to thank you enough. And it goes without saying that I love you.”

He also thanked the former BBC executive Jim Moir for hiring him. Wright recalled that Moir had told him: “Whatever you do, Wrighty, don’t frighten the horses.”

Prior to his career at Radio 2, he had hosted his afternoon show at sister station Radio 1 from 1981 to 1993.

Fellow broadcasters were among those paying tribute. Jo Whiley tweeted: “Even though he’s NOT retiring & would be cross if we thought he was – it feels very emotional listening to the last Big Show by the Maestro Steve Wright @BBCRadio2.” 🥹🥹🥹

The BBC’s world affairs editor, John Simpson, tweeted: “Really sad to think that the great Steve Wright is leaving his @BBCRadio2 slot this afternoon. Bless you, Steve, and thanks for all the fun interviews we’ve done over the years – and for all the huge pleasure you’ve given to millions upon millions of listeners.”

The presenter Sue Perkins tweeted: “Bon voyage to broadcasting legend Steve Wright on @BBCRadio2. A gent. Always a pleasure to be interviewed by him.”

Wright will also launch his Serious Jockin’ podcast on 4 November.

